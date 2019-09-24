|
24.09.2019 15:20:00
Global Industrial Air Compressor Industry
Industrial Air Compressor market worldwide is projected to grow by US$14.
5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.1%. Positive Displacement Compressor, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$23.9 Billion by the year 2025, Positive Displacement Compressor will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$513.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Positive Displacement Compressor will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Atlas Copco AB (Sweden); BOGE Kompressoren Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG (Germany); Doosan Infracore Co., Ltd. (Korea); Elliott Group (USA); Gardner Denver, Inc. (USA); GE Oil & Gas (USA); Hitachi Ltd. (Japan); Howden Group Ltd. (United Kingdom); Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland); Kirloskar Pneumatic Co., Ltd. (India); Kobe Steel Ltd. (Japan); MAN SE (Germany); Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan); Siemens AG (Germany); Sulzer Ltd. (Switzerland)
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Industrial Air Compressor Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Positive Displacement Compressor (Type) Global Competitor
Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Dynamic Displacement Compressor (Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
Oil Immersed (Seal) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
Oil Free (Seal) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Industrial Air Compressor Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Industrial Air Compressor Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Industrial Air Compressor Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Positive Displacement Compressor (Type) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Positive Displacement Compressor (Type) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Positive Displacement Compressor (Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Dynamic Displacement Compressor (Type) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Dynamic Displacement Compressor (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Dynamic Displacement Compressor (Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Chemicals & Petrochemicals (End-Use Industry) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 14: Chemicals & Petrochemicals (End-Use Industry)
Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Chemicals & Petrochemicals (End-Use Industry) Global
Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 16: Power (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Power (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Power (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Manufacturing (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: Manufacturing (End-Use Industry) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 21: Manufacturing (End-Use Industry) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Global
Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 23: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry)
Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 24: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Oil Immersed (Seal) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Oil Immersed (Seal) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Oil Immersed (Seal) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Oil Free (Seal) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Oil Free (Seal) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Oil Free (Seal) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Industrial Air Compressor Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Positive Displacement Compressor (Type) Market Share Analysis
(in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Dynamic Displacement Compressor (Type) Competitor Revenue Share
(in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
Oil Immersed (Seal) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major
Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Oil Free (Seal) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
Table 31: United States Industrial Air Compressor Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Industrial Air Compressor Market in the United States
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Industrial Air Compressor Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Industrial Air Compressor Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Industrial Air Compressor Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 36: Industrial Air Compressor Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Industrial Air Compressor Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Seal: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Industrial Air Compressor Market in the United States
by Seal: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 39: United States Industrial Air Compressor Market Share
Breakdown by Seal: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Industrial Air Compressor Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian Industrial Air Compressor Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Industrial Air Compressor Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 43: Canadian Industrial Air Compressor Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Industrial Air Compressor Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for 2009-2017
Table 45: Canadian Industrial Air Compressor Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Canadian Industrial Air Compressor Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Seal: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Canadian Industrial Air Compressor Historic Market
Review by Seal in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 48: Industrial Air Compressor Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Seal for 2009, 2019, and
2025
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Market for Industrial Air Compressor: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
period 2018-2025
Table 50: Industrial Air Compressor Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese Industrial Air Compressor Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Air Compressor in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2018 to 2025
Table 53: Japanese Industrial Air Compressor Market in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 54: Industrial Air Compressor Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Japanese Market for Industrial Air Compressor: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Seal for the
period 2018-2025
Table 56: Industrial Air Compressor Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Seal for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Japanese Industrial Air Compressor Market Share
Analysis by Seal: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 58: Chinese Industrial Air Compressor Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Industrial Air Compressor Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: Chinese Industrial Air Compressor Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 61: Chinese Demand for Industrial Air Compressor in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Industrial Air Compressor Market Review in China in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 63: Chinese Industrial Air Compressor Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Chinese Industrial Air Compressor Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Seal for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Industrial Air Compressor Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Seal: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese Industrial Air Compressor Market by Seal:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Industrial Air Compressor Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Positive Displacement Compressor (Type) Market Share (in %) by
Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Dynamic Displacement Compressor (Type) Market Share (in %) of
Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Oil Immersed (Seal) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Oil Free (Seal) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share
Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 67: European Industrial Air Compressor Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 68: Industrial Air Compressor Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: European Industrial Air Compressor Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: European Industrial Air Compressor Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 71: Industrial Air Compressor Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: European Industrial Air Compressor Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: European Industrial Air Compressor Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 74: Industrial Air Compressor Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: European Industrial Air Compressor Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: European Industrial Air Compressor Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Seal: 2018-2025
