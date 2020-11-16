SMI 10’587 0.9%  SPI 13’122 0.8%  Dow 29’851 1.3%  DAX 13’139 0.5%  Euro 1.0812 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’466 1.0%  Gold 1’887 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9128 0.0%  Öl 43.9 2.9% 

16.11.2020 21:30:00

Global IT BFSI Market 2020-2027:U.S. Market is Estimated at $30.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.6% CAGR

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IT BFSI - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for IT BFSI estimated at US$101.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$226.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% over the period 2020-2027.

Technology Type, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.8% CAGR and reach US$99.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 12.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $30.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.6% CAGR

The IT BFSI market in the U.S. is estimated at US$30.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$39.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.6% and 10.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.8% CAGR.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Accenture PLC
  • Adobe Systems, Inc.
  • CA Technologies, Inc.
  • Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
  • IBM Corporation
  • Micro Focus International PLC
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Salesforce.com, Inc.
  • SAP SE

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • IT BFSI Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • IT BFSI Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
  • IT BFSI Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
  • Technology Type (Component) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
  • Technology Type (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
  • Services (Component) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
  • Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
  • Cloud (Deployment Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
  • Cloud (Deployment Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
  • On-Premises (Deployment Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
  • On-Premises (Deployment Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • IT BFSI Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
  • Market Analytics
  • IT BFSI Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
  • IT BFSI Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027
  • IT BFSI Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment Type: 2020 to 2027
  • IT BFSI Market Share Breakdown by Deployment Type: 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eo9q4o

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.


