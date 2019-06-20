20.06.2019 04:54:00

Global Excellent Entrepreneurship Programs Gathered in Chengdu High-tech Zone

CHENGDU, China, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On 12 June, Golden Panda Innovation and Entrepreneurship Global Competition was held in Chengdu High-tech Zone, China. Focusing on artificial intelligence and pan-entertainment industries, the competition has attracted over one hundred famous venture capitalists from home and abroad, representatives of world famous incubators and industry insiders.

The competition was hosted by Chengdu Municipal People's Government and organized by Chengdu High-tech Zone. The competition sponsors indicated that the purpose of holding it is to attract more talents and programs to settle in Chengdu and accelerate the transformation of science and technological achievements.

By extensive recruitment to the world, the competition has collected the entries of 356 artificial intelligence and pan-entertainment industry programs. Having experienced online and offline evaluations in the North American competition area, European competition area and China (Beijing and Suzhou competition areas) within one month, 30 excellent programs coming from China, US, UK, Germany, Finland, Singapore and other countries entered the finals.

The relevant person in charge of Chengdu High-tech Zone expressed that Chengdu High-tech Zone will continuously guide the programs and provide supportive policy and services for programs.

Golden Panda Innovation and Entrepreneurship Global Competition is one of the main activities of Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship Fair (GIEF) held in Chengdu this year. Having included a series of interactions such as characteristic exhibitions, high-end forums, exchange of factors and makers competitions, this GIEF has attracted 576 enterprises from the globe to attend the Fair and around 60,000 attendees visited the exhibitions, and the total transaction value of capital and technology factors reached RMB 33.3 billion. In addition, the Fair also released a list of Cities of Opportunity to promote the docking of supply and demand of urban public resources, policy services and innovation needs.

"The Belt and Road" Initiative has reshaped the opening up scenario of China, and Chengdu has also transformed from an "inland hinterland" into "opening-up frontier" in this era. Today, Chengdu is dedicated to building international business environment. The relevant person in charge of Chengdu High-tech Zone expressed that an international platform for the docking and cooperation of talents, technology and capital market will be constructed, an innovation and entrepreneurship cultivating system of "accelerator + industrial park" will be perfected, making Chengdu High-tech Zone a dream fulfilling stage for innovators and entrepreneurs from home and abroad.  

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

19.06.19
Vontobel: CLNs - eine attraktive Anlagemöglichkeit im Tiefzinsumfeld?
19.06.19
EURO Stoxx 50-Future: Trading-Kaufsignal
19.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Schlumberger
19.06.19
SMI erreicht erstmals die 10.000er-Marke
19.06.19
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Extrem bullisher Tag / Credit Suisse – 11,00 CHF-Marke als Rettungsanker?
17.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
14.06.19
Beyond Meat: Ist der Hype schon verpufft?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

19.06.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Mai 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bell-Aktie bricht ein: Bell rechnet fürs Halbjahr mit Ergebnisrückgang - Orior-Papiere ebenfalls tiefer
US-Börsen gehen etwas höher in den Feierabend -- SMI geht leicht negativ aus der Sitzung -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen
US-Währungshüter belassen Leitzins unverändert und signalisieren Wachsamkeit
Clariant-Aktie höher: Geschäftsleitungsmitglied Kohlpaintner verlässt Unternehmen - Zusammenarbeit mit Elevance ausgebaut
Facebook-Aktie im Fokus: Eigene digitale Weltwährung "Libra" - Ripple-Deal pusht MoneyGram-Aktie über 170 Prozent
Tesla-Aktie: Tesla-Bulle prognostiziert Verdopplung des Aktienwertes
Bond King-Gundlach setzt auf Gold
Das sind bislang die wahren Gewinner im Handelsstreit
Airbus-Bestellungen: Qantas, Indigo Partners, Accipiter und China Airlines setzen auf Airbus
Darum hält sich der Euro stabil - Zum Franken etwas tiefer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen gehen etwas höher in den Feierabend -- SMI geht leicht negativ aus der Sitzung -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Nach der gestrigen Rally ging es am heimischen Markt zur Wochenmitte etwas ruhiger zu. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich wenig bewegt. Der Handel an den US-Börsen ist zur Wochenmitte von Zurückhaltung geprägt. Die asiatischen Börsen gewannen am Mittwoch kräftig hinzu.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB