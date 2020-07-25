Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing market is expected to reach $278.83 million by 2027

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Market is accounted for $80.50 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $278.83 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled in the Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Market include 3D Systems Corporation, Arcam AB, GKN PLC, Hoganas AB, Materialise NV, Renishaw PLC and Sandvik AB.

Expansion of healthcare facilities and rising penetration in aerospace applications are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high cost of the manufacturing machines is restraining the market growth.

Hybrid additive manufacturing technology offers advantages of both additive and subtractive processes on a single machine. This technology helps to overcome different issues in traditional manufacturing methods, such as low production rate, inaccurate dimensions, and limited maximum build size of components.

Based on end user, the aerospace segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the early adoption of 3D printing by the aerospace sector and low volume manufacturing and prototyping of complex parts. These components are manufactured professionally by including hybrid printing technologies over the conventional procedures.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growing penetration of 3D printing in China and Japan, expansion of the aerospace sector and increasing investments.

Materials Covered:



Aluminum

Nickel

Steel

Titanium

End Users Covered:

Tooling and Mold

Medical

Aerospace

Regions Covered:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Chile



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Qatar



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

