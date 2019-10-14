|
14.10.2019 20:05:00
Global Food Service Packaging Industry
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Service Packaging market worldwide is projected to grow by US$26.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5%. Plastic, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$43.3 Billion by the year 2025, Plastic will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$941 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$760.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Plastic will reach a market size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Amcor Ltd.; Anchor Packaging, Inc.; Ball Corporation; Bemis Co., Inc.; Berry Plastics Corporation; Bionatic GmbH & Co. KG; Bio-Packaging Limited; BSI Biodegradable Solutions; Dart Products Europe Limited; DowDupont Inc.; DS Smith PLC; Excellent Packaging & Supply; Fabri-Kal; Genpak LLC; Hefei Hengxin Environmental Science & Technology Co., Ltd.; Huhtamaki Oyj; International Paper Company; Isap Packaging Spa; King Yuan Fu Packaging Co., Ltd.; Reynolds Group Holdings Limited; Sabert Corporation; Sealed Air Corporation; Union Packaging Inc.; Vegware Ltd.; WestRock Company
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Food Service Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Food Service Packaging Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Food Service Packaging Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Food Service Packaging Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Plastic (Material) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Plastic (Material) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Plastic (Material) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Metal (Material) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Metal (Material) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Metal (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Other Materials (Material) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Other Materials (Material) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Other Materials (Material) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Flexible (Packaging Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Flexible (Packaging Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Flexible (Packaging Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Rigid (Packaging Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Rigid (Packaging Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Rigid (Packaging Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Paper & Paperboard (Packaging Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 20: Paper & Paperboard (Packaging Type) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Paper & Paperboard (Packaging Type) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Other Packaging Types (Packaging Type) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Other Packaging Types (Packaging Type) Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Other Packaging Types (Packaging Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Online Food Ordering (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Online Food Ordering (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Online Food Ordering (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Food Service Outlets (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 29: Food Service Outlets (Application) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Food Service Outlets (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Institutional Food Services (Application) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Institutional Food Services (Application) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Institutional Food Services (Application) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Food Service Packaging Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Table 34: Food Service Packaging Market in the United States in
US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 35: Food Service Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Food Service Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Food Service Packaging Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Food Service Packaging Market in the United States by
Packaging Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 39: United States Food Service Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Packaging Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: United States Food Service Packaging Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Food Service Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 42: Food Service Packaging Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Food Service Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 44: Food Service Packaging Market in Canada: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017
Table 45: Canadian Food Service Packaging Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Canadian Food Service Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Canadian Food Service Packaging Historic Market
Review by Packaging Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 48: Food Service Packaging Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Packaging Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 49: Canadian Food Service Packaging Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Food Service Packaging Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 51: Canadian Food Service Packaging Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Food Service Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 53: Food Service Packaging Demand Patterns in Japan in
US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 54: Japanese Food Service Packaging Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Japanese Market for Food Service Packaging: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Packaging
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Food Service Packaging Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: Japanese Food Service Packaging Market Share Analysis
by Packaging Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Food
Service Packaging in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Japanese Food Service Packaging Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: Food Service Packaging Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 61: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Food
Service Packaging Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 62: Food Service Packaging Historic Demand Scenario in
China in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 63: Chinese Food Service Packaging Market Share Breakdown
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Chinese Food Service Packaging Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Packaging Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 65: Food Service Packaging Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese Food Service Packaging Market by Packaging
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Chinese Demand for Food Service Packaging in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Food Service Packaging Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Chinese Food Service Packaging Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Food Service Packaging Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 70: European Food Service Packaging Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 71: Food Service Packaging Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 72: European Food Service Packaging Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Food Service Packaging Demand Potential in Europe in
US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 74: European Food Service Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 75: Food Service Packaging Market in Europe : Breakdown
of Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: European Food Service Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2018-2025
Table 77: Food Service Packaging Market in Europe in US$
Million by Packaging Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: European Food Service Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Packaging Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: European Food Service Packaging Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 80: Food Service Packaging Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: European Food Service Packaging Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 82: Food Service Packaging Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 83: French Food Service Packaging Market: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: French Food Service Packaging Market Share Shift by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Food Service Packaging Market in France by Packaging
