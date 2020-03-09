Global LAN/WAN Test Equipment Industry

NEW YORK, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

LAN/WAN Test Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$609 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 5.6%. Stress Testers & Performance Analyzers, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$586.5 Million by the year 2025, Stress Testers & Performance Analyzers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$20.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$17.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Stress Testers & Performance Analyzers will reach a market size of US$24.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$180.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Northbound Trajectory in the Global ICT Sector Creates

Conducive Environment

CSPs? Thrust Towards QoS & QoE Propagates Large-Scale

Opportunities

Developed Nations: Key Revenue Contributors

Market Senses Huge Opportunities in Developing Nations

Assessing the Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on LAN/WAN

Test Equipment Market

Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Demand in the Near-Term

Competitive Landscape

Leading Players in the Global LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market

Vendors Prioritize M&A Route to Enhance Business Operations

Pricing Scenario

Global Competitor Market Shares

LAN/WAN Test Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





Anritsu Corporation

AOIP

Averna

EXFO, Inc.

Fortive Corporation

Fluke Corporation

Tektronix, Inc.

Greenlee Textron, Inc.

IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC.

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Ixia

National Instruments Corporation

NetScout Systems, Inc.

Riverbed Technology, Inc.

Rohde & Schwarz

Spirent Communications plc

Teledyne LeCroy

VeEX, Inc.

Digital Lightwave

Viavi Solutions, Inc.

Wilcom Inc.





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Performance Analyzers & Stress Testers: The Key Product Segment

Protocol Analyzers Continue to Generate Revenues

Noteworthy Trends in Protocol Analyzers Segment

Bluetooth Protocol Analyzers Gather Seam

PCIe Protocol Analyzers Assume Importance

DOCSIS Protocol Analyzers Make a Cut

Conformance & Interoperability Test Systems: Critical for

Network Equipment

Key factors Responsible for Interoperability Issues: A Snapshot

Test Equipment Gain Precedence in Network R&D, I&M & Production

Modular Test Equipment Make Their Way

Cloud-based SaaS Solutions Seek Role in LAN/WAN Testing Space

Progression in Network Technologies: A Challenge to Test

Equipment Vendors

Escalating Telecom & Datacom Traffic Volumes & Subsequently

Rising Need to Augment Network Efficiency Builds Strong

Business Case

Key Factors Influencing Telecom & Datacom Traffic Growth

Sharp Increase in the Number of Internet Subscribers

Faster Broadband Speeds

Surging Investments on Advanced Telecom Infrastructure Extends

Parallel Opportunities

Network Test Equipment Assume Critical Importance in Wireless

Networks

Wi-Fi Roll Outs Bodes Well for Network Test Equipment Market

Growth

Continued Evolution in IEEE 802.11 Standards Generates Parallel

Opportunities

Wider Uptake of Smartphones Instigates Expansion in Wireless

Networks

Upcoming 5G Technology to Drive New Line of Opportunities

Expanding Role of Fiber Optic Networks Offer Opportunities

Key Trends Driving Growth in Fiber Optic Network Deployments

Soaring Investments on EPON & GPON Technologies

Proliferation of FTTx Networks

ISPs Put Focus on Test Equipment Amid Soaring Demand for

Gigabit Access Services

NEMs Bet on Test Equipment in Equipment Design & Development

Test Equipment for Seamless Deployment & Operation of

Enterprise IT Networks

Business Continuity & Security Needs Propagate Demand for

Enterprise-Grade Test Equipment

Expanding Image of Enterprise Mobility Creates Business Case

LAN/WAN Test Equipment Benefit from Sustained Demand for VoIP

Emerging IoT to Widen the Scope & Span of Network Test Equipment

M2M Communication Networks Set to Instigate New Opportunities





GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



