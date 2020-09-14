Global Industrial Controls Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Controls estimated at US$123.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$157.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Distributed Control System (DCS), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$73 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA) segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960992/?utm_source=PRN







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $33.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR



The Industrial Controls market in the U.S. is estimated at US$33.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$33.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR.



Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR



In the global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$13.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$16.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$22.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 392-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

Emerson Electric Company

Honeywell International, Inc.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960992/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Industrial Controls Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Industrial Controls Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Industrial Controls Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Industrial Controls Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Distributed Control System (DCS) (Control System)

World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Distributed Control System (DCS) (Control System)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012

to 2019



Table 6: Distributed Control System (DCS) (Control System)

Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System

(SCADA) (Control System) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System

(SCADA) (Control System) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System

(SCADA) (Control System) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Manufacturing Execution System (MES) (Control System)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Manufacturing Execution System (MES) (Control System)

Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million:

2012 to 2019



Table 12: Manufacturing Execution System (MES) (Control System)

Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Control Systems (Control System) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Other Control Systems (Control System) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Control Systems (Control System) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Sensor (Component) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Sensor (Component) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Sensor (Component) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Switch & Relay (Component) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Switch & Relay (Component) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Switch & Relay (Component) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Control Device (Component) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Control Device (Component) Global Historic Demand in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Control Device (Component) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other Components (Component) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Other Components (Component) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Other Components (Component) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Automotive (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Automotive (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Automotive (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Utility (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Utility (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Utility (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Electronics & Semiconductor (End-Use) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 35: Electronics & Semiconductor (End-Use) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Electronics & Semiconductor (End-Use) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Mining (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: Mining (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 39: Mining (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by

Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 41: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 42: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Industrial Controls Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: United States Industrial Controls Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Control System: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Industrial Controls Market in the United States by

Control System: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 45: United States Industrial Controls Market Share

Breakdown by Control System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: United States Industrial Controls Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Industrial Controls Market in the United States by

Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 48: United States Industrial Controls Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: United States Industrial Controls Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Industrial Controls Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 51: Industrial Controls Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 52: Canadian Industrial Controls Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Control System: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Canadian Industrial Controls Historic Market Review

by Control System in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 54: Industrial Controls Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Control System for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 55: Canadian Industrial Controls Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Canadian Industrial Controls Historic Market Review

by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 57: Industrial Controls Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 58: Canadian Industrial Controls Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Industrial Controls Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 60: Canadian Industrial Controls Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 61: Japanese Market for Industrial Controls: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Control System for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Industrial Controls Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Control System for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: Japanese Industrial Controls Market Share Analysis by

Control System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Japanese Market for Industrial Controls: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Industrial Controls Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: Japanese Industrial Controls Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Controls in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Japanese Industrial Controls Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Industrial Controls Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 70: Chinese Industrial Controls Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Control System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Industrial Controls Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Control System: 2012-2019



Table 72: Chinese Industrial Controls Market by Control System:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Chinese Industrial Controls Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Industrial Controls Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 75: Chinese Industrial Controls Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Chinese Demand for Industrial Controls in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Industrial Controls Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Chinese Industrial Controls Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Industrial Controls Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 79: European Industrial Controls Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 80: Industrial Controls Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 81: European Industrial Controls Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: European Industrial Controls Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Control System: 2020-2027



Table 83: Industrial Controls Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Control System: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: European Industrial Controls Market Share Breakdown

by Control System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: European Industrial Controls Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 86: Industrial Controls Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: European Industrial Controls Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: European Industrial Controls Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 89: Industrial Controls Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 90: European Industrial Controls Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 91: Industrial Controls Market in France by Control

System: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 92: French Industrial Controls Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Control System: 2012-2019



Table 93: French Industrial Controls Market Share Analysis by

Control System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Industrial Controls Market in France by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 95: French Industrial Controls Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 96: French Industrial Controls Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Industrial Controls Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 98: French Industrial Controls Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 99: French Industrial Controls Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 100: Industrial Controls Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Control System

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: German Industrial Controls Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Control System: 2012-2019



Table 102: German Industrial Controls Market Share Breakdown by

Control System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Industrial Controls Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 104: German Industrial Controls Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 105: German Industrial Controls Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Industrial Controls Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 107: German Industrial Controls Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Industrial Controls Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 109: Italian Industrial Controls Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Control System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Industrial Controls Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Control System: 2012-2019



Table 111: Italian Industrial Controls Market by Control

System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 112: Italian Industrial Controls Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Industrial Controls Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 114: Italian Industrial Controls Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 115: Italian Demand for Industrial Controls in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Industrial Controls Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 117: Italian Industrial Controls Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Industrial Controls:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Control System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Industrial Controls Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Control System for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 120: United Kingdom Industrial Controls Market Share

Analysis by Control System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Industrial Controls:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Industrial Controls Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 123: United Kingdom Industrial Controls Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Controls in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: United Kingdom Industrial Controls Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 126: Industrial Controls Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 127: Spanish Industrial Controls Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Control System: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Spanish Industrial Controls Historic Market Review

by Control System in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 129: Industrial Controls Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Control System for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 130: Spanish Industrial Controls Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Spanish Industrial Controls Historic Market Review

by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 132: Industrial Controls Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Spanish Industrial Controls Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Industrial Controls Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 135: Spanish Industrial Controls Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 136: Russian Industrial Controls Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Control System: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Industrial Controls Market in Russia by Control

