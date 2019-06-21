21.06.2019 00:45:00

Global Fluvastatin (CAS 93957-54-1) Market Research Report 2019 - Applications, Manufacturing Methods, Patents, Prices, End-Users

DUBLIN, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Fluvastatin (CAS 93957-54-1) Market Research Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Global Report 2019 is a result of industry experts' diligent work on Researching the world market of Fluvastatin. The report helps to build up a clear view of the market (trends and prospects), identify major players in the industry, and estimate main downstream sectors.

The Fluvastatin global market Report 2019 key points:

  • Fluvastatin description, its application areas and related patterns
  • Fluvastatin market situation
  • Fluvastatin manufacturers and distributors
  • Fluvastatin prices (by region and provided by market players)
  • Fluvastatin end-uses breakdown
  • Fluvastatin downstream industries trends

Key Topics Covered:

1. FLUVASTATIN GENERAL INFORMATION
1.1. General information, synonyms
1.2. Composition, chemical structure
1.3. Safety information
1.4. Hazards identification
1.5. Handling and storage
1.6. Toxicological & ecological information
1.7. Transport information

2. FLUVASTATIN APPLICATION

3. FLUVASTATIN MANUFACTURING METHODS

4. FLUVASTATIN PATENTS

5. FLUVASTATIN MARKET WORLDWIDE
5.1. General Fluvastatin market situation, trends
5.2. Manufacturers of Fluvastatin

  • Europe
  • Asia
  • North America

5.3. Suppliers of Fluvastatin

  • Europe
  • Asia
  • North America

5.4. Product market forecast

6. FLUVASTATIN MARKET PRICES

  • Europe
  • Asia
  • North America

7. FLUVASTATIN END-USE SECTOR

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l6c0t6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-fluvastatin-cas-93957-54-1-market-research-report-2019---applications-manufacturing-methods-patents-prices-end-users-300872229.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

20.06.19
Gold – Bullen-Attacke
20.06.19
Weekly-Hits: Energieversorger & Airbus / Boeing
19.06.19
Vontobel: CLNs - eine attraktive Anlagemöglichkeit im Tiefzinsumfeld?
19.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Schlumberger
19.06.19
SMI erreicht erstmals die 10.000er-Marke
17.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
14.06.19
Beyond Meat: Ist der Hype schon verpufft?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

19.06.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Mai 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Investiert Warren Buffett in diese europäischen Unternehmen?
Bell-Aktie bricht ein: Bell rechnet fürs Halbjahr mit Ergebnisrückgang - Orior-Papiere ebenfalls tiefer
US-Börsen gehen etwas höher in den Feierabend -- SMI geht leicht negativ aus der Sitzung -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen
US-Währungshüter belassen Leitzins unverändert und signalisieren Wachsamkeit
Clariant-Aktie höher: Geschäftsleitungsmitglied Kohlpaintner verlässt Unternehmen - Zusammenarbeit mit Elevance ausgebaut
Slack-Aktie hebt ab: Slack überzeugt bei Börsengang
Facebook-Aktie im Fokus: Eigene digitale Weltwährung "Libra" - Ripple-Deal pusht MoneyGram-Aktie über 170 Prozent
Tesla-Aktie: Tesla-Bulle prognostiziert Verdopplung des Aktienwertes
Bond King-Gundlach setzt auf Gold
SMI mit leichten Gewinnen, DAX fester -- Wall Street und Asiens Aktienmärkte im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI mit leichten Gewinnen, DAX fester -- Wall Street und Asiens Aktienmärkte im Plus
Dank der Schützenhilfe der US-Notenbank Fed nahm die Wall Street am Donnerstag weiter Kurs auf neue Rekordstände.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB