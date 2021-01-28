Global Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market (2020 to 2025) - Introduction of More Effective Synergist Compounds Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market by Type (Aluminum Hydroxide, Organophosphorus), Application (Polyolefins, UPE, ETP, Styrenics), End-Use Industry (Electrical & Electronics, Construction, Transportation), Region - Global Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The halogen-free flame retardants market is estimated to grow from USD 4.1 billion in 2020 to USD 6.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.60%.



The halogen-free flame retardants market is driven mainly by stringent regulations against use of toxic halogentated flame retardants. However, lower performance than halogenated flame retardants is expected to restrain the market growth.



The major application of flame retardants is in electric wire insulation in building & construction and transportation. Flame retardants are used in circuit boards, electronic casing, and cables & wire systems. Strict fire safety standards to reduce the spread of fires in residential and commercial buildings are driving the demand for halogen-free flame retardants.



Organophosphorous expected to be the fastest-growing type of the halogen-free flame retardants market, in terms of value, between 2020 and 2025



The aluminum hydroxide segment accounted for the largest share in the halogen-free flame retardants market in terms of volume, however organophosphorous led the market in terms of value in 2019. It is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Organophosphorus halogen-free flame retardants possess high thermal stability with low loadings compared to other types of halogen-free flame retardants.



The high cost of phosphorus-based chemicals has limited their use in many industries so far. However, due to stringent regulations set by governments, the use of phosphorus-based chemicals has increased, leading to quality end products.



Their low loading levels as fillers in polymer blends make them more suitable for various applications by varying the composition. Therefore, they are a preferred choice for applications such as polyurethane foams, textiles, and engineering plastics



The polyolefins estimated to account for the largest share of the overall halogen-free flame retardants market, in terms of value, between 2020 and 2025



The halogen-free flame retardants market based on the application is segmented as pololefins, epoxy resins, unsaturated polyester, polyvinyl chloride, rubber, engineered thermoplastic, styrenics, and others. Polyolefins are the most widely used polymers. They have a wide range of applications across all industries. The use of polyethylene and polypropylene is increasing in various consumer-centric industries. The market for polyolefins is driven by the increased demand from various sectors, such as electrical & electronics, automotive, construction, and others. The demand for polyolefins is increasing due to its high thermal & chemical resistance and insulating properties.



Strong foothold of halogen-free flame retardants manufacturers in North America to drive the demand for halogen-free flame retardants in the region



North America is a global manufacturing hub and has stringent government regulations. The growth of the halogen-free flame retardants market in the region is supported by strong awareness about the toxicity of halogenated flame retardants.



The halogen-free flame retardants market in the APAC is estimated to register a CAGR between 2020 and 2025. The market in this region is primarily driven by the demand from the electrical & electronics industry and the growing economy. The market in Europe is growing at a comparatively slow rate. The slow growth rate is attributed to the regions' sluggish growth in industrial production.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market: Realistic, Pessimistic, Optimistic, and Non-COVID-19 Scenario

3.1.1 Non-COVID-19 Scenario

3.1.2 Optimistic Scenario

3.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario

3.1.4 Realistic Scenario



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market Overview

4.2 Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market Size, by Region

4.3 North America: Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market Share, by End-Use Industry & Country, 2019

4.4 Regional Mix: Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market Size, by Application

4.5 Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market Size, by Type, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.6 Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Stringent Government Rules Against Toxic Halogenated Flame Retardants

5.1.1.2 Growing Use of Polymers in the Automobile Industry

5.1.1.3 Strict Fire Safety Guidelines

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 High Loading Levels of Mineral-Based Flame Retardants

5.1.2.2 Lower Performance Than Halogenated Flame Retardants

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Introduction of More Effective Synergist Compounds

5.1.3.2 Emerging Economies in the APAC Region

5.1.3.3 Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics Worldwide

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

5.2.1 Raw Material

5.2.2 Manufacturing

5.2.3 Applications

5.2.4 End-Use Industries

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat from New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat from Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Shift in Revenue Streams Due to Megatrends in End-Use Industries