System: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 138: Russian Industrial Controls Market Share Breakdown

by Control System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Russian Industrial Controls Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Industrial Controls Market in Russia by Component:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 141: Russian Industrial Controls Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Russian Industrial Controls Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Industrial Controls Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 144: Industrial Controls Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 145: Rest of Europe Industrial Controls Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Control System: 2020-2027



Table 146: Industrial Controls Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Control System: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 147: Rest of Europe Industrial Controls Market Share

Breakdown by Control System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Rest of Europe Industrial Controls Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 149: Industrial Controls Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 150: Rest of Europe Industrial Controls Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Rest of Europe Industrial Controls Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 152: Industrial Controls Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Rest of Europe Industrial Controls Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 154: Asia-Pacific Industrial Controls Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 155: Industrial Controls Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 156: Asia-Pacific Industrial Controls Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Industrial Controls Market in Asia-Pacific by

Control System: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Asia-Pacific Industrial Controls Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Control System: 2012-2019



Table 159: Asia-Pacific Industrial Controls Market Share

Analysis by Control System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Industrial Controls Market in Asia-Pacific by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Asia-Pacific Industrial Controls Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 162: Asia-Pacific Industrial Controls Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Industrial Controls Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 164: Asia-Pacific Industrial Controls Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 165: Asia-Pacific Industrial Controls Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 166: Industrial Controls Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Control

System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Australian Industrial Controls Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Control System: 2012-2019



Table 168: Australian Industrial Controls Market Share

Breakdown by Control System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Industrial Controls Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Australian Industrial Controls Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 171: Australian Industrial Controls Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Industrial Controls Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Australian Industrial Controls Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 174: Industrial Controls Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 175: Indian Industrial Controls Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Control System: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Indian Industrial Controls Historic Market Review by

Control System in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Industrial Controls Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Control System for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 178: Indian Industrial Controls Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Indian Industrial Controls Historic Market Review by

Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: Industrial Controls Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 181: Indian Industrial Controls Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Industrial Controls Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 183: Indian Industrial Controls Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 184: Industrial Controls Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Control

System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: South Korean Industrial Controls Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Control System: 2012-2019



Table 186: Industrial Controls Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Control System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Industrial Controls Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: South Korean Industrial Controls Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 189: Industrial Controls Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Industrial Controls Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: South Korean Industrial Controls Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 192: Industrial Controls Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Industrial Controls:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Control System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Industrial Controls Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Control System for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Controls Market

Share Analysis by Control System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Industrial Controls:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Industrial Controls Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Controls Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Industrial Controls in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Controls Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 201: Industrial Controls Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 202: Latin American Industrial Controls Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 203: Industrial Controls Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 204: Latin American Industrial Controls Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 205: Latin American Industrial Controls Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Control System for the Period

2020-2027



Table 206: Industrial Controls Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Control System: 2012-2019



Table 207: Latin American Industrial Controls Market by Control

System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 208: Latin American Industrial Controls Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Industrial Controls Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 210: Latin American Industrial Controls Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 211: Latin American Demand for Industrial Controls in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Industrial Controls Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 213: Latin American Industrial Controls Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 214: Argentinean Industrial Controls Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Control System: 2020-2027



Table 215: Industrial Controls Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Control System: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 216: Argentinean Industrial Controls Market Share

Breakdown by Control System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Argentinean Industrial Controls Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 218: Industrial Controls Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 219: Argentinean Industrial Controls Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: Argentinean Industrial Controls Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 221: Industrial Controls Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 222: Argentinean Industrial Controls Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 223: Industrial Controls Market in Brazil by Control

System: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 224: Brazilian Industrial Controls Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Control System: 2012-2019



Table 225: Brazilian Industrial Controls Market Share Analysis

by Control System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 226: Industrial Controls Market in Brazil by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 227: Brazilian Industrial Controls Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 228: Brazilian Industrial Controls Market Share Analysis

by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 229: Industrial Controls Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 230: Brazilian Industrial Controls Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 231: Brazilian Industrial Controls Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 232: Industrial Controls Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Control System

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 233: Mexican Industrial Controls Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Control System: 2012-2019



Table 234: Mexican Industrial Controls Market Share Breakdown

by Control System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 235: Industrial Controls Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 236: Mexican Industrial Controls Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 237: Mexican Industrial Controls Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 238: Industrial Controls Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 239: Mexican Industrial Controls Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 240: Industrial Controls Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 241: Rest of Latin America Industrial Controls Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Control System:

2020 to 2027



Table 242: Industrial Controls Market in Rest of Latin America

by Control System: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 243: Rest of Latin America Industrial Controls Market

Share Breakdown by Control System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 244: Rest of Latin America Industrial Controls Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 245: Industrial Controls Market in Rest of Latin America

by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 246: Rest of Latin America Industrial Controls Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 247: Rest of Latin America Industrial Controls Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 248: Industrial Controls Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 249: Industrial Controls Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 250: The Middle East Industrial Controls Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 251: Industrial Controls Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 252: The Middle East Industrial Controls Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 253: The Middle East Industrial Controls Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Control System: 2020 to 2027



Table 254: The Middle East Industrial Controls Historic Market

by Control System in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 255: Industrial Controls Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Control System for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 256: The Middle East Industrial Controls Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 257: The Middle East Industrial Controls Historic Market

by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 258: Industrial Controls Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 259: The Middle East Industrial Controls Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 260: Industrial Controls Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 261: The Middle East Industrial Controls Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 262: Iranian Market for Industrial Controls: Annual Sales



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960992/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-industrial-controls-industry-301129960.html

SOURCE Reportlinker