Global Ferro-Alloy Producer and Trader Directory 2020

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ferro-Alloy Directory 2020" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Ferro-Alloy Directory contains details of the world's producers and traders of Ferro-alloys and ores and concentrates of:

Chromium;

Manganese;

Molybdenum;

Nickel;

Tungsten;

Vanadium;

Cobalt metal/ powder/ oxides

Ammonium paratungstate;

Vanadium pentoxide;

Slags

If you need to find a supplier of, or trader, in Ferro-alloys, it can be a time-consuming task. In recent times new company start ups, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, technological advances, furnace and mine openings and closings and other industry developments, have changed the shape of the industry considerably.



This new directory reflects the influx of new players into the industry - on both the producing and trading side. These new players have been attracted by increased steel production and high Ferro alloy prices, especially in the emerging markets, such as in China and India, where the Ferro-alloys industry is fragmented and contains hundreds of small producers. Why waste valuable time searching the internet for these new contacts when we've done the hard work for you? Simply order this directory today and save yourself time and money.



Wherever you sit in the Ferro-alloys supply chain, this directory is an essential business tool. If you're a producer, trader, or consumer; or if you're involved in plant equipment, shipping or warehousing; this new directory includes details on all the key contacts in the global Ferro-Alloys marketplace.



This essential guide to the global Ferro-Alloys industry contains full contact details for companies and personnel in the industry, including:

Company name & address;

Telephone, fax;

Email and web addresses,

Personnel names and job titles, with direct telephone and fax numbers

The new directory also covers:

Works details;

Materials produced and traded;

Modernization and expansion plans;

Plant capacity;

And much more

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qsm1yy

