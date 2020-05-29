Bitcoin steigt nach dem Halving wieder über 9‘000 Franken. Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
Global Human Machine Interface Market (HMI) Market 2020 with Global Forecasts to 2025

DUBLIN, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Human Machine Interface Market (HMI) by Offering (Hardware (Basic HMI, Advanced PC-Based HMI, Advanced Panel-Based HMI) and Software (On-Premise HMI and Cloud-Based HMI)), Configuration (Stand-Alone HMI and Embedded HMI) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The HMI market was valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2025. Some of the major factors driving the growth of the market include the surging adoption of industrial automation in the manufacturing sector, the evolution of industrial internet of things (IIoT), growing demand for smart automation solutions, and rising need for efficiency and monitoring in manufacturing plants.

Configuration-wise, embedded HMI segment is anticipated to capture the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Embedded HMIs offer an integrated environment which is much simpler and user-friendly and helps in enhancing efficiency. Growing technological developments in manufacturing, increasing need for integrated systems, and ease in machine-to-machine communication are some of the prominent factors expected to encourage the adoption of embedded HMI solutions during the forecast period. Hence, the embedded HMI market is expected to witness significant growth throughout the forecast period.

By offering, the software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. HMI software allows operators to interact, manage, and operate a system while also allowing the acquisition of data for processing. HMI software includes configuration software, data acquisition software, data analysis software, monitoring and controlling software, and programming software. The HMI software segment has been further divided into on-premise HMI solutions and cloud-based HMI solutions. Manufacturing companies are increasingly adopting advanced technologies, such as cloud-based solutions, to gain a competitive advantage by improving the efficiency of the manufacturing process, which is encouraging the adoption of more scalable and flexible HMI.

APAC is expected to continue to hold the largest share of the human machine interface market from 2020 to 2025. Factors such as increasing manufacturing activities, growing economic and infrastructural development, and rising FDIs in APAC are encouraging the adoption of HMI solutions in various industries in this region. With various industries shifting their manufacturing bases in APAC to capitalize on the availability of skilled and relatively cheap labor, APAC has transformed into a major manufacturing hub. The process and discrete manufacturing industries present in the region are progressively adopting automated technologies, which is one of the major factors driving the growth of the HMI market in APAC.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Impact of Covid-19 on HMI Market

8 Sales Channels of HMI Solutions

9 Market Analysis, by Offering

10 HMI Market, by Configuration

11 HMI Market, by Technology Type

12 HMI Market, by End-User Industry

13 Geographical Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

15 Company Profiles 

  • Abb Ltd.
  • Advantech Co. Ltd.
  • Beckhoff Automation
  • Beijer Electronics Group
  • Eaton
  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • Exor International
  • General Electric Co.
  • Honeywell International, Inc.
  • Kontron AG
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • Omron Corporation
  • Red Lion
  • Right to Win
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Rockwell Automation, Inc.
  • Schneider Electric Se
  • Siemens
  • Texas Instruments Inc.
  • Weintek Labs. Inc.
  • Yokogawa Electric Corporation

