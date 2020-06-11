11.06.2020 23:45:00

Global Insights into the World Paper Industry and Key Players 2020

DUBLIN, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Paper (GLOBAL) - Industry Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Paper Industry Analysis provides a detailed overview of the global paper market and delivers a comprehensive individual analysis on the top 1000 companies, including Mondi Plc, Shanying International Holdings Co. Ltd. and Dade Paper & Bag Co.

This report includes a wealth of information on the financial trends over the past four years.

The Global Paper Analysis is ideal for anyone wanting to:

  • See the market leaders
  • Identify companies heading for failure
  • Seek out the most attractive acquisition
  • Analyse industry trends
  • Benchmark their own financial performance

A quick glance of this Gloal Paper report will tell you that 167 companies have a declining financial rating, while 140 have shown good sales growth.

Each of the largest 1000 companies is meticulously scrutinised in an individual assessment and analysed using the most up-to-date and current financial data.

Every business is examined on the following features:

  • A graphical assessment of a company's financial performance
  • Four year assessment of the profit/loss and balance sheet
  • A written summary highlighting key performance issues

Subsequently, you will receive a thorough 100-page market analysis highlighting the latest changes in the global paper market.

This section includes:

  • Best Trading Partners
  • Sales Growth Analysis
  • Profit Analysis
  • Market Size
  • Rankings

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d8keyn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-insights-into-the-world-paper-industry-and-key-players-2020-301074641.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Givaudan 3’417.00
1.45 %
Nestle 103.50
-1.67 %
Lonza Grp 465.70
-1.69 %
Roche Hldg G 325.50
-1.97 %
Sika 169.55
-2.30 %
The Swatch Grp 189.45
-5.16 %
UBS Group 10.32
-5.97 %
CieFinRichemont 59.90
-6.20 %
CS Group 9.46
-6.69 %
Adecco Group 44.15
-6.86 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11.06.20
Daily Markets: DAX – Tiefere Korrektur im Anmarsch? / Julius Bär – Aufwärtstrend klar intakt
10.06.20
Palm Oil Monthly Update – June 2020
10.06.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
10.06.20
SMI gegen den Trend fester
09.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.80% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Barrick Gold Corp
08.06.20
SMI seitwärts - Finanztitel im Plus | BX Swiss TV
08.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.06.20
Schroders: Covid-19 hat soziale Ungleichheiten in den Fokus gerückt
10.06.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
08.06.20
Schroders: What will the world look like after Covid-19?
mehr
SMI seitwärts - Finanztitel im Plus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Trump kritisiert Börsenlegende Warren Buffett: Airline-Verkäufe waren ein Fehler
Fed-ZInssitzung: Dow schlussendlich tiefer -- SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne klare Richtung
Dufry-Aktie knickt ein: Noch keine Entwarnung für Reisebranche
Finma untersucht weiteren Geldwäschereifall bei Julius Bär - Aktie gibt ab
OECD rechnet mit Einbruch der Schweizer Wirtschaft im 2020
Tesla-Aktie überspringt 1'000-Dollar-Marke - Produktion des Semi-Truck im Fokus
Fed hält US-Leitzins stabil - 2020 und 2021 keine Zinserhöhung erwartet
Dow letztlich tiefrot -- SMI schliesst unter 10'000-Punkte-Marke -- DAX fällt zum Handelsende hin deutlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen kräftig im Minus
US-Finanzinvestor will wohl zwei Sitze im Commerzbank-Aufsichtsrat - CoBa-Aktie freundlich
Corona-Krise bringt Starbucks in die roten Zahlen - Starbucks-Aktie verliert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow letztlich tiefrot -- SMI schliesst unter 10'000-Punkte-Marke -- DAX fällt zum Handelsende hin deutlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen kräftig im Minus
An den US-Börsen machte sich tiefgreifende Ernüchterung breit. Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex gaben im Donnerstagshandel deutlich nach. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Donnerstag Abschläge verbucht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB