Global Gene Therapy Market Report 2021: Adeno-associated Virus Vectors - A Leading Platform for Gene Therapy

13.07.2021 12:15:00
DUBLIN, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gene Therapy - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global market for Gene Therapy estimated at US$970.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.5% over the period 2020-2027.
Viral, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 19.7% CAGR to reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Viral segment is readjusted to a revised 17.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 11.1% share of the global Gene Therapy market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 53.7% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 25.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Gene Therapy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$521.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 53.71% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$107.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 25.1% through 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.3% and 18.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$107.9 Million by the year 2027.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- A Prelude to Gene Therapy
- Classification of Gene Therapies
- COVID-19 Causes Gene Therapy Market to Buckle & Collapse
- COVID-19 Impact on Different Aspects of Gene Therapy
- Manufacturing & Delivery
- Research & Clinical Development
- Commercial Operations & Access
- Managing Derailed Operations
- Focus on Clinical Development Programs
- Targeting Manufacturing & Delivery Strategies
- Securing Supplies
- Remote Working
- Gene Therapy Set to Witness Rapid Growth Post COVID-19
- By Vector Type
- Viral Vectors Account For A Major Share Of The Market
- Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors
- Lentivirus
- Non-Viral Vectors To Witness Faster Growth
- US and Europe Dominate the Gene Therapy Market
- Oncology Represents the Largest Indication for Gene Therapy
- Market Outlook
- WORLD BRANDS
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Innovations
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc
- Advantagene, Inc.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc
- Akcea Therapeutics
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Amgen Inc
- Anchiano Therapeutics, Inc.
- AnGes, Inc.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
- Audentes Therapeutics, Inc.
- Biogen
- bluebird bio, Inc.
- Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG
- Editas Medicine, Inc.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc.
- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals, plc.
- Juno Therapeutics, Inc
- Merck KGaA
- MolMed S.p.A.
- Novartis Gene Therapies
- Orchard Therapeutics plc
- REGENXBIO Inc.
- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.
- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
- Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd.
- Spark Therapeutics, Inc.
- uniQure N.V.
- Voyager Therapeutics
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Availability of Novel Therapies Drive Market Growth
- Select Approved Gene Therapy Products
- Adeno-associated Virus Vectors - A Leading Platform for Gene Therapy
- Lentiviral Vectors Witness Increasing Interest
- Rising Cancer Incidence Worldwide Spurs Demand for Gene Therapy
- Compelling Level of Technology & Innovation to Ignite Gene Therapy
- Promising Gene Therapy Innovations for Treatment of Inherited Retinal Diseases
- Gene Therapy Pivots M&A Activity in Dynamic Domain of Genomic Medicine
- M&As Rampant in Gene Therapy Space
- Gene Therapy Deals: 2018 and 2019
- Emphasis on Formulating Robust Regulatory Framework
- Strong Gene Therapy Pipeline
- Gene Therapy: Phase III Clinical Trials
- OHSU Implements First-Ever LCA10 Gene Therapy Clinical Trial with CRISPR
- Growing Funding for Gene Therapy Research
- Market Issues & Challenges
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 154
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4dxddh