Table 77: Industrial Air Compressor Market in Europe in US$
Million by Seal: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: European Industrial Air Compressor Market Share
Breakdown by Seal: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 79: Industrial Air Compressor Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: French Industrial Air Compressor Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: French Industrial Air Compressor Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Industrial Air Compressor Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2018-2025
Table 83: French Industrial Air Compressor Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 84: French Industrial Air Compressor Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 85: Industrial Air Compressor Market in France by Seal:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 86: French Industrial Air Compressor Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Seal: 2009-2017
Table 87: French Industrial Air Compressor Market Share
Analysis by Seal: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 88: Industrial Air Compressor Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: German Industrial Air Compressor Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 90: German Industrial Air Compressor Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Industrial Air Compressor Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: German Industrial Air Compressor Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 93: Industrial Air Compressor Market Share Distribution
in Germany by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Industrial Air Compressor Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Seal for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: German Industrial Air Compressor Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Seal: 2009-2017
Table 96: German Industrial Air Compressor Market Share
Breakdown by Seal: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 97: Italian Industrial Air Compressor Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Industrial Air Compressor Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 99: Italian Industrial Air Compressor Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: Italian Demand for Industrial Air Compressor in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Industrial Air Compressor Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 102: Italian Industrial Air Compressor Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Italian Industrial Air Compressor Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Seal for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Industrial Air Compressor Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Seal: 2009-2017
Table 105: Italian Industrial Air Compressor Market by Seal:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Industrial Air Compressor:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the period 2018-2025
Table 107: Industrial Air Compressor Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 108: United Kingdom Industrial Air Compressor Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Air Compressor in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2018 to 2025
Table 110: United Kingdom Industrial Air Compressor Market in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 111: Industrial Air Compressor Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Industrial Air Compressor:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Seal
for the period 2018-2025
Table 113: Industrial Air Compressor Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Seal for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 114: United Kingdom Industrial Air Compressor Market
Share Analysis by Seal: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 115: Spanish Industrial Air Compressor Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Spanish Industrial Air Compressor Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 117: Industrial Air Compressor Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 118: Spanish Industrial Air Compressor Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Industrial Air Compressor Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for 2009-2017
Table 120: Spanish Industrial Air Compressor Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Spanish Industrial Air Compressor Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Seal: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Spanish Industrial Air Compressor Historic Market
Review by Seal in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 123: Industrial Air Compressor Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Seal for 2009, 2019, and
2025
RUSSIA
Table 124: Russian Industrial Air Compressor Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Industrial Air Compressor Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 126: Russian Industrial Air Compressor Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Russian Industrial Air Compressor Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Industrial Air Compressor Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 129: Industrial Air Compressor Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Russian Industrial Air Compressor Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Seal: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Industrial Air Compressor Market in Russia by Seal:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 132: Russian Industrial Air Compressor Market Share
Breakdown by Seal: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 133: Rest of Europe Industrial Air Compressor Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 134: Industrial Air Compressor Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Europe Industrial Air Compressor Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Europe Industrial Air Compressor Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2018-2025
Table 137: Industrial Air Compressor Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Europe Industrial Air Compressor Market
Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Rest of Europe Industrial Air Compressor Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Seal: 2018-2025
Table 140: Industrial Air Compressor Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Seal: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of Europe Industrial Air Compressor Market
Share Breakdown by Seal: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 142: Asia-Pacific Industrial Air Compressor Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 143: Industrial Air Compressor Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Industrial Air Compressor Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Industrial Air Compressor Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Industrial Air Compressor Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Industrial Air Compressor Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Industrial Air Compressor Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2018-2025
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Industrial Air Compressor Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Industrial Air Compressor Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 151: Industrial Air Compressor Market in Asia-Pacific by
Seal: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Industrial Air Compressor Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Seal: 2009-2017
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Industrial Air Compressor Market Share
Analysis by Seal: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 154: Industrial Air Compressor Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Australian Industrial Air Compressor Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 156: Australian Industrial Air Compressor Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Industrial Air Compressor Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Australian Industrial Air Compressor Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 159: Industrial Air Compressor Market Share Distribution
in Australia by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Industrial Air Compressor Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Seal
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Australian Industrial Air Compressor Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Seal: 2009-2017
Table 162: Australian Industrial Air Compressor Market Share
Breakdown by Seal: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 163: Indian Industrial Air Compressor Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Indian Industrial Air Compressor Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: Industrial Air Compressor Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 166: Indian Industrial Air Compressor Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to
2025
Table 167: Industrial Air Compressor Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for 2009-2017
Table 168: Indian Industrial Air Compressor Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Indian Industrial Air Compressor Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Seal: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Indian Industrial Air Compressor Historic Market
