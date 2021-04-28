Global Healthcare Industry Report 2020-2025 - Integration of Clinical Genomics (NGS) and mHealth-based Diagnostics into Standard Care

|
28.04.2021 22:45:00
DUBLIN, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vision 2025 - Rising Healthcare Expenditures and Disproportionate Improvement in Patient Outcomes Spur Disruptive Changes in the Global Healthcare Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global healthcare industry is in the midst of a major transformation, a process that was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic
Several megatrends and disruptive technologies have converged to drive this transformation across the healthcare ecosystem. In this study, the publisher builds upon previous analysis on the future of healthcare for the year 2025.
This research takes a deep dive into the aspect of patient care, with the patient as the focal point. It takes a deeper look at what the patient-centric shift means for each of the industry's stakeholders: biopharmaceutical companies, medical device companies, diagnostics companies, digital health, and health IT companies, today and in 2025.
The changes expected in 2025 must be understood and prepare, for now, so the publisher provides a 2025 view of who the patient will be, what care delivery will look like, and how care delivery teams will function in the near term. The goal is to move closer to the quadruple aim of healthcare, leveraging several technologies that are emerging today. This study also provides a representative growth opportunity for each of the industry sectors, offering a taste of what is to come for the broader healthcare industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Healthcare Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Healthcare Industry
- Key Growth Metrics for Healthcare Industry
- Shifting Focus of Care - From 'Sickcare' to 'Healthcare' to Health
- The Quadruple Aim and the Shifting Role of Healthcare Companies to Fit into this New Paradigm
- Healthcare Industry Continues to Grow amidst Transformation
- Pharma Remains the Largest Sector, but Health IT Growing the Fastest
- The convergence of Technology and Healthcare to Achieve Quadruple Aim
- Trends Driving Transformation in Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Growth Drivers for the Healthcare Industry
- Growth Restraints for the Healthcare Industry
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Healthcare Industry in 2025
- Patients are Consumers, and Their Focus has Extended to Pre-diagnosis and Post-treatment
- Patient Consumers - Areas of Action for 2025
- Care Delivery in 2025 - Precise: Anytime, Anywhere
- Care Delivery - Areas of Action for 2025
- Care Teams in 2025 - New Members, Including Oneself, as Part of the Care Team
- Care Teams - Areas of Action for 2025
- Medical Devices in 2025
- Medical Devices - Areas of Action for 2025
- Biopharma in 2025
- Biopharma - Areas of Action for 2025
- Diagnostics in 2025
- Diagnostics - Areas of Action for 2025
- Digital Health in 2025
- Digital Health - Areas of Action for 2025
4. Growth Opportunity Universe - Healthcare Industry Implications
- The Role of the Patient Engagement Interface in Achieving Healthcare Targets
- Connected and Quantified Patient
- Precision Health Enabled Through IoT and Big Data Analytics
- Data is the New Currency for Healthcare in the Digital Age
- Technology Commercialization and Maturation Timeframe
5. Growth Opportunity Universe - Healthcare Industry
- Growth Opportunity 1: Intelligent Virtual Assistants to Enhance the Healthcare Consumer Experience, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 2: Intelligent Imaging Devices to Enhance Clinical Efficiency, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 3: Smart Screening Devices for Early Diagnosis, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 4: AI for Longevity, Wellness, and Curative Therapies, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 5: Integration of Clinical Genomics (NGS) and mHealth-based Diagnostics into Standard Care, 2020
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p424t0
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-healthcare-industry-report-2020-2025---integration-of-clinical-genomics-ngs-and-mhealth-based-diagnostics-into-standard-care-301279353.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Inside
Nach dem Kurseinbruch vom Wochenende, bei dem der Bitcoin zeitweise um 15% nach unten korrigierte, fragen sich viele: Ist die Blase geplatzt? Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV ist Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Welche Rolle u.a. die Türkei dabei spielt(e) erklärt er im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Weiter gibt er Einblicke inwiefern die Investoren den Bitcoin eher als Zahlungsmittel oder als Anlageobjekt betrachten.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLeichte Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Börsen in Asien legen letztlich zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Mittwoch leicht im Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex kleine Gewinne verbucht. Die US-Märkte zeigten sich schwächer. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es zur Wochenmitte aufwärts.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}