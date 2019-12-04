+++ deriBX - Der neue und innovative Handelsplatz der BX Swiss. Mehr erfahren! +++ -w-
04.12.2019 18:45:00

Global Immunology Partnering Deal Trends, Players and Financials 2014-2019 by Deal Type, Industry Sector, Stage Of Development, Technology Type, Therapeutic Indication

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Immunology Partnering 2014-2019: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Immunology Partnering 2014 to 2019 provides the full collection of Immunology disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2014.

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.

The report takes readers through the comprehensive Immunology disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Immunology deals.

The report presents financial deal terms values for Immunology deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.

In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Immunology partnering deals signed and announced since 2014. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Immunology partnering and dealmaking since 2014.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Immunology technologies and products.

The report includes deals for the following indications: AIDS, Allergy, Anaphylactic shock, Graft versus host disease, Inflammation, Other autoimmune, Scleroderma, Systemic lupus erythematosus, plus other immunology indications.

Report scope

Global Immunology Partnering 2014 to 2019 includes:

  • Trends in Immunology dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014
  • Analysis of Immunology deal structure
  • Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
  • Access to hundreds of Immunology deal contract documents
  • Comprehensive access to over 600 Immunology deal records
  • The leading Immunology deals by value since 2014
  • Most active Immunology dealmakers since 2014

Available deals and contracts are listed by:

  • Headline value
  • Upfront payment value
  • Royalty rate value
  • Stage of development at signing
  • Deal component type
  • Technology type
  • Specific therapy indication

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in Immunology dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Immunology partnering over the years
2.3. Immunology partnering by deal type
2.4. Immunology partnering by industry sector
2.5. Immunology partnering by stage of development
2.6. Immunology partnering by technology type
2.7. Immunology partnering by therapeutic indication

Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Immunology partnering
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Immunology partnering
3.3. Immunology partnering headline values
3.4. Immunology deal upfront payments
3.5. Immunology deal milestone payments
3.6. Immunology royalty rates

Chapter 4 - Leading Immunology deals and dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active in Immunology partnering
4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Immunology
4.4. Top Immunology deals by value

Chapter 5 - Immunology contract document directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Immunology partnering deals where contract document available

Chapter 6 - Immunology dealmaking by therapeutic target
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Deals by Immunology therapeutic target

Appendices

Appendix 1 - Directory of Immunology deals by company A-Z 2014 to 2019
Appendix 2 - Directory of Immunology deals by deal type 2014 to 2019
Appendix 3 - Directory of Immunology deals by stage of development 2014 to 2019
Appendix 4 - Directory of Immunology deals by technology type 2014 to 2019

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/akwyd8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-immunology-partnering-deal-trends-players-and-financials-2014-2019-by-deal-type-industry-sector-stage-of-development-technology-type-therapeutic-indication-300969261.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

