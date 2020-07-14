Global GRAB Technologies Achieves U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation

FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global GRAB Technologies, www.grabglobal.com a worldwide authority in Perimeter Security and Hostile Vehicle Mitigation products, solutions and services, today announced it has received the U.S. Department Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation after an extensive evaluation process.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act (Support Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies Act) of 2002 was created to provide legal liability protections for developers, manufacturers and providers of Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technologies (QATTs). Protections under The SAFETY Act apply only to claims arising out of, relating to, or resulting from an Act of Terrorism.

"I am proud that Global GRAB has received SAFETY ACT Designation and of our Team who have worked for months with DHS officials through the rigorous SAFETY Act evaluation process" said Brian Cooper, President & Chief Operating Officer. "Receiving SAFETY Act Designation reinforces our commitment to designing, engineering and manufacturing best-in-class anti-terrorism products, solutions, and delivering outstanding services to our customers in both the commercial and government markets", Brian Cooper added.

"Achieving SAFETY Act Designation is both a validation and assurance that our anti-terrorism products and solutions provide great value in protecting people, places, data and key infrastructure from threats by identifying, fortifying and mitigating perimeter vulnerabilities", said Paul Bazzano, Vice President of Sales & Business Development.

Global GRAB's award-winning, less-than-lethal ASTM M50 rated Net-Vehicle Barrier www.grabglobal.com/product/grab-300/, Hostile Vehicle Mitigation and Perimeter Security innovations have been proven at hundreds of customers sites representing defense, military, key government agencies, airports, port authorities, petrochemical, data centers, financial institutions, entertainment & sport venues and at other mission critical sites throughout the United States and globally.

Based in Franklin, Tennessee, Global GRAB Technologies was recognized in October of 2019 by The Silicon Review as one of the "Best 50 Companies to Watch." In the same year, Enterprise Security magazine designated Global GRAB as a "TOP Ten Physical Security Solutions Provider."

Learn more about Global GRAB's end-to-end solutions, turnkey capabilities and value at www.grabglobal.com

For customer and media inquiries, contact Paul Bazzano, Vice President of Sales & Business Development at pbazzano@grabglobal.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-grab-technologies-achieves-us-department-of-homeland-security-safety-act-designation-301092394.html

SOURCE Global GRAB Technologies