5.5 Connected Markets: Ecosystem

5.6 Case Studies

5.7 Average Selling Price

5.8 Industry Outlook

5.8.1 GDP Trends and Forecasts of Major Economies

5.8.2 Automotive Industry

5.9 Impact of COVID-19: Customer Analysis

5.9.1 Disruptions in the Automotive Industry

5.9.1.1 Impact on Customers' Output & Strategies to Resume/Improve Production

5.9.1.2 Customers' Most-Impacted Regions

5.9.1.3 Viewpoint on the Growth Outlook and New Market Opportunities

5.9.2 Disruptions in the Construction Industry

5.9.2.1 Impact on Customers' Output and Strategies to Resume/Improve Production

5.9.2.2 Customers' Most-Affected Regions

5.9.2.3 Viewpoint on the Growth Outlook and New Market Opportunities

5.1 Recovery Road for 2020 and 2021



6 Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Aluminum Hydroxide

6.2.1 Low Cost and Easy Availability of Aluminum Hydroxide to Drive Market Growth

6.3 OrganophosphorUS

6.3.1 Demand for Eco-Friendly Products to Drive the Market

6.4 Other Halogen-Free Flame Retardants

6.4.1 Zinc Borate

6.4.2 Magnesium Hydroxide

6.4.3 Nitrogen-Based Flame Retardants

6.4.4 Boron-Based Flame Retardants



7 Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Polyolefins

7.2.1 High Demand from Consumer-Centric Industries to Drive the Market for Polyolefins

7.3 Epoxy Resins

7.3.1 High Demand from the Electronics and Automotive Industries to Drive Market Growth

7.4 Unsaturated Polyester

7.4.1 High Consumption in Every Industry is Driving the Market

7.5 Polyvinyl Chloride

7.5.1 Broad Range of Applications of Pvc is Driving Market Growth

7.6 Rubber

7.6.1 High Thermo-Mechanical Properties Make Rubber Suitable for Use in Various Industries

7.7 Engineered Thermoplastics

7.7.1 Higher Strength and Low Weight to Drive the Demand for Etp in Various Products

7.8 Styrenics

7.8.1 Heat and Impact Resistance of Styrene Make It a Key Ingredient in Various Products

7.9 Other Applications



8 Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market, by End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Electrical & Electronics

8.2.1 Electrical & Electronics Hold the Largest Market Share

8.2.2 Wires & Cables

8.2.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Electrical & Electronics Industry

8.3 Building & Construction

8.3.1 Demand for High-Performance Halogen-Free Flame Retardants to Boost the Market

8.3.2 Carpet Laying

8.3.3 Ceramic Tiles

8.3.4 Concrete

8.3.5 Sliding

8.3.6 Roofing

8.3.7 Others

8.3.8 Impact of COVID-19 on the Building & Construction Industry

8.4 Transportation

8.4.1 Demand from APAC to Fuel the Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market in this Segment

8.4.2 Automotive

8.4.3 Aerospace

8.4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Transportation Industry

8.5 Other End-Use Industries



9 Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 APAC

9.3 North America

9.4 Europe

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.6 South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Evaluation Framework

10.3 Revenue Analysis of Key Market Players

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Tier 1 Companies

10.4.1 Stars

10.4.2 Emerging Leaders

10.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.6 Business Strategy Excellence

10.7 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

10.7.1 Progressive Companies

10.7.2 Responsive Companies

10.7.3 Starting Blocks

10.8 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.9 Business Strategy Excellence

10.1 Market Share Analysis

10.11 Competitive Scenario

10.11.1 Product Launches

10.11.2 Expansions

10.11.3 Agreements

10.11.4 Acquisitions



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Clariant Ag

11.2 Lanxess Ag

11.3 Israel Chemicals Ltd. (Icl)

11.4 Nabaltec Ag

11.5 Basf Se

11.6 Huber Engineered Materials

11.7 Italmatch Chemicals S.P.A.

11.8 Dupont De Nemours Inc.

11.9 Rtp Company

11.10 Kisuma Chemicals Bv

11.11 Other Market Players

11.11.1 Budenheim Chemicals Kg

11.11.2 Greenchemicals Spa

11.11.3 Stahl Holdings B.V.

11.11.4 Gulec Chemicals Gmbh

11.11.5 Akzonobel N.V.

11.11.6 Celanese Corporation

11.11.7 Amfine Chemical Corporation

11.11.8 Thor Company

11.11.9 Arkema Sa

11.11.10 Axipolymer Inc.

11.11.11 Dongying Jingdong Chemical Co. Ltd.

11.11.12 Qingdao Fundchem Co. Ltd.

11.11.13 Polyplastics Co. Ltd.

11.11.14 Century Multech, Inc.

11.11.15 Presafer (Qingyuan) Phosphor Chemical Co. Ltd



12 Adjacent & Related Markets

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Limitations

12.3 Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market

12.3.1 Market Definition

12.3.2 Market Overview

12.4 Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market, by Type

12.5 Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market, by Application

12.6 Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market, by Region



13 Appendix