Review by Seal in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: Industrial Air Compressor Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Seal for 2009, 2019, and
2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 172: Industrial Air Compressor Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: South Korean Industrial Air Compressor Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 174: Industrial Air Compressor Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Industrial Air Compressor Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 176: South Korean Industrial Air Compressor Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 177: Industrial Air Compressor Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Industrial Air Compressor Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Seal
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 179: South Korean Industrial Air Compressor Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Seal: 2009-2017
Table 180: Industrial Air Compressor Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Seal: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Industrial Air
Compressor: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the period 2018-2025
Table 182: Industrial Air Compressor Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Air Compressor
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Industrial Air Compressor in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Air Compressor
Market in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 186: Industrial Air Compressor Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Industrial Air
Compressor: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Seal for the period 2018-2025
Table 188: Industrial Air Compressor Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Seal
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Air Compressor
Market Share Analysis by Seal: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 190: Latin American Industrial Air Compressor Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 191: Industrial Air Compressor Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Latin American Industrial Air Compressor Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 193: Latin American Industrial Air Compressor Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 194: Industrial Air Compressor Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 195: Latin American Industrial Air Compressor Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 196: Latin American Demand for Industrial Air Compressor
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 197: Industrial Air Compressor Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 198: Latin American Industrial Air Compressor Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Latin American Industrial Air Compressor Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Seal for the Period
2018-2025
Table 200: Industrial Air Compressor Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Seal: 2009-2017
Table 201: Latin American Industrial Air Compressor Market by
Seal: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 202: Argentinean Industrial Air Compressor Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 203: Industrial Air Compressor Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 204: Argentinean Industrial Air Compressor Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Argentinean Industrial Air Compressor Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2018-2025
Table 206: Industrial Air Compressor Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2009-2017
Table 207: Argentinean Industrial Air Compressor Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Argentinean Industrial Air Compressor Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Seal: 2018-2025
Table 209: Industrial Air Compressor Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Seal: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 210: Argentinean Industrial Air Compressor Market Share
Breakdown by Seal: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 211: Industrial Air Compressor Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 212: Brazilian Industrial Air Compressor Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 213: Brazilian Industrial Air Compressor Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Industrial Air Compressor Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2018-2025
Table 215: Brazilian Industrial Air Compressor Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 216: Brazilian Industrial Air Compressor Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 217: Industrial Air Compressor Market in Brazil by Seal:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 218: Brazilian Industrial Air Compressor Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Seal: 2009-2017
Table 219: Brazilian Industrial Air Compressor Market Share
Analysis by Seal: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 220: Industrial Air Compressor Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 221: Mexican Industrial Air Compressor Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 222: Mexican Industrial Air Compressor Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 223: Industrial Air Compressor Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 224: Mexican Industrial Air Compressor Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 225: Industrial Air Compressor Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 226: Industrial Air Compressor Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Seal for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 227: Mexican Industrial Air Compressor Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Seal: 2009-2017
Table 228: Mexican Industrial Air Compressor Market Share
Breakdown by Seal: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 229: Rest of Latin America Industrial Air Compressor
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 230: Industrial Air Compressor Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 231: Rest of Latin America Industrial Air Compressor
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 232: Rest of Latin America Industrial Air Compressor
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2018 to 2025
Table 233: Industrial Air Compressor Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 234: Industrial Air Compressor Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 235: Rest of Latin America Industrial Air Compressor
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Seal: 2018
to 2025
Table 236: Industrial Air Compressor Market in Rest of Latin
America by Seal: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 237: Rest of Latin America Industrial Air Compressor
Market Share Breakdown by Seal: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 238: The Middle East Industrial Air Compressor Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 239: Industrial Air Compressor Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 240: The Middle East Industrial Air Compressor Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 241: The Middle East Industrial Air Compressor Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 242: The Middle East Industrial Air Compressor Historic
Market by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 243: Industrial Air Compressor Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 244: The Middle East Industrial Air Compressor Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 245: Industrial Air Compressor Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for 2009-2017
Table 246: The Middle East Industrial Air Compressor Market
Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 247: The Middle East Industrial Air Compressor Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Seal: 2018 to 2025
Table 248: The Middle East Industrial Air Compressor Historic
Market by Seal in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 249: Industrial Air Compressor Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Seal for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IRAN
Table 250: Iranian Market for Industrial Air Compressor: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
period 2018-2025
Table 251: Industrial Air Compressor Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 252: Iranian Industrial Air Compressor Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 253: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Air Compressor in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2018 to 2025
Table 254: Iranian Industrial Air Compressor Market in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 255: Industrial Air Compressor Market Share Shift in Iran
by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 256: Iranian Market for Industrial Air Compressor: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Seal for the
period 2018-2025
Table 257: Industrial Air Compressor Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Seal for the Period 2009-2017
Table 258: Iranian Industrial Air Compressor Market Share
Analysis by Seal: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 259: Israeli Industrial Air Compressor Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 260: Industrial Air Compressor Market in Israel in U
