12.06.2021 03:00:00

Global Formic Acid Market | $ 208.72 million growth expected during 2021-2025 | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Formic Acid Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The formic acid market is poised to grow by USD 208.72 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.
The report on the formic acid market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the rising demand for formic acid as a preservative, the silage preservation and ban on antibiotics bolstering market demand, and the rising demand for natural rubber.

The formic acid market analysis includes the end-user segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the rising demand for natural rubber as one of the prime reasons driving the formic acid market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The formic acid market covers the following areas:

Formic Acid Market Sizing
Formic Acid Market Forecast
Formic Acid Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • BASF SE
  • Eastman Chemical Co.
  • GNFC Ltd.
  • Haviland Enterprises Inc.
  • Kemira Oyj
  • LUXI Group Co. Ltd.
  • NuGenTec
  • Perstorp Holding AB
  • Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Agriculture and animal feed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Leather - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Textile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Chemicals and pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • BASF SE
  • Eastman Chemical Co.
  • GNFC Ltd.
  • Haviland Enterprises Inc.
  • Kemira Oyj
  • LUXI Group Co. Ltd.
  • NuGenTec
  • Perstorp Holding AB
  • Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

﻿

Gold im Aufwärtstrend – wie weit geht es? | BX Swiss TV

 

Wie steht es um Gold – ist es immer noch der sichere Hafen bei einer Anlagestrategie? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Jochen Staiger, Gründer und CEO der Swiss Resource Capital AG; und Chief Editor von Commodity-TV & Rohstoff-TV. Mit seiner über 38-jähriger Erfahrung im Rohstoffbereich analysiert er die Preisentwicklung beim Gold und erklärt im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, warum bei Silber eine Verdopplung des Preises in den nächsten 2-3 Jahren durchaus realistisch ist.

Jochen Staiger: Gold im Aufwärtstrend – wie weit geht es? | BX Swiss TV

