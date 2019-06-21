|
Global Gentisic Acid Sodium Salt (CAS 4955-90-2) Market Report 2019 - Applications, Manufacturing Methods, Patents, Prices, End-Users
DUBLIN, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gentisic acid sodium salt (CAS 4955-90-2) Market Research Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Global Report 2019 is a result of industry experts' diligent work on Researching the world market of Gentisic acid sodium salt. The report helps to build up a clear view of the market (trends and prospects), identify major players in the industry, and estimate main downstream sectors.
The Gentisic acid sodium salt global market Report 2019 key points:
- Gentisic acid sodium salt description, its application areas and related patterns
- Gentisic acid sodium salt market situation
- Gentisic acid sodium salt manufacturers and distributors
- Gentisic acid sodium salt prices (by region and provided by market players)
- Gentisic acid sodium salt end-uses breakdown
- Gentisic acid sodium salt downstream industries trends
Key Topics Covered:
1. GENTISIC ACID SODIUM SALT GENERAL INFORMATION
1.1. General information, synonyms
1.2. Composition, chemical structure
1.3. Safety information
1.4. Hazards identification
1.5. Handling and storage
1.6. Toxicological & ecological information
1.7. Transport information
2. GENTISIC ACID SODIUM SALT APPLICATION
3. GENTISIC ACID SODIUM SALT MANUFACTURING METHODS
4. GENTISIC ACID SODIUM SALT PATENTS
5. GENTISIC ACID SODIUM SALT MARKET WORLDWIDE
5.1. General Gentisic acid sodium salt market situation, trends
5.2. Manufacturers of Gentisic acid sodium salt
- Europe
- Asia
- North America
5.3. Suppliers of Gentisic acid sodium salt
- Europe
- Asia
- North America
5.4. Product market forecast
6. GENTISIC ACID SODIUM SALT MARKET PRICES
- Europe
- Asia
- North America
7. GENTISIC ACID SODIUM SALT END-USE SECTOR
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bm9pg0
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-gentisic-acid-sodium-salt-cas-4955-90-2-market-report-2019---applications-manufacturing-methods-patents-prices-end-users-300872223.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
