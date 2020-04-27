|
Global Insecticidal Seed Treatment Industry
NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insecticidal Seed Treatment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 11.1%. Chemical, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.4 Billion by the year 2025, Chemical will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$128.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$105 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Chemical will reach a market size of US$171 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$775.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.
- Advanced Biological Marketing
- Bayer CropScience AG
- BioWorks, Inc.
- BrettYoung
- Compass Minerals International, Inc.
- Germains Seed Technology Inc.
- INCOTEC Group BV
- Lanxess AG
- Monsanto Company
- Novozymes A/S
- Nufarm Limited
- Plant Health Care, Inc.
- Precision Laboratories LLC
- Syngenta AG
- Valent U.S.A Corporation
- Verdesian Life Sciences
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Seed Treatment - A Prelude
Global Competitor Market Shares
Insecticidal Seed Treatment Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Global Population and Increasing Demand for Food
Provides the Cornerstone for Growth of Insecticidal Seed
Treatment Market
Global Warming Resulting in Rise in Insect Pests to Bolster the
Demand for Insecticidal Seed Treatment
Increase in GM Crops Area to Spur Demand for Insecticidal Seed
Treatment
Ban of Neonicotinoid Pesticides Affects the Neonicotinoid Types
Increasing Demand for Crops for Biofuel Production - A Key
Growth Driver
Increasing Demand for Biological Seed Treatment
Seed Dressings Market on a Growth Path
Available Seed Treatment
Technological Advancements
Approvals
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
V. CURATED RESEARCH
