Global High Purity Quartz Market Outlook 2019-2027 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Purity Quartz - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global High Purity Quartz market accounted for $671.62 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,233.94 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling market growth include an increasing demand from various end use industries, rising demand for high purity quartz in hydraulic cracking in oil and gas industries, and increasing setting up of PV solar power stations coupled with increasing demand for technological advancements. However, lack of manufacturers in developing regions and high prices of raw materials are expected to restrain market growth.



High purity quartz is also called as HPQ and is defined by the product which is promoted as IOTA which is excavated by sibelco. IOTA consists of a set of high purity benchmark. The high purity quartz comprises 20 ppm per/Mn which is a standard equation from 99.998% of SiO2. This high purity quartz is useful in semiconductors and solar panels. It involves many processing technologies such as processing of raw quartz into high purity quartz which involves advanced communication technology, chemical, thermal, and physical steps. The processing includes screening, floatation, crushing, and magnetic separation.



By end user, semiconductors segment have a huge demand in high purity quartz products, due to their superior quality and excellent purity. High purity quartz is employed in the semiconductor industry to produce crucibles and quartz glass products such as windows, rods, and tubes. High purity quartz enables parts of the semiconductor to withstand the extreme temperatures of wafer processing. Semiconductors are primarily used in the electronics industry. They help enhance the performance of products. This is projected to fuel the demand for high purity quartz in the semiconductor industry over the next few years.



On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is a highly attractive region of the global high purity quartz market, due to increasing number of fabrication plants and solar plants coupled with increasing presence of favorable semiconductor industries.



China is likely to lead the market in the region during the forecast period. Wide industrial manufacturing base, high availability of raw materials, broad consumer base, and large population are some of the key factors driving the demand for high purity quartz in the country.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global High Purity Quartz Market, By Grade

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Grade I

5.3 Grade II

5.4 Grade III

5.5 HPQ Powder



6 Global High Purity Quartz Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Crystal Ore

6.3 Silica Ore

6.4 Transparent Holographic Films

6.5 Metallized Holographic Films



7 Global High Purity Quartz Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Telecom

7.3 Microelectronics

7.4 Fiber Optics

7.5 Semiconductors

7.6 Lighting

7.7 Solar

7.8 Optical Industry

7.9 Other Applications

7.9.1 Ceramics

7.9.2 Catalysts

7.9.3 Agrochemicals



8 Global High Purity Quartz Market, By Sales Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Aftermarket

8.3 Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider



9 Global High Purity Quartz Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Jiangsu Pacific Quartz

11.2 Donghai Colorful Mineral Products

11.3 Heraeus

11.4 Covia Holdings Corporation

11.5 Xinyi Mingwang Quartz Sand

11.6 Donghai Shihu Quartz

11.7 Quartz Corp

11.8 Mineracao Santa Rosa(MSR)

11.9 Charles B. Chrystal Co. Inc.

11.10 Ron Coleman Mining

11.11 Kyshtym Mining

11.12 Nordic Mining ASA

11.13 Creswick Quartz Pty Ltd

11.14 Sibelco Group

11.15 I-Minerals Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dpfp9k

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-high-purity-quartz-market-outlook-2019-2027---drivers-constraints-opportunities-threats-challenges-investment-opportunities-and-recommendations-301211777.html

SOURCE Research and Markets