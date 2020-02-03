03.02.2020 20:20:00

Global head-up display market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 30.1% over the forecast period from 2019-2025

The report on the global head-up display market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025.

The report predicts the global head-up display market to grow with a CAGR of 30.1% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on head-up display market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.

The report on head-up display market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global head-up display market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global head-up display market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings
1) Drivers
• Increasing adoption of augmented reality in the automotive sector
• Rising awareness for the vehicle and people safety
• Rapidly growing technological advancements in the automotive sector
2) Restraints
• Power and brightness are highly required for the display.
3) Opportunities
• Growing demand for self-driving vehicles
• Rising demand for improved the consumer experience in vehicle and aircraft

Research Methodology

A) Primary Research
Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include
1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research
2. Internal and External subject matter experts
3. Professionals and participants from the industry

Our primary research respondents typically include
1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review
2. Product/brand/marketing managers
3. CXO level executives
4. Regional/zonal/ country managers
5. Vice President level executives.

B) Secondary Research
Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.

The secondary sources of the data typically include
1. Company reports and publications
2. Government/institutional publications
3. Trade and associations journals
4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.
5. Websites and publications by research agencies

Segment Covered
The global head-up display market is segmented on the basis of types, component, and application.

The Global Head-up Display Market by Types
• AR-based Head-up Display
• Conventional Head-up Display
o Combiner-based Head-up Display
o Windshield-based Head-up Display

The Global Head-up Display Market by Component
• Softwares
• Projectors
• Video Generators
• Display Units
• Others

The Global Head-up Display Market by Application
• Automotive Vehicles
• Aviation Aircrafts

Company Profiles
• Thales Group
• BAE Systems Plc
• Continental AG
• Denso Corporation
• Pioneer Corporation
• Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd.
• Garmin Ltd.
• MicroVision, Inc.
• Panasonic Corporation
• Visteon Corporation

What does this report deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the head-up display market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the head-up display market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global head-up display market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

