02.10.2019

Global Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Finance And Accounting Outsourcing market worldwide is projected to grow by US$16.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.8%. Multi-Process F&A BPO, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$16.5 Billion by the year 2025, Multi-Process F&A BPO will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$589.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$507.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Multi-Process F&A BPO will reach a market size of US$858.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Accenture PLC; Capgemini SE; Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Exlservice Holdings, Inc.; Genpact; Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP; IBM Corporation; Infosys BPM Limited; Serco Group Plc; Sutherland Global Services; Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.; Wipro Ltd.; WNS (Holdings) Ltd.



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION

ACCENTURE PLC
CAPGEMINI SE
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION
EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS
HEWLETT-PACKARD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY
IBM CORPORATION
INFOSYS BPM
SERCO GROUP PLC
SUTHERLAND GLOBAL SERVICES
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES
WIPRO
WNS (HOLDINGS)

V. CURATED RESEARCH
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers

For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-finance-and-accounting-outsourcing-industry-300929697.html

SOURCE ReportBuyer

