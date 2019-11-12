+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
12.11.2019 18:05:00

Global hospital lights market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period from 2019-2025

The report on the global hospital lights market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025.

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The report predicts the global hospital lights market to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on hospital lights market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.

The report on hospital lights market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global hospital lights market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global hospital lights market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings
1) Drivers
• Improvement in healthcare infrastructures across several emerging countries
• Increasing adoption of led lighting products such as troffers across the globe
2) Restraints
• High initial set up cost
3) Opportunities
• Technological advancement in lighting technologies

Research Methodology

A) Primary Research
Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include
1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research
2. Internal and External subject matter experts
3. Professionals and participants from the industry

Our primary research respondents typically include
1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review
2. Product/brand/marketing managers
3. CXO level executives
4. Regional/zonal/ country managers
5. Vice President level executives.

B) Secondary Research
Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.

The secondary sources of the data typically include
1. Company reports and publications
2. Government/institutional publications
3. Trade and associations journals
4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.
5. Websites and publications by research agencies

Segment Covered
The global hospital lights market is segmented on the basis of product, technique, and application.

The Global Hospital Lights Market by Product
• Surface-mounted Lights
• Troffers
• Surgical Lamps

The Global Hospital Lights Market by Technique
• Fluorescent
• LED
• Other Technologies

The Global Hospital Lights Market by Application
• Patient Wards & ICUs
• Examination Rooms
• Operating Rooms
• Other Applications

Company Profiles
• Trilux Lighting Ltd
• The Zumtobel Group
• Koninklijke Philips N.V.
• Hubbell Incorporation
• GE Lighting
• Eaton Corporation
• Cree, Inc.
• Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.
• Other companies

What does this report deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the hospital lights market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the hospital lights market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global hospital lights market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

