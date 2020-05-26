Global Immunodiagnostic Market, Forecast to 2025 - Revenue Projections by Technology, Product, Application, Region, Country and Vendor

DUBLIN, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Immunodiagnostic Market [By Technology - ELISA, CLIA & Rapid Test Reagent; By Application - Infectious Diseases, Oncology & Endocrinology, Hepatitis & Retrovirus and Cardiac Markers; By Products - Reagents, Instrumentation, Software & Services; By Region - Outlook 2025]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the global immunodiagnostic market is estimated to be valued at US$ 22.9 billion in the year 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% in the period 2019 to 2025. Growth of the market is driven by factors such as increasing incidences of infectious diseases, growing geriatric population, rising awareness and favourable reimbursement policies.



Immunodiagnostics is a breakthrough technology which has revolutionized clinical immunology by easing diagnosis of infectious and chronic diseases. It analyses biological entities such as blood, serum, plasma, and other biological components by expressing through various markers, leading to effective prognosis.



Microfluidic-based devices have emerged as the future of medical immunodiagnostic techniques. These systems are utmost efficient and reliable with applications in various areas, especially biomedical applications, such as cancer diagnosis, pregnancy testing, HIV diagnosis, glucose biosensors, and drug administering



Report Scope



This report provides a detailed analysis of the global immunodiagnostic market from qualitative and quantitative outlooks during the forecast period across various technologies, products and application areas. It also provides coverage on market dynamics with potential impact on the market during the forecast period and an in-depth analysis of the leading companies operating in the market.



Parameter Description

Base year: 2016

Forecast period: 2020-2025

Market sizing Revenue in US$ Billions & CAGR for the period 2016 to 2025

Country coverage: The US, The UK, Germany , France , India & China

, , & Vendor scope Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, DiaSorin, Thermo Fischer Scientific & Sysmex Corporation

Report coverage Revenue forecast, market share analysis, company analysis, competitive landscape, market growth drivers, market restraints, market trends and company profiles

Segments Covered



The report provides revenue forecasts for global, regional and country levels. It also provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. For the purpose of research, the publisher has segmented the global immunodiagnostic market report has been segmented on the basis of drug classes and region:



Immunodiagnostic Techniques Market Outlook, Revenue (2016 - 2025E, US$ Billions)

ELISA

CLIA Technology

Rapid Test Reagent & Kits

Immunodiagnostic Products Market Outlook, Revenue (2016 - 2025E, US$ Billions)

Reagents

Instrumentation

Software & Services

Immunodiagnostic Applications Market Outlook, Revenue (2016 - 2025E, US$ Billions)

Infectious Diseases

Oncology & Endocrinology

Hepatitis & Retrovirus

Cardiac Markers

Immunodiagnostic Market Regional Outlook, Revenue (2016 - 2025E, US$ Billions)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Immunodiagnostic Market Country Outlook, Revenue (2016 - 2025E, US$ Billions)

The US

The UK

Germany

France

China

India

Immunodiagnostic Market Vendors Outlook, Revenue (2016 - 2019, US$ Billions)

Abbott Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

DiaSorin

Thermo Fischer Scientific

Sysmex Corporation

Key Questions Answered



Historical market size of immunodiagnostic market from 2016 to 2019 in US$ Billions.

Projected market growth in the forecasted period 2020 to 2025 with estimated revenue for each year in US$ Billions.

Revenue forecasts of market segments such as Products, Application areas and Techniques in the period 2016 to 2025 in US$ Billions.

Regional and country of immunodiagnostic market in the period 2016 to 2025 in US$ Billions.

Market drivers, restraints and industry trends that has impact on revenue.

Profiling of major companies with detailed analysis of major immunodiagnostic methodologies used for marketing as well as in pipeline.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Immunodiagnostic

3.1 Overview

3.2 Products

3.3 Techniques

3.3.1 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays (ELISAs)

3.3.2 Chemiluminescence Immunoassays (CLIAs)

3.3.3 Radioimmunoassays (RIAs)

3.3.4 Fluorescent Immunoassay

3.3.5 Rapid Test



4. Market Analysis

4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Market Share by Products

4.2.2 Market Share by Technology

4.2.3 Market Share by Region

4.2.4 Market Share by Applications

4.2.5 Market Share by End User



5. Market Segmentation

5.1 By Technology

5.2 By Application

5.3 By Product



6. Regional Analysis

6.1 North America

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia Pacific



7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Industry Trends & Developments

7.1.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.1.2 Advent of Microfluidic-Based Devices

7.1.3 Higher Adoption of Point-of-Care-Testing

7.1.4 Next-generation immunodiagnostics

7.2 Growth Drivers

7.2.1 Prevalence of Infectitious Diseases

7.2.2 Increasing Geriatric Population

7.2.3 Growing Awareness

7.2.4 Favorable Reimbursement Polices

7.3 Challenges

7.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Norms

7.3.2 High Testing Cost

7.3.3 Low Market Penetration



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Product Landscape

8.2 Financial Analysis



9. Company Profiles

9.1 Abbott Laboratories

9.2 Danaher Corporation

9.3 Roche Diagnostics

9.4 Siemens Healthineers

9.5 DiaSorin

9.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific

9.7 Sysmex Corporation