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 86: French Food Service Packaging Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2009-2017
Table 87: French Food Service Packaging Market Share Analysis
by Packaging Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Food Service Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 89: French Food Service Packaging Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 90: French Food Service Packaging Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 91: German Food Service Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 92: Food Service Packaging Market in Germany: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period
2009-2017
Table 93: German Food Service Packaging Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Food Service Packaging Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: German Food Service Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2009-2017
Table 96: German Food Service Packaging Market Share Breakdown
by Packaging Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Food Service Packaging Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: German Food Service Packaging Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 99: Food Service Packaging Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 100: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Food
Service Packaging Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 101: Food Service Packaging Historic Demand Scenario in
Italy in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 102: Italian Food Service Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Italian Food Service Packaging Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Packaging Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 104: Food Service Packaging Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Italian Food Service Packaging Market by Packaging
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 106: Italian Demand for Food Service Packaging in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Food Service Packaging Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Italian Food Service Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 109: United Kingdom Food Service Packaging Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 110: Food Service Packaging Demand Patterns in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 111: United Kingdom Food Service Packaging Market Share
in Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Food Service Packaging:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Packaging Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Food Service Packaging Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Type for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 114: United Kingdom Food Service Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Packaging Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Food Service Packaging in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 116: United Kingdom Food Service Packaging Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 117: Food Service Packaging Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 118: Spanish Food Service Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 119: Food Service Packaging Market in Spain: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017
Table 120: Spanish Food Service Packaging Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Spanish Food Service Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Spanish Food Service Packaging Historic Market
Review by Packaging Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 123: Food Service Packaging Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Packaging Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 124: Spanish Food Service Packaging Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Food Service Packaging Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 126: Spanish Food Service Packaging Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 127: Food Service Packaging Market in Russia in US$
Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 128: Food Service Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 129: Russian Food Service Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Russian Food Service Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Food Service Packaging Market in Russia by Packaging
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 132: Russian Food Service Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Packaging Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Russian Food Service Packaging Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Food Service Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 135: Food Service Packaging Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 136: Food Service Packaging Demand Potential in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 137: Rest of Europe Food Service Packaging Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 138: Food Service Packaging Market in Rest of Europe:
Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Rest of Europe Food Service Packaging Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Type:
2018-2025
Table 140: Food Service Packaging Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Packaging Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of Europe Food Service Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Packaging Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Rest of Europe Food Service Packaging Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 143: Food Service Packaging Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Rest of Europe Food Service Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 145: Asia-Pacific Food Service Packaging Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 146: Food Service Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Food Service Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Food Service Packaging Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material:
2018-2025
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Food Service Packaging Market: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Food Service Packaging Market Share
Shift by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Food Service Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific by
Packaging Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Food Service Packaging Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2009-2017
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Food Service Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Packaging Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Food Service Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Food Service Packaging Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Food Service Packaging Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 157: Australian Food Service Packaging Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 158: Food Service Packaging Market in Australia: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period
2009-2017
Table 159: Australian Food Service Packaging Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Food Service Packaging Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Australian Food Service Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2009-2017
Table 162: Australian Food Service Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Packaging Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Food Service Packaging Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Australian Food Service Packaging Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 165: Food Service Packaging Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 166: Indian Food Service Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 167: Food Service Packaging Market in India: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017
Table 168: Indian Food Service Packaging Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Indian Food Service Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Indian Food Service Packaging Historic Market Review
by Packaging Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: Food Service Packaging Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Packaging Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 172: Indian Food Service Packaging Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Food Service Packaging Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 174: Indian Food Service Packaging Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 175: Food Service Packaging Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 176: South Korean Food Service Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 177: Food Service Packaging Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Food Service Packaging Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 179: South Korean Food Service Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2009-2017
