05.08.2020 21:45:00
Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market (2020 to 2025) - An Untouched Geographic Market Presents Opportunities
DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market by Offering (Solution and Services (Professional & Managed)), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical (Real Estate & Construction, Healthcare, Retail, Education), and Region - Global forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Integrated Workplace Management System(IWMS) market size is projected to grow from USD 2.6billion in 2020 to USD 4.6billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2020 to 2025.
The IWMS market is expected to grow at a fast pace, owing to the increased adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), and Information and Communications
Technology (ICT) across different industry verticals. In addition to this, the growth of the cloud-based deployment model for IWMS solutions is helping organizations utilize the benefits of advanced solutions, without investing in the physical infrastructure.
Solution segment to hold a larger market size in 2020
The solution segment is projected to contribute majorly to the market, while the services segment is projected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period. This growth is supported by the need for upgrades and maintenance of existing solutions. These solutions help in the alignment of administrative, technical, infrastructural, and environmental support functions to fulfil the core objective of businesses.
By vertical, manufacturing industry to register the largest market size during the forecast period
The manufacturing vertical is expected to hold the largest market size in the IWMS market. With rapid technology implementation across the manufacturing vertical, the degree of competitiveness among organizations has increased drastically. As a result, organizations are keen to implement efficient workplace solutions in their manufacturing facilities.
Asia Pacific (APAC) to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period
The APAC IWMS market is experiencing disruptive growth, owing to an increase in the adoption of IoT, which is encouraging the organizations in the region to integrateIWMSsolution for streamlining their operational processes. The expansion of corporate and government networks, the proliferation of cloud services, growing businesses, and associated operations are expected to increase the use of IWMS solutions in this region. The major countries to witness high growth rates in this region include China, Japan, India, and others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Market
4.2 North America: Market, by Vertical and Country, 2020
4.3 Market, by Country
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers and Opportunities
5.3 Restraints and Challenges
5.4 Cumulative Growth Analysis
5.5 Market Dynamics
5.5.1 Drivers
5.5.1.1 Growing Cloud-Based Application Deployments
5.5.1.2 Increasing Competitiveness and Workforce Dynamics
5.5.1.3 Growing Importance of Corporate Social Responsibilities Across the Globe
5.5.1.4 Increasing Government Regulatory Compliances
5.5.2 Restraints
5.5.2.1 Unexplored Benefits of Facility and Workplace Management
5.5.3 Opportunities
5.5.3.1 Emerging Technologies
5.5.3.2 Untouched Geographic Market
5.5.3.3 Growing Need for Safeguarding Employees at Workplaces Post-Covid-19
5.5.4 Challenges
5.5.4.1 Lack of Expertise
5.6 Enabling Technologies
5.6.1 Internet of Things
5.6.2 Cloud Computing
5.6.3 Artificial Intelligence
5.7 Use Cases
5.7.1 Use Case 1
5.7.2 Use Case 2
5.7.3 Use Case 3
5.7.4 Use Case 4
5.7.5 Use Case 5
5.7.6 Use Case 6
5.7.7 Use Case 7
5.7.8 Use Case 8
6 Integrated Workplace Management System Market, by Offering
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Offerings: Market Drivers
6.2 Offerings: Covid- -19 Impact on Market
6.3 Solution
6.3.1 Solution: Market Drivers
6.3.2 Operations and Services Management
6.3.3 Real Estate Management
6.3.4 Environmental and Energy Management
6.3.5 Facility Management
6.3.6 Project Management
6.4 Services
6.4.1 Services: Market Drivers
6.4.2 Professional Services
6.4.2.1 Consulting
6.4.2.2 Integration and Deployment
6.4.2.3 Support and Maintenance
6.4.3 Managed Services
7 Integrated Workplace Management System Market, by Deployment Type
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Deployment Types: Market Drivers
7.2 Deployment Types: Covid-19 Impact on the Market
7.3 On-Premises
7.3.1 Increasing Demand for Security to Pave Way for On-Premises Solutions Across Different Verticals
7.4 Cloud
