Global Itaconic Acid (IA) Industry

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaconic Acid (IA) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$35 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4.3%. Itaconic Acid (IA), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$136.2 Million by the year 2025, Itaconic Acid (IA) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Itaconic Acid (IA) will reach a market size of US$8.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$10 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alpha Chemika

Chengdu Jinkai Biology Engineering Co. Ltd.

Itaconix Plc

Qingdao Langyatai Group Co. Ltd.

Qingdao Kehai Biochemistry Co. Ltd.

Ronas Chemicals Ind. Co. Ltd.

Shandong Kaison Biochemical Co. Ltd.

Shandong Zhongshun Science & Technology Development Co. Ltd.

Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp.

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Itaconic Acid: Most Promising Organic & Biodegradable Monomer

with Unique Chemical Properties

Industry Snapshots

Recent Market Activity

Healthy Growth Projected over the Next Few Years for IA Market

Developing Regions Accelerate Market Growth

Asia-Pacific Evolves as Core Regional Market

Developed Regions Continue to Extend Opportunities

Favorable Macro Factors Lend Traction to IA Demand

Global Competitor Market Shares

Itaconic Acid (IA) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Image as a Potential Renewable Chemical Underpins

Itaconic Acid Sales

Itaconic Acid Production from Bio-based Feedstock - A Major

Breakthrough

Evolving Role as a Platform Chemical Augurs Well

Itaconic Acid Market Driven by Expanding End-Use Applications

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA): A Growing Market for IA

Increasing Demand for SAP to Provide Significant Growth Potential

Increasing Demand for Synthetic Rubber in Auto Industry Drives

Demand

Itaconic Acid to Widen Share in Automotive Plastics Production

Bio-Based Thermoplastics - A Highly Potential End-Use Vertical

Surfactants Use Poly-IA as a Substitute for STPP to Minimize

Toxic Levels

Rising Demand for Adhesives made with Eco-Friendly Materials

Offers Opportunities

IA Seeks to Leverage Paints & Coatings Industry?s Thrust

towards Renewable Alternatives

Growing Environmental Concerns with Petrol-Derived Chemicals

Rev Up Demand

Stringent Guidelines Focused on Sustainable Environment Favor

Market Prospects

Focus on Development of Advanced Production Technologies Favors

Future Growth

Select R&D Announcements Made in the Recent Past

High Cost: A Major Impediment





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Itaconic Acid (IA) Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Itaconic Acid (IA) Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Itaconic Acid (IA) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States Itaconic Acid (IA) Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Itaconic Acid (IA) Market in the United States:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Itaconic Acid (IA) Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 7: Canadian Itaconic Acid (IA) Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Itaconic Acid (IA): Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 9: Itaconic Acid (IA) Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2009-2017

CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Itaconic Acid (IA) Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 11: Itaconic Acid (IA) Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 12: European Itaconic Acid (IA) Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 13: Itaconic Acid (IA) Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 14: European Itaconic Acid (IA) Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 15: Itaconic Acid (IA) Market in France: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 16: French Itaconic Acid (IA) Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

GERMANY

Table 17: Itaconic Acid (IA) Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 18: German Itaconic Acid (IA) Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

ITALY

Table 19: Italian Itaconic Acid (IA) Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Itaconic Acid (IA) Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Itaconic Acid (IA): Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 22: Itaconic Acid (IA) Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period

2009-2017

SPAIN

Table 23: Spanish Itaconic Acid (IA) Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Spanish Itaconic Acid (IA) Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

RUSSIA

Table 25: Russian Itaconic Acid (IA) Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Itaconic Acid (IA) Market in Russia: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Itaconic Acid (IA) Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 28: Itaconic Acid (IA) Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Itaconic Acid (IA) Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 30: Itaconic Acid (IA) Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 31: Asia-Pacific Itaconic Acid (IA) Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Itaconic Acid (IA) Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 33: Australian Itaconic Acid (IA) Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

INDIA

Table 34: Indian Itaconic Acid (IA) Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Indian Itaconic Acid (IA) Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: Itaconic Acid (IA) Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 37: South Korean Itaconic Acid (IA) Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Itaconic Acid (IA):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 39: Itaconic Acid (IA) Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period

2009-2017

LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin American Itaconic Acid (IA) Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 41: Itaconic Acid (IA) Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Latin American Itaconic Acid (IA) Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentinean Itaconic Acid (IA) Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 44: Itaconic Acid (IA) Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

BRAZIL

Table 45: Itaconic Acid (IA) Market in Brazil: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 46: Brazilian Itaconic Acid (IA) Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

MEXICO

Table 47: Itaconic Acid (IA) Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 48: Mexican Itaconic Acid (IA) Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Itaconic Acid (IA) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Itaconic Acid (IA) Market in Rest of Latin America:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: The Middle East Itaconic Acid (IA) Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 52: Itaconic Acid (IA) Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 53: The Middle East Itaconic Acid (IA) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 54: Iranian Market for Itaconic Acid (IA): Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 55: Itaconic Acid (IA) Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2009-2017

ISRAEL

Table 56: Israeli Itaconic Acid (IA) Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 57: Itaconic Acid (IA) Market in Israel in US$ Thousand:

A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabian Itaconic Acid (IA) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Itaconic Acid (IA) Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: Itaconic Acid (IA) Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 61: United Arab Emirates Itaconic Acid (IA) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Itaconic Acid (IA) Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 63: Rest of Middle East Itaconic Acid (IA) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

AFRICA

Table 64: African Itaconic Acid (IA) Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Itaconic Acid (IA) Market in Africa: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 30

