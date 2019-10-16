Global Ethylene Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethylene market worldwide is projected to grow by 47.1 Million Tons, driven by a compounded growth of 3.9%. LDPE, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 96.1 Million Tons by the year 2025, LDPE will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817771/?utm_source=PRN

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 1.7 Million Tons to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 1.4 Million Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, LDPE will reach a market size of 5.4 Million Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately 13.3 Million Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC); E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company; Exxon Mobil Corporation; LyondellBasell Industries NV; Royal Dutch Shell PLC; SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817771/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Ethylene Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Ethylene Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Tons

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Ethylene Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Tons

by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Ethylene Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: LDPE (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in

Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: LDPE (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in Tons by

Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: LDPE (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: HDPE (Application) Worldwide Sales in Tons by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: HDPE (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in Tons by

Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: HDPE (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Ethylene Oxide (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Ethylene Oxide (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Ethylene Oxide (Application) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Vinyls (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Vinyls (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in Tons

by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Vinyls (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Ethylene Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 19: United States Ethylene Latent Demand Forecasts in

Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Ethylene Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in Tons for 2009-2017

Table 21: Ethylene Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Ethylene Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Ethylene Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Tons by Application for 2009-2017

Table 24: Canadian Ethylene Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ethylene

in Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Japanese Ethylene Market in Tons by Application:

2009-2017

Table 27: Ethylene Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Demand for Ethylene in Tons by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 29: Ethylene Market Review in China in Tons by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 30: Chinese Ethylene Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Ethylene Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)

for 2019 & 2025

Table 31: European Ethylene Market Demand Scenario in Tons by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Ethylene Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: European Ethylene Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: European Ethylene Addressable Market Opportunity in

Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 35: Ethylene Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in Tons by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: European Ethylene Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 37: Ethylene Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 38: French Ethylene Historic Market Review in Tons by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: French Ethylene Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 40: Ethylene Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in Tons by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: German Ethylene Market in Retrospect in Tons by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Ethylene Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 43: Italian Demand for Ethylene in Tons by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 44: Ethylene Market Review in Italy in Tons by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Italian Ethylene Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Ethylene in Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: United Kingdom Ethylene Market in Tons by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 48: Ethylene Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Ethylene Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Ethylene Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Tons by Application for 2009-2017

Table 51: Spanish Ethylene Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Ethylene Latent Demand Forecasts in Tons by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Ethylene Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in Tons for 2009-2017

Table 54: Ethylene Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Ethylene Addressable Market

Opportunity in Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: Ethylene Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Tons by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Rest of Europe Ethylene Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Ethylene Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: Ethylene Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Ethylene Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Ethylene Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific

in Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Ethylene Historic Market Review in Tons

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Ethylene Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Ethylene Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in Tons by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Australian Ethylene Market in Retrospect in Tons by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Ethylene Market Share Distribution in Australia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 67: Indian Ethylene Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Ethylene Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Tons by Application for 2009-2017

Table 69: Indian Ethylene Market Share Analysis by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Ethylene Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in Tons by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 71: South Korean Ethylene Historic Market Analysis in

Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Ethylene Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Ethylene in Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ethylene Market in Tons by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Ethylene Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Ethylene Market Trends by

Region/Country in Tons: 2018-2025

Table 77: Ethylene Market in Latin America in Tons by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Latin American Ethylene Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Latin American Demand for Ethylene in Tons by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Ethylene Market Review in Latin America in Tons by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Latin American Ethylene Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Ethylene Addressable Market Opportunity

in Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 83: Ethylene Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Tons by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: Argentinean Ethylene Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 85: Ethylene Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 86: Brazilian Ethylene Historic Market Review in Tons by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 87: Brazilian Ethylene Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 88: Ethylene Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in Tons by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: Mexican Ethylene Market in Retrospect in Tons by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: Ethylene Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Ethylene Latent Demand

Forecasts in Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Ethylene Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by Application in Tons for 2009-2017

Table 93: Ethylene Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Ethylene Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Ethylene Market in the Middle East by Region/Country

in Tons: 2009-2017

Table 96: The Middle East Ethylene Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: The Middle East Ethylene Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Ethylene Market in the Middle East: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Tons by Application for 2009-2017

Table 99: The Middle East Ethylene Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ethylene

in Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Iranian Ethylene Market in Tons by Application:

2009-2017

Table 102: Ethylene Market Share Shift in Iran by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Ethylene Addressable Market Opportunity in

Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 104: Ethylene Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic

Demand in Tons by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Israeli Ethylene Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Ethylene in Tons by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Ethylene Market Review in Saudi Arabia in Tons by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Saudi Arabian Ethylene Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Ethylene Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Tons by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: United Arab Emirates Ethylene Historic Market

Analysis in Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Ethylene Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Ethylene Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Tons by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 113: Rest of Middle East Ethylene Market in Retrospect in

Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 114: Ethylene Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle

East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 115: African Ethylene Latent Demand Forecasts in Tons by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Ethylene Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in Tons for 2009-2017

Table 117: Ethylene Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION

E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY

EXXONMOBIL CORPORATION

LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

SABIC (SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION)



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817771/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ethylene-industry-300939883.html

SOURCE ReportBuyer