+++ Alternativen zu Fleisch wie bei Beyond Meat entwickeln sich zum Mega-Trend - in 24 dieser Trend-Aktien weltweit kann jetzt einfach investiert werden. +++ -w-
20.08.2019 22:45:00

Global Krill Oil Market Forecasts 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Krill Oil Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The krill oil market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.33% to reach a market size of US$580.716 million in 2024, from US$274.045 million in 2018.

The growing demand for dietary supplements and functional foods is emanating the demand for the growth of the global krill oil market. Also, the health benefits of krill oil including prevention of heart diseases, high level of blood fats, high cholesterol and premenstrual syndrome (PMS) and painful menstrual cramps among others will drive the market growth in the forecast period and beyond.

However, the high cost of krill oil might hamper the market growth as the customers would go for other options such as nutraceuticals and dietary supplements which are easily available and are affordable too.

The major players profiled in the Krill Oil market include AKER BIOMARINE, Enzymotec Ltd., Omega Protein Corporation, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., MediTrim (Allinon Pharma Pte Ltd.), NORWAY OMEGA LTD., NutriStart Vitamin Company, NOW Health Group, Inc., AMRAP Nutrition LLC, and RIMFROST (Olympic Group).

Drivers

  • Budding trend towards health-conscious diets
  • Growing investments towards pet healthcare and diet

Restraints

  • Decline in krill population
  • Availability of substitutes

Industry Update

  • In May 2019, Nuwellix, a brand under Del Mar Naturals, announced their new all natural product Krill Oil, with Omega 3 EPA, DHA, and Astaxanthin, and is available for purchase on the Amazon Store.

Key Topics Covered

1. INTRODUCTION
1.1. Market Overview
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Scope of the Study
1.4. Currency
1.5. Assumptions
1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1. Research Design
2.2. Secondary Sources

3. KEY FINDINGS

4. MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1. Market Segmentation
4.2. Market Drivers
4.3. Market Restraints
4.4. Market Opportunities
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry
4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot
4.7. Market Attractiveness

5. KRILL OIL MARKET BY PRODUCT FORM
5.1. Liquid
5.2. Capsules
5.3. Soft Gels

6. KRILL OIL MARKET BY APPLICATION
6.1. Dietary Supplements
6.2. Functional Food and Beverages
6.3. Animal and Pet Food

7. KRILL OIL MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
7.1. Online
7.2. Offline

8. KRILL OIL MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
8.1. North America
8.1.1. USA
8.1.2. Canada
8.1.3. Mexico
8.2. South America
8.2.1. Brazil
8.2.2. Argentina
8.2.3. Others
8.3. Europe
8.3.1. Germany
8.3.2. France
8.3.3. United Kingdom
8.3.4. Spain
8.3.5. Others
8.4. Middle East and Africa
8.4.1. Saudi Arabia
8.4.2. Israel
8.4.3. Others
8.5. Asia Pacific
8.5.1. China
8.5.2. Japan
8.5.3. South Korea
8.5.4. India
8.5.5. Others

9. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE
9.1. Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis
9.2. Recent Investments and Deals
9.3. Strategies of Key Players

10. COMPANY PROFILES
10.1. AKER BIOMARINE
10.2. Enzymotec Ltd.
10.3. Omega Protein Corporation
10.4. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.
10.5. MediTrim (Allinon Pharma Pte Ltd)
10.6. NORWAY OMEGA LTD
10.7. NutriStart Vitamin Company
10.8. NOW Health Group, Inc.
10.9. AMRAP Nutrition. LLC
10.10. RIMFROST (Olympic Group)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4d1tjq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-krill-oil-market-forecasts-2019-2024-300904497.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Auf der Suche nach (sicherem) Hafen
12:02
Vontobel: Axa & Allianz - europäische Versicherer auf Digitalisierungskurs
08:57
SMI setzt Erholung fort
06:08
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Das grosse Zittern / Geberit – Aufwärtstrend in Gefahr
19.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Ascom
19.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.08.19
Proteste in Hongkong: Mögliche Folgen für die Aktienmärkte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.19
Schroders: Fünf Dinge, die jeder Anleger über Disruption wissen muss
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Proteste in Hongkong: Mögliche Folgen für die Aktienmärkte

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nationalbank dürfte erneut interveniert haben
HOCHDORF-Aktie verliert mehr als ein Viertel an Wert: HOCHDORF schreibt Riesenverlust - Zusätzliche Finanzierung angestrebt
Spekulationen: Gab es erneut einen Apple-Zukauf in der Schweiz?
OSRAM-Aktie im Aufwind: Bain und Carlyle wollen wohl Angebot nachbessern - ams-Papiere leichter
Rohstoff mit Potenzial - Wasserstoff hinkt anderen Antriebsarten aber noch hinterher
Wall Street geht stärker in den Feierabend -- SMI verabschiedet sich deutlich im Plus -- DAX schliesst höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Panalpina-Aktie auf Richtungssuche: Übernahme von Panalpina durch DSV vollbracht
Wall Street verabschiedet sich tiefer -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel mit Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig
Verschleierung? Nach Binance-Hack ist Verbleib tausender gestohlener Bitcoin unklar
METALL ZUG-Aktie dreht ins Minus: METALL ZUG schreibt im ersten Semester rote Zahlen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street verabschiedet sich tiefer -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel mit Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig
Das Regierungsende in Italien belastete am Nachmittag: Der heimische Aktienmarkt rutschte in die Verlustzone. Der DAX tendierte schwächer. Die Wall Street notierte ebenfalls in rot. Die asiatischen Börsen konnten keine gemeinsame Tendenz finden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB