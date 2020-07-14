|
14.07.2020 16:40:00
Global LAN/WAN Test Equipment Industry
NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for LAN/WAN Test Equipment estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Stress Testers & Performance Analyzers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.4% CAGR to reach US$566.3 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Interoperability Test Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.7% share of the global LAN/WAN Test Equipment market.
Read the full report:
https://www.reportlinker.com/p04484181/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The LAN/WAN Test Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$369.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.95% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$400.2 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$400.2 Million by the year 2027.
Conformance Analyzers Segment Corners a 19.9% Share in 2020
In the global Conformance Analyzers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$205.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$264.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$264.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 298-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Anritsu Corporation
- AOIP
- Averna
- Digital Lightwave
- EXFO Inc.
- Fluke Corporation
- Fortive Corporation
- Greenlee Textron Inc.
- Ixia
- Keysight Technologies Inc.
- National Instruments Corporation
- NetScout Systems Inc.
- Riverbed Technology Inc.
- Rohde & Schwarz
- Spirent Communications plc
- Tektronix Inc.
- Teledyne LeCroy
- VeEX Inc.
- Viavi Solutions Inc.
- Wilcom Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04484181/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market: An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Northbound Trajectory in the Global ICT Sector Creates
Conducive Environment
CSPs? Thrust Towards QoS & QoE Propagates Large-Scale
Opportunities
Developed Nations: Key Revenue Contributors
Market Senses Huge Opportunities in Developing Nations
Assessing the Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on LAN/WAN
Test Equipment Market
Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Demand in the Near-Term
Competitive Landscape
Leading Players in the Global LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market
Vendors Prioritize M&A Route to Enhance Business Operations
Pricing Scenario
Global Competitor Market Shares
LAN/WAN Test Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Anritsu Corporation (Japan)
AOIP (France)
Averna (Canada)
EXFO, Inc. (Canada)
Fortive Corporation (USA)
Fluke Corporation (USA)
Tektronix, Inc. (USA)
Greenlee Textron, Inc. (USA)
IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC. (USA)
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Ixia (USA)
National Instruments Corporation (USA)
NetScout Systems, Inc. (USA)
Riverbed Technology, Inc. (USA)
Rohde & Schwarz (Germany)
Spirent Communications plc (UK)
Teledyne LeCroy (USA)
VeEX, Inc. (USA)
Digital Lightwave (USA)
Viavi Solutions, Inc. (USA)
Wilcom Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Performance Analyzers & Stress Testers: The Key Product Segment
Protocol Analyzers Continue to Generate Revenues
Noteworthy Trends in Protocol Analyzers Segment
Bluetooth Protocol Analyzers Gather Seam
PCIe Protocol Analyzers Assume Importance
DOCSIS Protocol Analyzers Make a Cut
Conformance & Interoperability Test Systems: Critical for
Network Equipment
Key factors Responsible for Interoperability Issues: A Snapshot
Test Equipment Gain Precedence in Network R&D, I&M & Production
Modular Test Equipment Make Their Way
Cloud-based SaaS Solutions Seek Role in LAN/WAN Testing Space
Progression in Network Technologies: A Challenge to Test
Equipment Vendors
Escalating Telecom & Datacom Traffic Volumes & Subsequently
Rising Need to Augment Network Efficiency Builds Strong
Business Case
Key Factors Influencing Telecom & Datacom Traffic Growth
Sharp Increase in the Number of Internet Subscribers
Faster Broadband Speeds
Surging Investments on Advanced Telecom Infrastructure Extends
Parallel Opportunities
Network Test Equipment Assume Critical Importance in Wireless
Networks
Wi-Fi Roll Outs Bodes Well for Network Test Equipment Market
Growth
Continued Evolution in IEEE 802.11 Standards Generates Parallel
Opportunities
Wider Uptake of Smartphones Instigates Expansion in Wireless
Networks
Upcoming 5G Technology to Drive New Line of Opportunities
Expanding Role of Fiber Optic Networks Offer Opportunities
Key Trends Driving Growth in Fiber Optic Network Deployments
Soaring Investments on EPON & GPON Technologies
Proliferation of FTTx Networks
ISPs Put Focus on Test Equipment Amid Soaring Demand for
Gigabit Access Services
NEMs Bet on Test Equipment in Equipment Design & Development
Test Equipment for Seamless Deployment & Operation of
Enterprise IT Networks
Business Continuity & Security Needs Propagate Demand for
Enterprise-Grade Test Equipment
Expanding Image of Enterprise Mobility Creates Business Case
LAN/WAN Test Equipment Benefit from Sustained Demand for VoIP
Emerging IoT to Widen the Scope & Span of Network Test Equipment
M2M Communication Networks Set to Instigate New Opportunities
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Stress Testers & Performance Analyzers (Product Type)
World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Stress Testers & Performance Analyzers (Product Type)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2012 to 2019
Table 6: Stress Testers & Performance Analyzers (Product Type)
Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Interoperability Test Systems (Product Type) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Interoperability Test Systems (Product Type) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to
2019
Table 9: Interoperability Test Systems (Product Type) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 10: Conformance Analyzers (Product Type) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Conformance Analyzers (Product Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Conformance Analyzers (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Protocol Analyzers (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Protocol Analyzers (Product Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Protocol Analyzers (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Other Product Types (Product Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Telecom (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 20: Telecom (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Telecom (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Wireless & Fiber Optics Test (Application) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 23: Wireless & Fiber Optics Test (Application) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Wireless & Fiber Optics Test (Application) Percentage
Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 25: Datacom (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Datacom (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Datacom (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market in the United States by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States LAN/WAN Test Equipment Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 36: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Canadian LAN/WAN Test Equipment Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 39: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 40: Canadian LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 42: Canadian LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for LAN/WAN Test Equipment: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 45: Japanese LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for LAN/WAN
