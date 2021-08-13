Global Industrial Dust Collector Markets Report 2021-2028: Emergence of IoT and AI and their Integration in Filter Systems Indicate a Promising Future

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Dust Collector Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Mechanism (Dry, Wet), by Type (Baghouse, Cartridge), by Mobility (Portable, Fixed), by End-use Industry, by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial dust collector market size is anticipated to reach USD 10.9 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.2%

The global market is predominantly driven by the growing awareness regarding the air pollution and health issues associated with it and the rise in mining activities across the globe.



Industrial dust collectors help lower the risks of various health problems, such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), airborne allergies, asthma and other respiratory diseases, by removing particulate matter, dust particles, smoke and other toxic fine particles. The emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and their integration in filter systems indicate a promising future for the market.



Companies are integrating patented filter technologies that provide efficient filtration of pollens and dust. Key manufacturers, such as FLSmidth and Hamon, have seen a huge dip in their annual revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The market is expected to recover by the end of 2022 and majorly dependent on the revival period of end-user industries.



New product developments and technological advancements are expected to augment the market growth. For instance, In October 2020, Donaldson Company, Inc. introduced Donaldson Torit rugged pleat baghouse industrial dust collector. The new product can be used in industries, such as cement, mining and food.



Industrial Dust Collector Market Report Highlights

The baghouse type segment contributed to 26.7% of the global revenue share in 2020 owing to the cost-effective price, easy operation and good efficiency of these products in collecting dust particles

On the other hand, the cartridge segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

This growth is attributed to the high efficiency of these products of up to 99.9% of removing fine particles from the flue gas

The food & beverage industry is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028 on account of stringent government regulations regarding proper hygiene

The cement segment accounted for the highest revenue share of more than 22% in 2020 and will maintain its leading position throughout the forecast years

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market from 2021 to 2028 due to the rapid industrialization and growing construction activities in the region

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Industrial Dust Collector Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Segmentation & Scope

3.3. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1. Sales Channel Analysis

3.4.2. Raw Material Trends

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.6. Industrial Dust Collector Market - Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.7. Business Environment Analysis: Industrial Dust Collector Market

3.7.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.1. COVID-19 Spread Globally

4.2. Impact of COVID-19 on Global GDP

4.3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Industrial Dust Collector Market



Chapter 5. Industrial Dust Collector Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Industrial Dust Collector Market: Technology Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.2. Baghouse Dust Collector

5.3. Cartridge Dust Collector

5.4. Wet Scrubbers

5.5. Inertial Separators

5.6. Electrostatic Precipitator



Chapter 6. Industrial Dust Collector Market: End-use Industry Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Industrial Dust Collector Market: End-use Industry Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.2. Food & Beverage

6.3. Pharmaceutical

6.4. Energy & Power

6.5. Steel

6.6. Cement

6.7. Mining



Chapter 7. Industrial Dust Collector Market: Mechanism Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Industrial Dust Collector Market: Mechanism Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

7.2. Dry

7.3. Wet



Chapter 8. Industrial Dust Collector Market: Mobility Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Industrial Dust Collector Market: Mobility Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

8.2. Portable

8.3. Fixed



Chapter 9. Industrial Dust Collector Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



Chapter 10. Industrial Dust Collector Market: Competitive Analysis

10.1. Key Players, Recent Developments & Their Impact on The Industry

10.2. Major Deals & Strategic Alliance Analysis

10.3. Vendor Landscape

10.4. Public Companies

10.5. Private Companies



Chapter 11. Company Profiles

FLSmidth

Hamon

LG Electronics, Inc.

Unilever PLC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Panasonic Corporation

Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.

Whirlpool Corporation

Carrier

Camfil

Sharp Electronics Corporation

COWAY Co., Ltd.

Molekule

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Dyson

