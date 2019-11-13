Global IPM Pheromones Market 2019-2025: Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 1.6 Billion - Sex Pheromones Segment Accounted for 65.2% of the Total Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IPM Pheromones Market Analysis Report By Product (Sex Pheromones, Aggregation Pheromones, Oviposition-deterring Pheromones, Alarm Pheromones), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global integrated pest management (IPM) pheromones market size is expected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2025, according to this report., registering a 12.4% CAGR during the forecast period.



Growing awareness among consumers regarding the side effects of pesticides is estimated to drive industrial growth. A large number of manufacturers are involved in the production of a wide range integrated pest management (IPM) solutions.



Integrated pest management is an effective and environmentally sensitive approach to pest management. It comprises the judicious use of pesticides, along with other appropriate pest management options. For instance, magnet insect attractant is an integrated pest management tool, developed by Ag Biotech Australia Pty Ltd. to target elusive adult stage of Helicoverpa caterpillar pest. The tool is used to attract and kill adult moths before they can lay their eggs.



Furthermore, rising use of IPM technology for crop protection offers several advantages to farmers, environment, society, and pest management organizations. It also helps manage farmers' economic risks. In addition, it reduces the health risk of field workers by encouraging the adoption of best management practices.



Governments around the world are taking initiatives to educate farmers and cultivators regarding the benefits of integrated pest management pheromones. Traditionally, developing economic conditions of cultivators and farmers in Asia Pacific and increasing adoption of farming technologies in the region is estimated to have a positive impact on the demand for aggregate and sex pheromones over the projected period.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

The sex pheromones segment accounted for 65.2% of the total market in 2018. U.S. is a key contributor to this segment owing to government initiatives to enhance the agriculture sector in the country, rising use of enhanced technologies, and presence of developed R&D infrastructure

Aggregation pheromones formed the second largest segment and is estimated to register a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. This is owing to its growing use to attract both male and female pests and kill formulations by mass trapping

In 2018, North America accounted for the largest market share of 36.90% in terms of revenue, owing to high consumption of food and ongoing technological enhancements in countries like Canada and U.S.

accounted for the largest market share of 36.90% in terms of revenue, owing to high consumption of food and ongoing technological enhancements in countries like and U.S. Europe formed the second largest regional market in 2018, accounting for a share of 25.2% in terms of revenue. This market is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period owing to the presence of key manufacturers in the region

formed the second largest regional market in 2018, accounting for a share of 25.2% in terms of revenue. This market is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period owing to the presence of key manufacturers in the region Shin-Etsu Chemicals and Suterra LLC have three patents each to their credit whereas ISCA Technologies U.S. launched a new generation formulation called Specialized Pheromone & Lure Application Technology (SPLAT).

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 IPM Pheromones Market Variables, Trends, And Scope

3.1 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Technology Overview

3.4 Recent Innovations in Application Segment

3.5 Key Applications IPM Pheromones

3.6 Product Comparative Analysis

3.7 Regulatory Framework

3.7.1 Product Classification Codes

3.7.2 Standard & Compliances

3.7.3 Safety

3.8 Market Dynamics

3.8.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.8.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.8.3 Industry Challenges

3.9 Business Environment Analysis: IPM Pheromones Market

3.9.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.9.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.9.3 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.9.3.1 Joint Ventures

3.9.3.2 Mergers & Acquisitions



Chapter 4 IPM Pheromones Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Definition & Scope

4.2 Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2025

4.3 Market size & forecasts and trend analysis, 2014 to 2025 for the following

4.4 Sex Pheromones

4.5 Aggregation Pheromones

4.6 Oviposition-deterring Pheromones

4.7 Alarm Pheromones



Chapter 5 IPM Pheromones Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Regional Market Snapshot

5.2 Top 5 Players

5.3 SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)

5.4 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2014 to 2025



Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Key global players & recent developments & their impact on the industry

8.2 Key Company/Competition Categorization

8.3 Vendor Landscape

8.4 Public Companies

8.5 Private Companies



Chapter 7 Company Profiles



Active IPM

AgBiTech

AgrichemBio

AgriSense-BCS Ltd.

Laboratorio Agrochem, S.L.

ATGC Biotech

Atlas Agro

Hercon Environmental Corporation

Russell IPM

SemiosBIO Technologies

Shin-Etsu

Sumi Agro France

Syngenta Bioline Ltd.

Trc, Inc.

