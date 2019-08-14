|
Global Large Diameter Plastic Pipes Market to 2024 with Profiles of 40 Key Players
DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Large Diameter Plastic Pipes - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Large Diameter Plastic Pipes in Thousand Tons by the following Segments:
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
The report profiles 40 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Egeplast A. S (Turkey)
- Finolex Industries Ltd. (India)
- IPEX, Inc. (Canada)
- JM Eagle Company, Inc. (USA)
- Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)
- Amanco Brasil Ltda. (Brazil)
- Wavin N.V. (The Netherlands)
- National Pipe and Plastics, Inc. (USA)
- North American Pipe Corporation (USA)
- Performance Pipe (A Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC Division)
- Pipelife International GmbH (Austria)
- Plastika AS (Slovakia)
- Polypipe Plc (UK)
- Uponor Infra Oy (Finland)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Large Diameter Plastic Pipes
An Introduction
Current & Future Analysis
HDPE Pipes to Register Strong Gains
PVC Pipes Record Steady Growth
Emerging Markets Offer Strong Growth Opportunities
Recovery in Construction Sector Bodes Well for Market Growth
Water Transmission Projects Dominate Market
2. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Trenchless Technology Boosts Demand for Plastic LDPs
PVC
The Preferred Choice for Trenchless Installation
Medium-High Pressure Network Applications to Drive Large Diameter PVC-O Demand
Global Climate Change Opens Growth Opportunities
Advances in Material Grades Benefit Growth
Aging Pipelines Drive Replacement Opportunities
Energy Efficiency Implies Growth Prospects
Marine Pipelines
A Growing Market
Thermoplastic and Corrugated Plastic Pipes Gain Increased Acceptance in Storm Sewer Applications
Growing Application in Oil and Gas Supply to Entail Demand
PE Pipes Gain Increasing Acceptance in Gas Distribution Pipelines
Mining Pipelines Offer Strong Growth Potential for PE Pipes
Spiral Wound Non Pressure Pipes
Exciting Opportunities Ahead
RFP Pipes Gain Ground
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Large Diameter Plastic Pipes
Features of Plastic Pipes:
Common Applications of Large Diameter Plastic Piping Systems:
Basic Classification of Plastic Pipes
Types of Plastic Pipe
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
PVC Pipes
Timeline
Molecularly Oriented PVC Pipe
Advantages of PVC Pipes
Polyethylene (PE)
PE Pipes
Timeline
HDPE Pipes
Polyethylene Corrugated Pipes
Polyethylene Marine Pipelines
Polypropylene (PP)
4. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
ADS Unveils New Storm Water Pipe Technology, HPXTM 75HPXTM 75
IPEX Extends the Bionax PVCO Line
Molecor Introduces New Oriented-PVC TOM pipe
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Aquatherm Enters into Supply Agreement with Rehau for PP-R Pipes
Agru America Starts HDPE Pipe Production Unit in Charleston
Armtec Invests in Large-Diameter HDPE pipe Production
Molecor and Sizabantu to Start a Joint Venture for TOM brand PVC-O Pipes Piping Systems
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 40 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 45)
- The United States (14)
- Canada (4)
- Europe (10)
- Germany (1)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (6)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)
- Middle East (2)
- Latin America (2)
- Africa (3)
