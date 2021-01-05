SMI 10’694 -0.4%  SPI 13’321 -0.4%  Dow 30’392 0.6%  DAX 13’651 -0.6%  Euro 1.0800 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’548 -0.5%  Gold 1’949 0.4%  Bitcoin 29’791 5.7%  Dollar 0.8786 -0.3%  Öl 53.7 5.9% 
05.01.2021 22:30:00

Global Hoverboard Market Trajectory and Analytics to 2027 and Global Competitor Market Shares

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hoverboard - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hoverboard estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the period 2020-2027. Single Wheeled, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$609.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Double Wheeled segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 68.9% share of the global Hoverboard market.

The Hoverboard market in the U. S. is estimated at US$396.8 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.94% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$337.3 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$337.3 Million by the year 2027.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Airwheel Technology Holding (USA) Co., Ltd.
  • Fosjoas Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Hama GmbH & Co KG
  • Hangzhou CHIC Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Inventist, Inc.
  • IO Hawk Invest GmbH
  • Ninebot Ltd.
  • Razor USA LLC.
  • Shenzhen JIALIKE Electronic Company Ltd.
  • Shenzhen Rooder Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Swagway LLC (Swagtron)
  • Zhengzhou F-wheel Industrial Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Hoverboard Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fgv1ys

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-hoverboard-market-trajectory-and-analytics-to-2027-and-global-competitor-market-shares-301201055.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

