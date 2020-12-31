Global Influenza Vaccine Production and Distribution Market Report 2020:Impact of COVID-19, Vaccine Makeup, Vaccine Effectiveness, and Reimbursement

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 Influenza Vaccine Production and Distribution Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2020-2021 flu season will be the first full influenza season coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic, creating concerns of potential coinfections and overwhelmed hospitals. The 2020 HIDA Influenza Vaccine Production & Distribution Market Report provides insights into the upcoming flu season including the impact of COVID-19, vaccine makeup, vaccine effectiveness, and reimbursement. Insights include:

COVID-19 spurs production of approximately 15% more flu vaccine doses

Flu vaccination prevented 105,000 hospitalizations and 6,300 deaths in 2019-2020

52% of Americans received a vaccine last season; experts this year target a 70% vaccination rate

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

First Full Season Of Influenza With COVID-19 Creates Uncertainty

Early Reports From Southern Hemisphere May Indicate Weakened Flu Season

Manufacturers Producing 194-198 Million Vaccine Doses For 2020-2021

2020-2021 Flu Season New/Updated Vaccines

U.S. Influenza Vaccines 2020-21 Season

Flu Vaccine Locations Expected To Shift Under COVID-19

Influenza Vaccine For Children Hit 10-Year High in 2018-2019

ED Visits And Mortality Among Influenza And COVID-19 Like Illnesses

Children Account For Highest Percentage Of Outpatient Visits

Vaccine Effectiveness In 2019-2020 Was 39%

U.S. Government Contracts With Industry To Produce Vaccine Supplies

Reimbursement Rates For Influenza Vaccine

Testing Methods For Influenza

Distributors Play Large Role In Vaccine Delivery

Flu Vaccines Prevent Hospitalizations And Death

