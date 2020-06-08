Global Franchise Group® Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer

ATLANTA, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Franchise Group® (GFG), the strategic brand management company and franchisor of Great American Cookies®, Hot Dog on a Stick®, Pretzelmaker®, Marble Slab Creamery® and Round Table Pizza®, has named a new Chief Financial Officer, restaurant finance veteran and acquisitions integration specialist, Sam Patterson. Patterson will provide leadership of financial strategy, forecasting, budgeting and advise on long-term business and financial planning. As the organization emerges from COVID-19 well positioned to expand, he will play a critical role in high-level management, policy and growth projections.

"At Global Franchise Group we are committed to building a best in class team and developing an industry leading shared service platform," said Paul Damico, Chief Executive Officer of GFG. "Sam is a talented and committed financial leader and as we look to grow our organization and acquire additional brands, Sam's experience in forecasting and back-office restructuring will be a tremendous asset."

Patterson comes to GFG from FOCUS Brands where he served as Senior Vice President of Accounting. For the last eleven years, he was responsible for leading financials for Cinnabon, Carvel, Schlotzsky's, Moe's Southwest Grill, McAlister's Deli, Auntie Anne's and Jamba Juice. He directed the organization through the transfer and integration of all accounting back office functions for Auntie Anne's from Pennsylvania, McAlister's Deli from Mississippi, and Jamba Juice from Texas to Atlanta and converted a brand-centric accounting structure into a shared services organization. Before his time with FOCUS, he was Senior Vice President & Corporate Controller for Movie Gallery/Hollywood Video, Vice President and Corporate Controller for Republic National Cabinet Corporation, and Corporate Controller for Wolverine Tube, Inc. He is a Certified Public Accountant and a Certified Management Accountant, holds a master's in business administration from Auburn University, and is a graduate of the University of Texas, Tyler. All of his experience is extremely relevant to the goals and direction of GFG.

"I was attracted to Global Franchise Group because of the great reputation of its family of brands, ability to innovate and strong executive team," said Sam Patterson, CFO of GFG. "The organization is full of passion and tremendous potential and I'm inspired by its people and vision for the future. I'm proud to be a part of team GFG."

Global Franchise Group's mission is to champion brands and the people who build them. It builds great brands that connect people with craveable products and memorable experiences. GFG currently supports more than 1,400 franchised and corporate stores across all brands located in 16 countries and has system wide sales close to $1 billion.

About Global Franchise Group, LLC

Global Franchise Group, LLC is a strategic brand management company with a mission of championing franchise brands and the people who build them. The company owns a portfolio of franchise brands that includes five primary quick service restaurant (QSR) franchise concepts: Great American Cookies®, Hot Dog on a Stick®, Marble Slab Creamery®, Pretzelmaker® and Round Table Pizza®. Global Franchise Group, LLC is an affiliate of Lion Capital LLP and Serruya Private Equity, Inc.

