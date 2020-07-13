|
13.07.2020 14:40:00
Global Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Industry
NEW YORK, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the period 2020-2027.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361281/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$513.7 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.46% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$422.6 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$422.6 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 60-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- BASF SE
- Clariant
- Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc. (CDTi)
- Johnson Matthey plc
- N.E. Chemcat Corporation
- Umicore N.V.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361281/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts: A Prelude
Outlook
Recent Market Activity
Design and Functional Attributes of Diesel Engine Make it More
Prone to Exhaust Emissions
Key Pollutants Present in Diesel Engine Exhaust Emissions
Hydrocarbons (HC)
Carbon Monoxide (CO)
Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx)
Particulate Matter (PM)
Tightening Regulatory Landscape Builds Robust Platform for
Wider Proliferation of HDD Catalysts
Emission Norms for Heavy Duty Diesel Engines in Key Regional
Markets
Revival of Global HCV Market Bodes Well for the HDD Catalysts
Market
HDD Catalysts Emerge As the Next Big Opportunity for Emission
Control Catalysts
Rising Production Volumes of HDD Engines to Accelerate Demand
Growth
Asia-Pacific: The New Focal Point
Competitive Scenario
BASF, Johnson Matthey, and Umicore Lead the Market
Manufacturers Announce Major CAPEX Projects
Staying Closer to Automotive Hubs Emerges as a Key Strategy
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
BASF SE (Germany)
Clariant (Switzerland)
Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc. (CDTi) (USA)
Johnson Matthey plc (UK)
N.E. Chemcat Corporation (Japan)
Umicore N.V. (Belgium)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Pivotal Role of Trucks in Road Transport & Increased Need to
Curb Truck Exhaust Pollution Spur Market Growth
Municipal Authorities Prioritize HDD Catalysts in Trucking Fleet
Transit Buses: Another Lucrative Opportunity for HDD Catalysts
Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC): The Widely Used HDD Catalyst
Diesel Particulate Filters Gain Precedence in Controlling
Particulates
SCR Continues to be the Prolific Tool in NOx Reduction
Integrated Models: The Ongoing Trend
Market Envisions New Opportunities in the Aftermarket Segment
PGMs: Vital Components in Manufacture of HDD Catalysts
Palladium Rapidly Gaining Ground over Platinum
Manufacturers Prioritize Thrifting Approach for Reducing the
Cost Impact of PGMs
Potential of Natural Gas in Heavy Vehicles to Dent Market
Prospects
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 3: United States Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
CANADA
Table 4: Canadian Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
JAPAN
Table 5: Japanese Market for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
CHINA
Table 6: Chinese Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
EUROPE
Table 7: European Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: European Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 9: Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market in France:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
GERMANY
Table 10: Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2020-2027
ITALY
Table 11: Italian Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD)
Catalysts: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 13: Rest of Europe Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 14: Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market in
Asia-Pacific: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 15: Rest of World Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 12
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361281/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-heavy-duty-diesel-hdd-catalysts-industry-301092073.html
SOURCE Reportlinker
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}