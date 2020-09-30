Global Immunofluorescence Assays Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Immunofluorescence Assays estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Reagents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957025/?utm_source=PRN







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $481 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR



The Immunofluorescence Assays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$481 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$390.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.



Antibodies Segment to Record 3.8% CAGR



In the global Antibodies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$149 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$193.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$252.7 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 285-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abcam PLC

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

INOVA Diagnostics, Inc.

Medipan GmbH

MilliporeSigma

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Sino Biological Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Vector Laboratories, Inc.









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957025/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Immunofluorescence Assay Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Immunofluorescence Assays Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Immunofluorescence Assays Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Reagents (Product) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Reagents (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Reagents (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Instruments (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Instruments (Product) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Instruments (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Antibodies (Product) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Antibodies (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Antibodies (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Kits (Product) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Kits (Product) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Kits (Product) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Consumables & Accessories (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Consumables & Accessories (Product) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Consumables & Accessories (Product) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Indirect Immunofluorescence (Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Indirect Immunofluorescence (Type) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Indirect Immunofluorescence (Type) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Direct Immunofluorescence (Type) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Direct Immunofluorescence (Type) Global Historic

Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Direct Immunofluorescence (Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Cancer (Disease) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Cancer (Disease) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Cancer (Disease) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Infectious Diseases (Disease) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Infectious Diseases (Disease) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Infectious Diseases (Disease) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Autoimmune Diseases (Disease) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Autoimmune Diseases (Disease) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 33: Autoimmune Diseases (Disease) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 34: Cardiovascular Diseases (Disease) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020

to 2027



Table 35: Cardiovascular Diseases (Disease) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 36: Cardiovascular Diseases (Disease) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Other Diseases (Disease) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Other Diseases (Disease) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 39: Other Diseases (Disease) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)

Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 41: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 42: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Academic & Research Institutes (End-Use) Worldwide

Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Academic & Research Institutes (End-Use) Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 45: Academic & Research Institutes (End-Use) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Global

Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 47: Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers (End-Use)

Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 48: Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Contract Research Organizations (End-Use) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 50: Contract Research Organizations (End-Use) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 51: Contract Research Organizations (End-Use) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Immunofluorescence Assay Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: United States Immunofluorescence Assays Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 53: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in the United States

by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 54: United States Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: United States Immunofluorescence Assays Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in the United States

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 57: United States Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: United States Immunofluorescence Assays Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Disease: 2020 to

2027



Table 59: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in the United States

by Disease: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 60: United States Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share

Breakdown by Disease: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: United States Immunofluorescence Assays Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Immunofluorescence Assays Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 63: Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 64: Canadian Immunofluorescence Assays Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Canadian Immunofluorescence Assays Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 66: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 67: Canadian Immunofluorescence Assays Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Canadian Immunofluorescence Assays Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 69: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 70: Canadian Immunofluorescence Assays Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Disease: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Canadian Immunofluorescence Assays Historic Market

Review by Disease in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 72: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Disease for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 73: Canadian Immunofluorescence Assays Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 74: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 75: Canadian Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 77: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: Japanese Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Japanese Market for Immunofluorescence Assays: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Japanese Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Japanese Market for Immunofluorescence Assays: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Disease for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Disease for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: Japanese Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share

Analysis by Disease: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Immunofluorescence Assays in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 86: Japanese Immunofluorescence Assays Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 88: Chinese Immunofluorescence Assays Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Immunofluorescence Assays Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 90: Chinese Immunofluorescence Assays Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Chinese Immunofluorescence Assays Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Immunofluorescence Assays Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 93: Chinese Immunofluorescence Assays Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: Chinese Immunofluorescence Assays Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Disease for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Immunofluorescence Assays Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Disease: 2012-2019