7.4.1 Need for Cost-Effectiveness and Global Availability to Drive the Adoption of Cloud-Based Integrated Workplace Management System
8 Integrated Workplace Management System Market, by Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers
8.2 Organization Size: Covid-19 Impact on the Market
8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
8.4 Large Enterprises
9 Integrated Workplace Management System Market, by Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Verticals: Market Drivers
9.2 Verticals: Covid-19 Impact on the Market
9.3 Public Sector
9.4 It and Telecom
9.5 Manufacturing
9.6 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
9.7 Real Estate and Construction
9.8 Retail
9.9 Healthcare
9.10 Education
9.11 Others
10 Integrated Workplace Management System Market, by Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Regions: Covid-19 Impact on the Market
10.3 North America
10.3.1 North America: Integrated Workplace Management System Market Drivers
10.3.2 United States
10.3.2.1 Increasing Demand for Smart Buildings and Growing Presence of a Large Number of Iwms Vendors to Drive the Market Growth in the US
10.3.3 Canada
10.3.3.1 Increasing Number of Public-Private Partnership Projects to Boost the Market Growth in Canada
10.4 Europe
10.4.1 Europe: Integrated Workplace Management System Market Drivers
10.4.2 United Kingdom
10.4.2.1 Digital Transformation to Drive the Growth of the Market in the UK
10.4.3 Germany
10.4.3.1 High Public Investments in Infrastructure to Drive the Market Growth in Germany
10.4.4 France
10.4.4.1 Wide Adoption of Ai, Ml, and Data Analytics Technologies Among Enterprises to Drive the Growth of the Market in France
10.4.5 Rest of Europe
10.5 Asia-Pacific
10.5.1 Asia-Pacific: Integrated Workplace Management System Market Drivers
10.5.2 China
10.5.2.1 High Investments in the Private Sector and Huge Population to Boost the Market Growth in China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.3.1 Huge Investments in the Real Estate Sector to Drive the Market Growth in Japan
10.5.4 India
10.5.4.1 Emphasis on Urban Development and Modernization to Drive the Market Growth in India
10.5.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.6 Middle East and Africa
10.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Integrated Workplace Management System Market Drivers
10.6.2 United Arab Emirates
10.6.2.1 Rapid Technological Adoption to Drive the Market Growth in the Uae Market
10.6.3 Saudi Arabia
10.6.3.1 Growing Population to Drive the Growth of the Market in Saudi Arabia
10.6.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa
10.7 Latin America
10.7.1 Latin America: Integrated Workplace Management System Market Drivers
10.7.2 Brazil
10.7.2.1 Rapid Technological Advancements and High Foreign Direct Investments to Drive the Market Growth in Brazil
10.7.3 Mexico
10.7.3.1 Increasing It Investments and Growing Presence of Leading Players to Boost the Market Growth in Mexico
10.7.4 Rest of Latin America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Competitive Scenario
11.2.1 New Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements
11.2.2 Acquisitions
11.2.3 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations
11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.3.1 Visionary Leaders
11.3.2 Innovators
11.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators
11.3.4 Emerging Companies
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Introduction
12.2 IBM
12.3 Oracle
12.4 Trimble
12.5 Accruent
12.6 SAP
12.7 Planon
12.8 Archibus
12.9 Service Works Global
12.10 Causeway Technologies
12.11 FSI
12.12 Facilio
12.13 FM:Systems
12.14 Ioffice
12.15 Spacewell
12.16 Mri Software
12.17 Zlink
12.18 Nuvolo
12.19 Vlogic Systems
12.20 Rapal
12.21 Assetworks
12.22 Smartsheet
12.23 Sierra
12.24 Officespace
12.25 Idasa Sistemas
12.26 Collectiveview
12.27 Budgetrac
12.28 Tango
12.29 Quickfms
12.30 Servicechannel
12.31 Right-To-Win
13 Adjacent Markets and Related Markets
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Limitations
13.3 Digital Workplace Market
13.3.1 Digital Workplace Market, by Component
13.3.2 Digital Workplace Market, by Organization Size
13.3.3 Digital Workplace Market, by Vertical
13.3.4 Digital Workplace Market, by Region
13.4 Facility Management Market
13.4.1 Facility Management Market, by Solution
13.4.2 Facility Management Market, by Service
13.4.3 Facility Management Market, by Deployment Type
13.4.4 Facility Management Market, by Organization Size
13.4.5 Facility Management Market, by Vertical
13.4.6 Facility Management Market, by Region
14 Appendix
14.1 Industry Excerpts
14.2 Discussion Guide
14.3 Knowledge Store
14.4 Available Customizations
14.5 Related Reports
14.6 Author Details
