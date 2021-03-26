Global Fire Suppression Systems Market Report 2021-2027: Opportunities Rise to US$ 27.5 Billion - IoT Gains Traction in Fire Suppression Technologies

DUBLIN, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fire Suppression Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Despite Legislation & Institution of Strict Fire Safety Measures, Numerous Fire Accidents Worldwide Are Just Waiting to Happen. Fire Suppression Systems to Witness Global Opportunities Rise to US$ 27.5 Billion

The global market for Fire Suppression Systems is expected to slump by -4.7% in the year 2020 in response to COVID-19 induced business and economic challenges and thereafter recover and grow to reach US$ 27.5 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027.

While passive methods focus on curbing the happening of fire events by using fire proof materials such as coatings, claddings and cement materials in construction of buildings, active methods rely on manual and automatic technologies integrated with alarm systems, evacuation tools and suppression equipment to identify fire in a site, evacuate people, and control and extinguish the fire. Fire suppression systems provide an effective means to ensure protection against fire.

When used in combination with fire alarm systems and smoke detectors, they provide safety to people and aid in minimizing asset damage. Automatic fire suppression systems are basically fire safety equipment, which integrate sensors, detectors and fire suppression materials such as water, gaseous agents, foam, wet agents or dry chemicals to identify a fire event in a building or facility, and extinguish and control spread of fire.



With heavy dependence on the construction sector, demand for fire suppression systems is coming under severe pressure as weak economic environment on account of disruptions due to COVID-19 outbreak considerably brings down the momentum in the construction activity in residential, commercial enterprise, hospitality, healthcare, institutional, and industrial sectors.

Factors such as supply chains disruptions; shortage of building materials, subcontractors, and workers; and the termination of contracts to control expenses are all wielding considerable pressure on residential as well as non-residential construction projects. Uncertainty in the housing sector as is evident through considerable drop in housing starts and permits clearly demonstrate the headwinds for the industry.

While residential segment remains highly affected segment, the industrial and commercial segments also remain affected as the turmoil created by the epidemic remains massive on industrial enterprise operations, commercial enterprise activity and also hospitality and travel & tourism sectors. The slowdown in construction activity coupled with weak economic scenario is likely to lessen the demand for fire suppression systems globally.



In the post COVID-19 period, growth will be driven by increased use of IoT in fire safety which has potential to offer immense safety and efficiency benefits. Wireless cellular networks or low-power wide area networks (LPWAN) can seamlessly transmit a wide range of data from IoT devices to help in prevention and suppression of fire.

Sophisticated IoT sensors such as heat-proof sensors can resourcefully communicate the origin point of fire, the intensity and nature of fire and the spreading patterns, and also information about occupants in the fire zone. Accurate real-time information about the events going on at the hazard site empowers streamlined and synchronized firefighting and evacuation efforts, while potentially reducing the property damage and human casualties.

Furthermore, IoT-enabled personal alert safety system allows detection of firefighter motion through an acoustic transmitter that functions as a beacon to precisely locate the firefighter. Such IoT monitoring systems may potentially incorporate sensors to gauge body temperature, heart rate, volume flow rate, gas pressure, and acoustic impact, among others. Also, environment friendly sophisticated watermist fire suppression systems will come to the fore to substantially improve the fire safety in residential buildings.

Watermist systems use small droplets of water and enhance the surface area of the suppressant material to help reduce the oxygen and temperature at the flame front of the fire, eventually curbing the spread of the fire. Watermist consumes much of the energy of fire while converting water into steam, thereby minimizing the room temperature in the region of the fire. The technology produces large amounts of inert steam and minimizes smoke and toxic gases locally, by bringing down temperatures, eliminating oxygen, and slowing the oxidation reactions of the fire.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Innovations Drive Momentum in Fire Suppression Market

Focus Grows on Sustainable Technologies

Smart Systems Evolve to Rejuvenate Growth

Future Evolution of Fire Suppression Systems

Next-Generation Smoke Detectors

Innovative Fire Safety Applications in Pipes

High-Rise, Modular Buildings Drive Space-Saving Innovations in Fire Suppression Market

IoT Gains Traction in Fire Suppression Technologies

Automatic Fire Extinguishing Systems Best for Heavy Machinery Protection

Fire Suppression Systems Crucial to Prevent Major Service Interruptions in Modern Data Center Operations

Expanding Role of Fire Protection Engineering in Building Architecture Generates Opportunities

Regulations and Building Codes Support Proliferation of Fire Suppression Systems

Water Based Systems: The Largest Market Segment

Wet Pipe Systems Continue to Widen Audience Base

Dry Pipe Systems Ideal for Structures Characterized by Sub-Zero Temperatures

Design, Functional & Cost Limitations Hamper Adoption of Dry Pipe Systems

Pre-Action Systems Gain Traction in Water-Leakage Sensitive Environments

Deluge Sprinkler Systems for High-Hazard Sites

Water Mist Systems Burn Bright in Fire Safety Technology Industry

New Watermist Technologies Improve Fire Safety

Gaseous Fire Suppression for Cleaner and Effective Suppression of Fire

Select Gaseous Fire Suppression Agents by Mechanism Type: A Snapshot

Clean Agents Make Rapid Progress Following Phase-Out of Virgin Halons

F-Gas Regulation Curtail HFC-based Gaseous Systems

CO2 Systems for Fast, Highly Adaptive, Non-Damaging & Eco-Friendly Fire Suppression

PFAS Free Foams to Increasingly Replace PFAS Based Foams in Fire Suppression Systems for Industrial Facilities

Specialty Systems Aim to Expand Market Share

Drive towards Smart Home to Trigger Expansion

High Thrust on Building Automation Augments Market Prospects

Technologies Used in Building Automation Systems (BAS) by Application Area: A Snapshot

Emerging IoT Technologies Enhance Fire Safety in Smart Cities

Hospitals Integrate Fire Suppression in Building Security Mix

Rise in Use of Advanced Fire Safety Systems in Hospitals

Fire Suppression Systems Assume Critical Importance in Industrial Manufacturing Sites

Warehouses & Logistics Sites Prioritize Fire Suppression to Avoid Inventory Losses

Flammable Nature of Hydrocarbons Necessitates Fire Suppression in Oil & Gas Facilities

Museums, Historic Buildings & Heritage Sites Extend Potential Opportunities

Growth in Demand in the Transportation Sector

Fire Suppression Systems Seek Role in the Airport Security Mix

Education Sector: A Lucrative End-Use Sector

