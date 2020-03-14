14.03.2020 19:58:00

Global Fitness Brand Opens Up Its Streaming Platform For 30 Days, No Strings Attached

NEW YORK, March 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- P.volve, which launched its online streaming platform and NYC studio in November 2017 announced today that it was opening up their online streaming platform free of charge for 30 days, no strings attached.

(PRNewsfoto/P.volve)

"As people work to practice social distancing, it's important that they are still able to focus on their mental and physical health," said Rachel Katzman, co-founder and CEO of P.volve. "We believe in community and we believe this is a time when everyone needs to step up and do what they can to help each other."

P.volve's online streaming platform consists of hundreds of workout videos and programs geared to strengthen and tone the body. The resistance-based, high intensity, low-impact method is featured in videos that can be sorted by length of time, body focus and equipment used and can be done in small spaces with limited-to-no equipment.

To use its streaming for free, visit https://my.pvolve.com/VIPaccess and enter promo code OnePvolve to gain instant access to its platform -- no credit card or commitment required.

About P.volve
P.volve is a high-intensity, low-impact, resistance based fitness method that strengthens, sculpts and energizes the entire body. P.volve was founded on the belief that when you work with your body instead of against it, you forge a deeper level of connection to it. P.volve launched in November 2017 and was founded by husband and wife duo, Stephen Pasterino and Rachel Katzman, in partnership with Camelot Venture Group, whose portfolio companies include 1-800 CONTACTS, SmileDirectClub and Quicken Loans. Available worldwide, P.volve is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit www.pvolve.com and @pvolve on Instagram.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-fitness-brand-opens-up-its-streaming-platform-for-30-days-no-strings-attached-301024434.html

SOURCE P.volve

