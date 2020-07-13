Global Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Industry

NEW YORK, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$513.7 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.46% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$422.6 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$422.6 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 60-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts: A Prelude

Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Design and Functional Attributes of Diesel Engine Make it More

Prone to Exhaust Emissions

Key Pollutants Present in Diesel Engine Exhaust Emissions

Hydrocarbons (HC)

Carbon Monoxide (CO)

Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx)

Particulate Matter (PM)

Tightening Regulatory Landscape Builds Robust Platform for

Wider Proliferation of HDD Catalysts

Emission Norms for Heavy Duty Diesel Engines in Key Regional

Markets

Revival of Global HCV Market Bodes Well for the HDD Catalysts

Market

HDD Catalysts Emerge As the Next Big Opportunity for Emission

Control Catalysts

Rising Production Volumes of HDD Engines to Accelerate Demand

Growth

Asia-Pacific: The New Focal Point

Competitive Scenario

BASF, Johnson Matthey, and Umicore Lead the Market

Manufacturers Announce Major CAPEX Projects

Staying Closer to Automotive Hubs Emerges as a Key Strategy

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

BASF SE (Germany)

Clariant (Switzerland)

Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc. (CDTi) (USA)

Johnson Matthey plc (UK)

N.E. Chemcat Corporation (Japan)

Umicore N.V. (Belgium)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Pivotal Role of Trucks in Road Transport & Increased Need to

Curb Truck Exhaust Pollution Spur Market Growth

Municipal Authorities Prioritize HDD Catalysts in Trucking Fleet

Transit Buses: Another Lucrative Opportunity for HDD Catalysts

Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC): The Widely Used HDD Catalyst

Diesel Particulate Filters Gain Precedence in Controlling

Particulates

SCR Continues to be the Prolific Tool in NOx Reduction

Integrated Models: The Ongoing Trend

Market Envisions New Opportunities in the Aftermarket Segment

PGMs: Vital Components in Manufacture of HDD Catalysts

Palladium Rapidly Gaining Ground over Platinum

Manufacturers Prioritize Thrifting Approach for Reducing the

Cost Impact of PGMs

Potential of Natural Gas in Heavy Vehicles to Dent Market

Prospects



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 3: United States Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



CANADA

Table 4: Canadian Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



JAPAN

Table 5: Japanese Market for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



CHINA

Table 6: Chinese Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



EUROPE

Table 7: European Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 8: European Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 9: Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market in France:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



GERMANY

Table 10: Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2020-2027



ITALY

Table 11: Italian Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)

Catalysts: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 13: Rest of Europe Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 14: Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market in

Asia-Pacific: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 15: Rest of World Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 12

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361281/?utm_source=PRN



