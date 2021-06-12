|
12.06.2021 03:00:00
Global Formic Acid Market | $ 208.72 million growth expected during 2021-2025 | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The formic acid market is poised to grow by USD 208.72 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.
The report on the formic acid market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the rising demand for formic acid as a preservative, the silage preservation and ban on antibiotics bolstering market demand, and the rising demand for natural rubber.
The formic acid market analysis includes the end-user segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the rising demand for natural rubber as one of the prime reasons driving the formic acid market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The formic acid market covers the following areas:
Formic Acid Market Sizing
Formic Acid Market Forecast
Formic Acid Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- BASF SE
- Eastman Chemical Co.
- GNFC Ltd.
- Haviland Enterprises Inc.
- Kemira Oyj
- LUXI Group Co. Ltd.
- NuGenTec
- Perstorp Holding AB
- Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Related Reports on Materials Include:
Global Demulsifier Market- The demulsifier market is segmented by type (oil-soluble demulsifier and water-soluble demulsifier) and geography (MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, and South America).
Global Ink Resins Market- The ink resins market is segmented by process (lithography printing, flexography printing, gravure printing, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Agriculture and animal feed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Leather - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Textile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Chemicals and pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BASF SE
- Eastman Chemical Co.
- GNFC Ltd.
- Haviland Enterprises Inc.
- Kemira Oyj
- LUXI Group Co. Ltd.
- NuGenTec
- Perstorp Holding AB
- Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
