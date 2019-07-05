Global Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market by Type, Service, End-user and Region - Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global healthcare RCM outsourcing market reached a value of US$ 11.7 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach a value of US$ 21.9 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 11% during 2019-2024.

Governments across various nations have been introducing stringent regulations over the past few years regarding healthcare, due to which there has been a significant rise in the operating costs of healthcare facilities and medical billing companies. This has created opportunities for outsourcing companies to assist them in revenue cycle management which acts as a major factor driving the growth of the global healthcare RCM outsourcing market.

In addition to this, healthcare facilities have been facing several issues like rising financial challenges which has resulted in the need for augmented speed of billing. This, in turn, has highly contributed towards a propelling growth in the demand for RCM outsourcing agencies.

Moreover, other factors which are bolstering the growth of the market include increasing industrialisation and urbanisation rates as well as a rapid rise in the prevalence of diseases across the globe.

Market Summary



Based on type, the market has been segmented as pre-intervention, intervention and post-intervention.

The market has been further segregated on the basis of services which include back-end services, middle services and front-end services. Among these, back-end services hold the majority of the market share.

On the basis of application, hospitals represent the largest segment.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Currently, North America is the leading market owing to the rising adoption of advanced technologies which include electric health record (EHR) systems and hospital information systems.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Conifer Health Solutions, Emdeon Business Services, MedAssets, McKesson, Parallon Business Solutions and The SSI Group.