Table 96: Chinese Immunofluorescence Assays Market by Disease:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: Chinese Demand for Immunofluorescence Assays in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Immunofluorescence Assays Market Review in China in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 99: Chinese Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Immunofluorescence Assay Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 100: European Immunofluorescence Assays Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 101: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: European Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: European Immunofluorescence Assays Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027



Table 104: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: European Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: European Immunofluorescence Assays Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 107: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: European Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: European Immunofluorescence Assays Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Disease: 2020-2027



Table 110: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Disease: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 111: European Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share

Breakdown by Disease: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: European Immunofluorescence Assays Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 113: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 114: European Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 115: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in France by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: French Immunofluorescence Assays Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 117: French Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 119: French Immunofluorescence Assays Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: French Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in France by

Disease: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 122: French Immunofluorescence Assays Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Disease: 2012-2019



Table 123: French Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share

Analysis by Disease: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Immunofluorescence Assays Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 125: French Immunofluorescence Assays Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 126: French Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 127: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: German Immunofluorescence Assays Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 129: German Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: German Immunofluorescence Assays Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 132: German Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Disease

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: German Immunofluorescence Assays Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Disease: 2012-2019



Table 135: German Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share

Breakdown by Disease: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: German Immunofluorescence Assays Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 138: Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share Distribution

in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 139: Italian Immunofluorescence Assays Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Immunofluorescence Assays Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 141: Italian Immunofluorescence Assays Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Italian Immunofluorescence Assays Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Immunofluorescence Assays Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Italian Immunofluorescence Assays Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Italian Immunofluorescence Assays Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Disease for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Immunofluorescence Assays Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Thousand by Disease: 2012-2019



Table 147: Italian Immunofluorescence Assays Market by Disease:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 148: Italian Demand for Immunofluorescence Assays in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 149: Immunofluorescence Assays Market Review in Italy in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 150: Italian Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 151: United Kingdom Market for Immunofluorescence Assays:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: United Kingdom Immunofluorescence Assays Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: United Kingdom Market for Immunofluorescence Assays:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 156: United Kingdom Immunofluorescence Assays Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: United Kingdom Market for Immunofluorescence Assays:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Disease for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Disease for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 159: United Kingdom Immunofluorescence Assays Market

Share Analysis by Disease: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Immunofluorescence Assays in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 161: United Kingdom Immunofluorescence Assays Market in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 162: Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 163: Rest of Europe Immunofluorescence Assays Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027



Table 164: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Europe Immunofluorescence Assays Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Europe Immunofluorescence Assays Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 167: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Europe Immunofluorescence Assays Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Europe Immunofluorescence Assays Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Disease: 2020-2027



Table 170: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Thousand by Disease: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Europe Immunofluorescence Assays Market

Share Breakdown by Disease: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Rest of Europe Immunofluorescence Assays Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 173: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 174: Rest of Europe Immunofluorescence Assays Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 175: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Asia-Pacific Immunofluorescence Assays Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 177: Asia-Pacific Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 179: Asia-Pacific Immunofluorescence Assays Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 180: Asia-Pacific Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Asia-Pacific by

Disease: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Asia-Pacific Immunofluorescence Assays Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Disease: 2012-2019



Table 183: Asia-Pacific Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share

Analysis by Disease: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Immunofluorescence Assays Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 185: Asia-Pacific Immunofluorescence Assays Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 186: Asia-Pacific Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 187: Rest of World Immunofluorescence Assays Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 188: Rest of World Immunofluorescence Assays Historic

Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 189: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 190: Rest of World Immunofluorescence Assays Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Rest of World Immunofluorescence Assays Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 192: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 193: Rest of World Immunofluorescence Assays Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Disease: 2020 to

2027



Table 194: Rest of World Immunofluorescence Assays Historic

Market Review by Disease in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 195: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Disease for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 196: Rest of World Immunofluorescence Assays Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 197: Immunofluorescence Assays Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of World Immunofluorescence Assays Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957025/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-immunofluorescence-assays-industry-301141756.html

SOURCE Reportlinker