Table 180: Food Service Packaging Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Packaging Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Food Service Packaging Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: South Korean Food Service Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 183: Food Service Packaging Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Food Service Packaging Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 185: Food Service Packaging Demand Patterns in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Food Service Packaging Market
Share in Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Food Service
Packaging: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Packaging Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Food Service Packaging Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Packaging Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Food Service Packaging Market
Share Analysis by Packaging Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Food Service Packaging in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 191: Rest of Asia-Pacific Food Service Packaging Market
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 192: Food Service Packaging Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 193: Latin American Food Service Packaging Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 194: Food Service Packaging Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 195: Latin American Food Service Packaging Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 196: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Food Service Packaging Market in US$ Million by Material:
2018-2025
Table 197: Food Service Packaging Historic Demand Scenario in
Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 198: Latin American Food Service Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Latin American Food Service Packaging Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Packaging Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 200: Food Service Packaging Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2009-2017
Table 201: Latin American Food Service Packaging Market by
Packaging Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 202: Latin American Demand for Food Service Packaging in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Food Service Packaging Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 204: Latin American Food Service Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 205: Food Service Packaging Demand Potential in Argentina
in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 206: Argentinean Food Service Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 207: Food Service Packaging Market in Argentina:
Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 208: Argentinean Food Service Packaging Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2018-2025
Table 209: Food Service Packaging Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Packaging Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 210: Argentinean Food Service Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Packaging Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Argentinean Food Service Packaging Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 212: Food Service Packaging Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 213: Argentinean Food Service Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 214: Food Service Packaging Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 215: Brazilian Food Service Packaging Market: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 216: Brazilian Food Service Packaging Market Share Shift
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: Food Service Packaging Market in Brazil by Packaging
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 218: Brazilian Food Service Packaging Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2009-2017
Table 219: Brazilian Food Service Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Packaging Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: Food Service Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 221: Brazilian Food Service Packaging Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 222: Brazilian Food Service Packaging Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
MEXICO
Table 223: Mexican Food Service Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 224: Food Service Packaging Market in Mexico: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period
2009-2017
Table 225: Mexican Food Service Packaging Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 226: Food Service Packaging Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 227: Mexican Food Service Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2009-2017
Table 228: Mexican Food Service Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Packaging Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 229: Food Service Packaging Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 230: Mexican Food Service Packaging Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 231: Food Service Packaging Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 232: Food Service Packaging Market in Rest of Latin
America in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 233: Food Service Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 234: Rest of Latin America Food Service Packaging Market
Share Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 235: Rest of Latin America Food Service Packaging Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Packaging Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 236: Food Service Packaging Market in Rest of Latin
America by Packaging Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 237: Rest of Latin America Food Service Packaging Market
Share Breakdown by Packaging Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 238: Rest of Latin America Food Service Packaging Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 239: Food Service Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 240: Food Service Packaging Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 241: The Middle East Food Service Packaging Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 242: Food Service Packaging Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 243: The Middle East Food Service Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 244: The Middle East Food Service Packaging Market in US$
Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 245: Food Service Packaging Market in the Middle East:
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period
2009-2017
Table 246: The Middle East Food Service Packaging Market Shares
in Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 247: The Middle East Food Service Packaging Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 248: The Middle East Food Service Packaging Historic
Market by Packaging Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 249: Food Service Packaging Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Packaging Type for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 250: The Middle East Food Service Packaging Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 251: Food Service Packaging Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 252: The Middle East Food Service Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 253: Iranian Food Service Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 254: Food Service Packaging Demand Patterns in Iran in
US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 255: Iranian Food Service Packaging Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 256: Iranian Market for Food Service Packaging: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Packaging
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 257: Food Service Packaging Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 258: Iranian Food Service Packaging Market Share Analysis
by Packaging Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 259: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Food
Service Packaging in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 260: Iranian Food Service Packaging Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 261: Food Service Packaging Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 262: Food Service Packaging Demand Potential in Israel in
US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 263: Israeli Food Service Packaging Historic Market
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}