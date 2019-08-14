14.08.2019 13:15:00

Global Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) Market 2019-2024 - Industry 4.0 Set to Accelerate Market Adoption

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) in US$ Million.

The report profiles 75 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
  • AECOM (USA)
  • ARCHIBUS, Inc. (USA)
  • Autodesk, Inc. (USA)
  • C3 Energy (USA)
  • Cascade Energy Inc. (USA)
  • Cypress Envirosystems (USA)
  • Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland)
  • Emerson Electric Company (USA)
  • ENERGYai (USA)
  • EnerNOC, Inc. (USA)
  • General Electric Company (USA)
  • GridPoint, Inc. (USA)
  • Honeywell International Inc. (USA)
  • IBM Corporation (USA)
  • Lightapp Technologies (Israel)
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)
  • Opto22 (USA)
  • Panoramic Power (USA)
  • Rockwell Automation, Inc. (USA)
  • SAP SE (Germany)
  • Schneider Electric SE (France)
  • Setpoint Systems Corporation (USA)
  • Siemens AG (Germany)
  • Trane Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Energy Management: A Curtain Raiser
Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMSs): An Introductory Prelude
Future Prospects Remain Optimistic
Sustained Emphasis on Industrial Automation Instigates Massive Momentum
Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors
Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth
Stable Economic Scenario to Offer Growth Opportunities

2. GROWTH DRIVERS & MARKET TRENDS
Spiraling Energy Costs Put Focus on IEMS
New Regulations to Curb Carbon Emissions Fuel IEMS Deployments
Regulatory Tools for Implementing Industrial Energy Efficiency
Energy Audits
Voluntary Agreements
Energy Efficiency Obligation
Information and Campaign
Standards and Certifications
ISO 50001:2011
Surging Importance of Smart Industry to Drive Adoption of IEMS
Industry 4.0 Set to Accelerate Market Adoption
A Glimpse of First, Second, Third & Fourth Industrial Revolutions
IEMS
A Priority for Energy Intensive Industries (EIIs) to Remain Competitive
Standardized and Certified IEMS Key to Realizing Multifarious Energy-related & Non-energy Benefits
IEMS Assumes Critical Importance in Rollout of Smart Grids
Global Deployment of Smart Meters Lays Foundation for IEMS Adoption
Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine to Machine (M2M) Technologies to Revolutionize IEMS Market
Steady Recovery in Global Manufacturing PMI to Bolster Prospects for IEMSs
IEMS Software Gains Precedence in Energy Saving Initiatives of Industrial Enterprises
Cloud-based IEMaaS Set to Proliferate the Market
Services Assume Importance in End-to-End IEMS Strategy

3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS)
Components of IEMS
Central Computer System
Remote Meters
Sensors
Energy Management Software

4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS
GridPoint Rolls Out GridPoint Energy Manager Mobile 3.0
Panasonic and Schneider Electric Unveil New Building Management Platform
GridPoint Unveils Newly Designed User Interface to GridPoint Energy Manager
Osram Sylvania Unveils Encelium Wireless EMS
Emerson Introduces Energy Advisor EMS

5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
EnerNOC Partners with Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions
Trane Establishes New Facility in Northeast Ohio
Honeywell Bags Major Energy Management Project from Coop Denmark
Enel Green Power North America Acquires EnerNOC
GridPoint Collaborates with Bell
Siemens Collaborates with Bentley Systems
GE Energy Connections Inaugurates New Redhill Grid Automation Manufacturing Facility
EnerNOC Inaugurates New European Headquarters in Dublin
GE Energy Connections Inks Maintenance Contract with ArcelorMittal Tubaro
EnerNOC to Foray into Mexico
GridPoint Partners with Correlate
Energy Management Collaborative Joins GridPoint's Reseller Partner Network
CONSOL Energy Expands Existing Collaboration with EnerNOC
EnerNOC to Restructure EIS Business
Lightapp Technologies Receives Research Grant from CEC
GridPoint Appoints Axiom Energy Solutions as Channel Partner
EnTouch Controls Signs Partnership Deal with EnerNOC
Sysco Renews Contract with Cascade
Lineage Logistics Collaborates with Cascade
CBRE Group Takes Over Environmental Systems
Twenty First Century Utilities Acquires GridPoint
Ecova Acquires Retroficiency
Acuity Brands to Acquire Distech Controls
Caverion Takes Over Esco Norway
Direct Energy Acquires Panoramic Power
EnerNOC Acquires World Energy Solutions
REGEN Energy Inks Strategic Partnership with Ayla Networks
Quatrro Signs Strategic Partnership with GridPoint
EnerNOC Inks Partnership with GridPoint

6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 75 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 84)

  • The United States (40)
  • Canada (5)
  • Japan (9)
  • Europe (19)
    • France (1)
    • Germany (3)
    • The United Kingdom (6)
    • Italy (1)
    • Rest of Europe (8)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)
  • Middle East (1)
  • Africa (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4x4n4e

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-industrial-energy-management-system-iems-market-2019-2024---industry-4-0-set-to-accelerate-market-adoption-300901518.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

