Global Gene Therapy Market Report 2021: Adeno-associated Virus Vectors - A Leading Platform for Gene Therapy

Global market for Gene Therapy estimated at US$970.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.5% over the period 2020-2027.

Viral, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 19.7% CAGR to reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Viral segment is readjusted to a revised 17.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 11.1% share of the global Gene Therapy market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 53.7% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 25.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Gene Therapy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$521.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 53.71% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$107.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 25.1% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.3% and 18.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$107.9 Million by the year 2027.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

A Prelude to Gene Therapy

Classification of Gene Therapies

COVID-19 Causes Gene Therapy Market to Buckle & Collapse

COVID-19 Impact on Different Aspects of Gene Therapy

Manufacturing & Delivery

Research & Clinical Development

Commercial Operations & Access

Managing Derailed Operations

Focus on Clinical Development Programs

Targeting Manufacturing & Delivery Strategies

Securing Supplies

Remote Working

Gene Therapy Set to Witness Rapid Growth Post COVID-19

By Vector Type

Viral Vectors Account For A Major Share Of The Market

Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors

Lentivirus

Non-Viral Vectors To Witness Faster Growth

US and Europe Dominate the Gene Therapy Market

Oncology Represents the Largest Indication for Gene Therapy

Market Outlook

WORLD BRANDS

Recent Market Activity

Select Innovations

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Availability of Novel Therapies Drive Market Growth

Select Approved Gene Therapy Products

Adeno-associated Virus Vectors - A Leading Platform for Gene Therapy

Lentiviral Vectors Witness Increasing Interest

Rising Cancer Incidence Worldwide Spurs Demand for Gene Therapy

Compelling Level of Technology & Innovation to Ignite Gene Therapy

Promising Gene Therapy Innovations for Treatment of Inherited Retinal Diseases

Gene Therapy Pivots M&A Activity in Dynamic Domain of Genomic Medicine

M&As Rampant in Gene Therapy Space

Gene Therapy Deals: 2018 and 2019

Emphasis on Formulating Robust Regulatory Framework

Strong Gene Therapy Pipeline

Gene Therapy: Phase III Clinical Trials

OHSU Implements First-Ever LCA10 Gene Therapy Clinical Trial with CRISPR

Growing Funding for Gene Therapy Research

Market Issues & Challenges

