+++ Jetzt Konto eröffnen! Extra Willkommens-Bonus von Fr 70 bei einer ersten Einzahlung von Fr 200 (Code "Special200") +++ -w-
11.09.2020 19:30:00

Global Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Report 2020-2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Interventional Cardiology Devices Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Devices in this global market analysis include coronary stents, coronary catheters (excluding diagnostic catheters), coronary guidewires, coronary introducers, IVUS catheters, coronary guide catheters.

This report was developed using extensive primary and secondary research. Data from proprietary databases, proprietary market reports, company reports, import/export databases, and secondary data sources on medical device markets were used to develop estimates of 2019 worldwide market size by product segment, ASPs, sales, and market share for the top suppliers by product segment.

The analysis includes:

  • Market Size (2019-2024)
  • Unit Volume (2019-2024)
  • Average Selling Prices (2019-2024)
  • Sales (2019-2024)
  • Competitor Sales & Market Share (2019)

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott Vascular
  • B Braun
  • BD
  • Boston Scienctific
  • Cook
  • Lemaitre Vascular
  • LivaNova
  • Medtronic
  • Merit Medical
  • Teleflex
  • Terumo
  • Volcano Philips Medical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/akkfo7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-interventional-cardiology-devices-market-report-2020-2024-301127781.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 65.98
2.93 %
The Swatch Grp 211.20
2.47 %
Adecco Group 49.72
1.70 %
LafargeHolcim 44.08
1.17 %
Alcon 51.58
0.94 %
Swiss Re 76.70
0.00 %
Swisscom 500.40
-0.24 %
ABB 23.84
-0.38 %
CS Group 9.83
-0.71 %
UBS Group 11.16
-0.80 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:11
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
15:45
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 7.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Allianz, AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
08:17
SMI bleibt in Lauerstellung
06:02
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Weiter seitwärts / EUR/USD – Weiterer Kursanstieg?
10.09.20
Palm Oil Monthly Update ‒ September 2020
10.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc
09.09.20
Krypto Update: Was ist anders bei 21Shares | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:10
Schroders: Sechs Gründe, die für eine beschleunigte Automatisierung sprechen
02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
mehr
Krypto Update: Was ist anders bei 21Shares | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ARYZTA-Aktie schiesst hoch: ARYZTA führt Übernahmeverhandlungen mit Investmentfirma Elliott
Dufry plant eine Kapitalerhöhung von rund 500 Mio Franken - Dufry-Aktie auf Höhenflug
Indischer Milliardär soll Amazon 20-Milliarden-Anteil an Handelssparte geboten haben - Amazon-Aktie im Minus
Wall Street tiefer -- SMI letztlich leichter -- DAX beendet den Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich in Rot
VAUDOISE kauft Grossaktionär AMG Substanzwerte 20'000 Aktien ab - VAUDOISE-Aktie gefragt
"Revolution": Jim Cramer lobt Tesla-Chef Elon Musk
Rally der Apple- und Tesla-Aktie: Börsenexperte verrät die wahren Gründe
SMI geht mit positiver Tendenz ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst behauptet -- Asiatische Indizes beenden Handel fester
EZB bestätigt Geldpolitik wie erwartet
Analysten heben Kursziel für NVIDIA-Aktie an: So kann der Grafikkartenhersteller punkten

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht mit positiver Tendenz ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst behauptet -- Asiatische Indizes beenden Handel fester
Anleger in der Schweiz griffen am Freitag zaghaft zu. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt kam es letztlich zu moderaten Gewinnen. An den Börsen in Fernost ging der Trend nach oben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB