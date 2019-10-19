+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
19.10.2019 00:15:00

Global Ichthyosis Pipeline Insights Report 2019

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ichthyosis- Pipeline Insight, 2019" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Ichthyosis-Pipeline Insight, 2019 report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Ichthyosis pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Ichthyosis treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Ichthyosis commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Ichthyosis collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

Ichthyosis Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in discovery and preclinical, phase 1, phase 2, and phase 3 stage. Drugs under development as a monotherapy or combination therapy are also included. It also analyses key players involved in Ichthyosis targeted therapeutics development with respective active and dormant or discontinued projects Ichthyosis pipeline report covers 11+ companies. Some of the key players include Mayne Pharma/Galderma (Trifarotene), Patagonia Pharmaceuticals (PAT-001), Exicure (XCUR 17), etc.

Ichthyosis Analytical Perspective

In-depth Ichthyosis Commercial Assessment of products

This report provides an in-depth Commercial Assessment of therapeutic drugs have been included which comprises of collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends. The sub-segmentation is described in the report which includes Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering), Company-Academia Collaborations, and Acquisition analysis in both Graphical and tabulated form.

Ichthyosis Clinical Assessment of products

The report comprises of comparative clinical assessment of products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type across this indication.

Scope of the report

  • The Ichthyosis report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity for Ichthyosis across the complete product development cycle including all clinical and non-clinical stages
  • It comprises of detailed profiles of Ichthyosis therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details
  • Detailed Ichthyosis Research and Development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study
  • Therapeutic assessment of the active pipeline products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type
  • Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Ichthyosis

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Introduction

2. Ichthyosis
2.1. Ichthyosis Disease Overview
2.2. Ichthyosis History
2.3. Ichthyosis Symptoms
2.4. Ichthyosis Causes
2.5. Ichthyosis Pathophysiology
2.6. Ichthyosis Diagnosis
2.6.1. Diagnostic Guidelines

3. Ichthyosis Current Treatment Patterns
3.1. Treatment Guidelines

4. Ichthyosis - An Analytical Perspective
4.1. In-depth Commercial Assessment
4.1.1. Ichthyosis companies collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends
4.1.1.1. Assessment Summary
4.1.2. Ichthyosis Collaboration Deals
4.1.2.1. Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis
4.1.2.2. Ichthyosis Acquisition Analysis
4.2. Clinical Assessment of Pipeline Drugs
4.2.1. Assessment by Phase of Development
4.2.2. Assessment by Product Type (Mono/Combination)
4.2.2.1. Assessment by Stage and Product Type
4.2.3. Assessment by Route of Administration
4.2.3.1. Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
4.2.4. Assessment by Molecule Type
4.2.4.1. Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
4.2.5. Assessment by MOA
4.2.5.1. Assessment by Stage and MOA

5. Ichthyosis Pipeline Therapeutics
5.1. Late Stage Products (Phase-III)
5.1.1. Comparative Analysis
5.2. Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)
5.2.1. Comparative Analysis
5.3. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)
5.3.1. Comparative Analysis
5.4. Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products
5.4.1. Comparative Analysis
5.5. Inactive Products

6. Ichthyosis - Products Analysis
6.1. Product Profiles
6.1.1. Trifarotene - Galderma
6.1.1.1. Product Description
6.1.1.1.1. Product Overview
6.1.1.1.2. Mechanism of Action
6.1.1.2. Research and Development
6.1.1.2.1. Clinical Studies
6.1.1.2.1.1. Detailed Study Description
6.1.1.2.1.2. Study Results
6.1.1.2.1.3. Clinical Trials: Tabular View
6.1.1.3. Product Development Activities
6.1.1.3.1. Tabulated Product Summary
6.1.1.3.1.1. General Description Table
6.1.2. PAT-001- Patagonia Pharmaceuticals
6.1.3. XCUR 17- Exicure

7. Recent Technologies

8. Ichthyosis Key Companies
8.1. Patagonia Pharmaceuticals
8.2. Cellegy Pharmaceuticals
8.3. Mayne Pharma/Galderma
8.4. Janssen Pharmaceutica
8.5. Foamix
8.6. DermaXon
8.7. Aldeyra Therapeutics
8.8. Azitra
8.9. Krystal Biotech
8.10. Exicure
8.11. Galderma

9. Ichthyosis Key Products
9.1. Isotretinoin
9.2. Monolaurin
9.3. Trifarotene
9.4. Liarozole
9.5. Ammonium lactate
9.6. DX 0386
9.7. Reproxalap
9.8. DX 0308
9.9. Research programme: skin disorder therapeutics
9.10. KB105
9.11. XCUR 17
9.12. Trifarotene

10. Dormant and Discontinued Products
10.1. Dormant Products
10.1.1. Reasons for being dormant
10.2. Discontinued Products
10.2.1. Reasons for the discontinuation

11. Ichthyosis - Unmet Needs

12. Ichthyosis - Future Perspectives

13. Appendix

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/66wppd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ichthyosis-pipeline-insights-report-2019-300941219.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

