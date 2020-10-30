SMI 9’587 0.3%  SPI 11’994 0.4%  Dow 26’304 -1.3%  DAX 11’556 -0.4%  Euro 1.0682 -0.1%  EStoxx50 2’958 -0.1%  Gold 1’879 0.7%  Dollar 0.9170 0.1%  Öl 37.5 -0.5% 

30.10.2020 20:30:00

Global Hair Wigs and Extension Market 2020-2024: Market is Poised to Grow by $ 2.42 Billion

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hair Wigs and Extension Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hair wigs and extension market is poised to grow by $ 2.42 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

This report on the hair wigs and extension market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the technological advances in production of synthetic hair wigs and rising demand for premium human hair goods.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hair wigs and extension market vendors that include Aderans Co. Ltd., Artnature Inc., Donna Bella OpCo LLC, Evergreen Products Group Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl, Klix Hair Inc., Rebecca Hair Products Co. Ltd., Shake-N-Go Inc., and Shandong AY Hair Products Co. Ltd..

Also, the hair wigs and extension market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Human hair wigs and extension - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Synthetic hair wigs and extension - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Aderans Co. Ltd.
  • Artnature Inc.
  • Donna Bella OpCo LLC
  • Evergreen Products Group Ltd.
  • Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
  • Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl
  • Klix Hair Inc.
  • Rebecca Hair Products Co. Ltd.
  • Shake-N-Go Inc.
  • Shandong AY Hair Products Co. Ltd.

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vw5egl

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-hair-wigs-and-extension-market-2020-2024-market-is-poised-to-grow-by--2-42-billion-301164050.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

