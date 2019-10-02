|
02.10.2019 16:30:00
Global Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Industry
NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Finance And Accounting Outsourcing market worldwide is projected to grow by US$16.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.8%. Multi-Process F&A BPO, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$16.5 Billion by the year 2025, Multi-Process F&A BPO will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817904/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$589.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$507.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Multi-Process F&A BPO will reach a market size of US$858.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Accenture PLC; Capgemini SE; Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Exlservice Holdings, Inc.; Genpact; Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP; IBM Corporation; Infosys BPM Limited; Serco Group Plc; Sutherland Global Services; Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.; Wipro Ltd.; WNS (Holdings) Ltd.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817904/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 3: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Multi-Process F&A BPO (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Multi-Process F&A BPO (Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Multi-Process F&A BPO (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Order-to-Cash Outsourcing (Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Order-to-Cash Outsourcing (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Order-to-Cash Outsourcing (Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing (Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing (Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Record-to-Report Outsourcing (Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Record-to-Report Outsourcing (Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Record-to-Report Outsourcing (Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Source-to-Pay Outsourcing (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Source-to-Pay Outsourcing (Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Source-to-Pay Outsourcing (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 19: United States Finance And Accounting Outsourcing
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 20: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in the
United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 21: United States Finance And Accounting Outsourcing
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Canadian Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 24: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for Finance And Accounting
Outsourcing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 27: Japanese Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 29: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 30: Chinese Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 31: European Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: European Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: European Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 35: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Europe
in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 36: European Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in France
by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 38: French Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: French Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 40: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: German Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 42: German Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 44: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 45: Italian Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Finance And Accounting
Outsourcing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: United Kingdom Finance And Accounting Outsourcing
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Spanish Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 51: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Russia
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 54: Russian Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Finance And Accounting Outsourcing
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type:
2018-2025
Table 56: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: Rest of Europe Finance And Accounting Outsourcing
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Finance And Accounting Outsourcing
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Finance And Accounting Outsourcing
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in
Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Finance And Accounting Outsourcing
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Finance And Accounting Outsourcing
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Australian Finance And Accounting Outsourcing
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Australian Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 67: Indian Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Indian Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 69: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: South Korean Finance And Accounting Outsourcing
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Finance And
Accounting Outsourcing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Finance And Accounting
Outsourcing Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Finance And Accounting Outsourcing
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 77: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Finance And Accounting Outsourcing
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 79: Latin American Finance And Accounting Outsourcing
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: Latin American Finance And Accounting Outsourcing
Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 83: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in
Argentina in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 84: Argentinean Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 85: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Brazil
by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Brazilian Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 87: Brazilian Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 88: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Mexican Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 90: Mexican Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Finance And Accounting
Outsourcing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Rest of
Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Latin America Finance And Accounting
Outsourcing Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Finance And Accounting Outsourcing
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 95: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 96: The Middle East Finance And Accounting Outsourcing
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: The Middle East Finance And Accounting Outsourcing
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 98: The Middle East Finance And Accounting Outsourcing
Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 99: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for
2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Market for Finance And Accounting
Outsourcing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Iranian Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 104: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Israel
in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: Israeli Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Finance And Accounting Outsourcing
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 107: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Finance And Accounting Outsourcing
Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Finance And Accounting
Outsourcing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type:
2009-2017
Table 111: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Finance And Accounting
Outsourcing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type:
2009-2017
Table 114: Rest of Middle East Finance And Accounting
Outsourcing Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
AFRICA
Table 115: African Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market in Africa
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 117: African Finance And Accounting Outsourcing Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ACCENTURE PLC
CAPGEMINI SE
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION
EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS
HEWLETT-PACKARD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY
IBM CORPORATION
INFOSYS BPM
SERCO GROUP PLC
SUTHERLAND GLOBAL SERVICES
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES
WIPRO
WNS (HOLDINGS)
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817904/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-finance-and-accounting-outsourcing-industry-300929697.html
SOURCE ReportBuyer
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI fällt -- DAX deutlich schwächer -- Wall Street mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen schliessen leichter
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Markt verbucht am Mittwoch kräftige Verluste. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt büsst deutlich ein. Konjunktursorgen drücken die US-Börsen erneut ins Minus. In Japan und Hongkong ging es am Mittwoch abwärts, während an der Börse in China feiertagsbedingt kein Handel stattfand.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}