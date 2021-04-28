Global Healthcare Industry Report 2020-2025 - Integration of Clinical Genomics (NGS) and mHealth-based Diagnostics into Standard Care

DUBLIN, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vision 2025 - Rising Healthcare Expenditures and Disproportionate Improvement in Patient Outcomes Spur Disruptive Changes in the Global Healthcare Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare industry is in the midst of a major transformation, a process that was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic

Several megatrends and disruptive technologies have converged to drive this transformation across the healthcare ecosystem. In this study, the publisher builds upon previous analysis on the future of healthcare for the year 2025.

This research takes a deep dive into the aspect of patient care, with the patient as the focal point. It takes a deeper look at what the patient-centric shift means for each of the industry's stakeholders: biopharmaceutical companies, medical device companies, diagnostics companies, digital health, and health IT companies, today and in 2025.

The changes expected in 2025 must be understood and prepare, for now, so the publisher provides a 2025 view of who the patient will be, what care delivery will look like, and how care delivery teams will function in the near term. The goal is to move closer to the quadruple aim of healthcare, leveraging several technologies that are emerging today. This study also provides a representative growth opportunity for each of the industry sectors, offering a taste of what is to come for the broader healthcare industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Healthcare Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Healthcare Industry

Key Growth Metrics for Healthcare Industry

Shifting Focus of Care - From 'Sickcare' to 'Healthcare' to Health

The Quadruple Aim and the Shifting Role of Healthcare Companies to Fit into this New Paradigm

Healthcare Industry Continues to Grow amidst Transformation

Pharma Remains the Largest Sector, but Health IT Growing the Fastest

The convergence of Technology and Healthcare to Achieve Quadruple Aim

Trends Driving Transformation in Healthcare and Life Sciences

Growth Drivers for the Healthcare Industry

Growth Restraints for the Healthcare Industry

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Healthcare Industry in 2025

Patients are Consumers, and Their Focus has Extended to Pre-diagnosis and Post-treatment

Patient Consumers - Areas of Action for 2025

Care Delivery in 2025 - Precise: Anytime, Anywhere

Care Delivery - Areas of Action for 2025

Care Teams in 2025 - New Members, Including Oneself, as Part of the Care Team

Care Teams - Areas of Action for 2025

Medical Devices in 2025

Medical Devices - Areas of Action for 2025

Biopharma in 2025

Biopharma - Areas of Action for 2025

Diagnostics in 2025

Diagnostics - Areas of Action for 2025

Digital Health in 2025

Digital Health - Areas of Action for 2025

4. Growth Opportunity Universe - Healthcare Industry Implications

The Role of the Patient Engagement Interface in Achieving Healthcare Targets

Connected and Quantified Patient

Precision Health Enabled Through IoT and Big Data Analytics

Data is the New Currency for Healthcare in the Digital Age

Technology Commercialization and Maturation Timeframe

5. Growth Opportunity Universe - Healthcare Industry

Growth Opportunity 1: Intelligent Virtual Assistants to Enhance the Healthcare Consumer Experience, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2: Intelligent Imaging Devices to Enhance Clinical Efficiency, 2020

Growth Opportunity 3: Smart Screening Devices for Early Diagnosis, 2020

Growth Opportunity 4: AI for Longevity, Wellness, and Curative Therapies, 2020

Growth Opportunity 5: Integration of Clinical Genomics (NGS) and mHealth-based Diagnostics into Standard Care, 2020