Test Equipment in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Japanese LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 48: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 50: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 52: Chinese Demand for LAN/WAN Test Equipment in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 55: European LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 59: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: European LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European LAN/WAN Test Equipment Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 62: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 64: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market in France by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 65: French LAN/WAN Test Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: French LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 68: French LAN/WAN Test Equipment Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: French LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 70: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German LAN/WAN Test Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: German LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: German LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italian LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 77: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Italian Demand for LAN/WAN Test Equipment in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for LAN/WAN Test Equipment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 84: United Kingdom LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
LAN/WAN Test Equipment in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 86: United Kingdom LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 87: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Spanish LAN/WAN Test Equipment Historic Market Review
by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 90: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 91: Spanish LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 93: Spanish LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market in Russia by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 96: Russian LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Russian LAN/WAN Test Equipment Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 99: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 101: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Rest of Europe LAN/WAN Test Equipment Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 104: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Europe LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 107: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific LAN/WAN Test Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific LAN/WAN Test Equipment Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian LAN/WAN Test Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 117: Australian LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Australian LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 120: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 121: Indian LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Indian LAN/WAN Test Equipment Historic Market Review
by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 123: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 124: Indian LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 126: Indian LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean LAN/WAN Test Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 129: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: South Korean LAN/WAN Test Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 132: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for LAN/WAN Test
Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for LAN/WAN Test Equipment in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 138: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 140: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 142: Latin American LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 143: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 145: Latin American Demand for LAN/WAN Test Equipment in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 146: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 149: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Argentinean LAN/WAN Test Equipment Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 152: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Argentinean LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 154: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market in Brazil by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian LAN/WAN Test Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 158: Brazilian LAN/WAN Test Equipment Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 159: Brazilian LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
MEXICO
Table 160: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican LAN/WAN Test Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 162: Mexican LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Mexican LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 165: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 167: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 168: Rest of Latin America LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Rest of Latin America LAN/WAN Test Equipment Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 171: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 173: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 176: The Middle East LAN/WAN Test Equipment Historic
Market by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 177: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 178: The Middle East LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 179: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 180: The Middle East LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Market for LAN/WAN Test Equipment: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 183: Iranian LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for LAN/WAN
Test Equipment in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Iranian LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 186: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 188: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market in Israel in US$
Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Israeli LAN/WAN Test Equipment Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 191: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Israeli LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 194: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for LAN/WAN Test Equipment in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 197: LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Review in Saudi Arabia
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04484181/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-lanwan-test-equipment-industry-301092977.html
SOURCE Reportlinker
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Wall Street schwächer -- SMI leichter -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der US-Leitindex Dow Jones tendiert etwas leichter. Die heimischen Märkte zeigen sich am Dienstag mit roten Vorzeichen. Auch der deutsche Leitindex notiert schwächer. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Dienstag mit roten Vorzeichen.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}