31.12.2020 16:00:00

Global Influenza Vaccine Production and Distribution Market Report 2020:Impact of COVID-19, Vaccine Makeup, Vaccine Effectiveness, and Reimbursement

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 Influenza Vaccine Production and Distribution Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2020-2021 flu season will be the first full influenza season coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic, creating concerns of potential coinfections and overwhelmed hospitals. The 2020 HIDA Influenza Vaccine Production & Distribution Market Report provides insights into the upcoming flu season including the impact of COVID-19, vaccine makeup, vaccine effectiveness, and reimbursement. Insights include:

  • COVID-19 spurs production of approximately 15% more flu vaccine doses
  • Flu vaccination prevented 105,000 hospitalizations and 6,300 deaths in 2019-2020
  • 52% of Americans received a vaccine last season; experts this year target a 70% vaccination rate

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • First Full Season Of Influenza With COVID-19 Creates Uncertainty
  • Early Reports From Southern Hemisphere May Indicate Weakened Flu Season
  • Manufacturers Producing 194-198 Million Vaccine Doses For 2020-2021
  • 2020-2021 Flu Season New/Updated Vaccines
  • U.S. Influenza Vaccines 2020-21 Season
  • Flu Vaccine Locations Expected To Shift Under COVID-19
  • Influenza Vaccine For Children Hit 10-Year High in 2018-2019
  • ED Visits And Mortality Among Influenza And COVID-19 Like Illnesses
  • Children Account For Highest Percentage Of Outpatient Visits
  • Vaccine Effectiveness In 2019-2020 Was 39%
  • U.S. Government Contracts With Industry To Produce Vaccine Supplies
  • Reimbursement Rates For Influenza Vaccine
  • Testing Methods For Influenza
  • Distributors Play Large Role In Vaccine Delivery
  • Flu Vaccines Prevent Hospitalizations And Death

