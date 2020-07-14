Global Esports Talent Agency Rumble Gaming Announces Creation of Advisory Board, Appointment of Experts from the Sports and Entertainment Industries

TORONTO, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rumble Gaming, a global esports talent agency and gaming consulting company, has announced the creation of its new strategic advisory board and the appointment of experts from the sports and gaming industries as its members. The newly-formed advisory board, stacked with expertise and experience in both the traditional and esports industries, will help guide Rumble Gaming as it continues to expand its footprint in the rapidly growing esports industry.

"We're thrilled to have such an exceptional board of advisors," said Mike Cotton, CEO of Rumble Gaming. "Their respective networks and rich experience in sports and entertainment will be invaluable in helping Rumble Gaming drive forward its growth strategies and increase revenues. We look forward to working alongside them to expand our footprint in the gaming industry."

Newly-appointed Rumble Gaming Advisory Board members include:

Chris Chaney

Chris Chaney is the managing director of EVL Interactive, an investment holdings company focused exclusively on esports teams. He also serves on the board of directors of We Are Nations, the largest esports merchandising company in the world, and Rise Above the Disorder, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to making mental health care accessible to everyone, among others.

Prior to founding EVL Interactive, Chaney founded Infinite Esports & Entertainment, the parent company of OpTic Gaming and the Houston Outlaws; the company was acquired by Immortals Gaming Club for a reported $100M. A native of Germany, Chaney is an award-winning serial entrepreneur (including Forbes 30 Under 30) and active early stage start-up advisor in esports and gaming. His leadership experience is underpinned by a 15-year track record of success in the global sports and entertainment industry.

Of his appointment, Chaney stated, "I am delighted to join the entire team at Rumble Gaming. I look forward to strategically contributing to Rumble's success through my experiences and industry relationships. Rumble is quickly positioning itself as a leading talent, sponsorships and media agency, and we have only scratched the surface of the company's exciting potential."

Tim Fleiszer

Tim Fleiszer was a Partner with Gil Scott Sports Management for over a decade before founding Fleiszer Consulting Inc. He also founded and serves as the Executive Director of Concussion Legacy Foundation Canada, a not-for-profit organization committed to advancing the study, treatment and prevention of the effects of brain trauma in Canadian athletes and other at-risk groups.

Fleiszer has worked as a consultant for Xenith, Gravitas Financial, All-American Games, SportsLab NYC, and STACK Media, among others. He is also the first player in Canadian Football League (CFL) history to win four Grey Cup championships with four different teams, and was selected 1st overall in the 1998 CFL draft. Fleiszer graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard University.

Rachel David

Rachel David is a thought leader in the influencer marketing and live streaming space. As the CEO and founder of Hashtag Communications, she has worked with the biggest online talent in the world and been able to bring some of the most innovative brand campaigns to life.

David has over 10 years of corporate experience working in the media industry. She is a frequent and highly sought-after speaker at digital marketing conferences, and she recently delivered a TED Talk on the topic of influencers. David is also a member of the Board of Directors of the Buffer Foundation, a not-for-profit supporting Canadian and international digital-first filmmakers through education, celebration, recognition, and development opportunities with industry.

Of her appointment, David stated, "I'm delighted to join Rumble Gaming and its impressive client roster of esports organizations, teams, and streamers. Rumble's expertise and experience in the industry is cutting edge, and I look forward to lending my perspective to its digital marketing, content creation, and brand activation strategies."

Ari Nassim

Ari Nassim is an accomplished sports operator with more than 15 years of experience in professional football. He is currently an NFLPA-certified contract advisor and has represented three top 10 selections in past NFL draft classes; he has also negotiated some of the most interesting and record-setting contracts in NFL history over the course of his career as an agent.

Prior to becoming an agent, Nassim was the director football administration for the New York Jets. In his spare time, he teaches courses in negotiation, sports contracts and professional sports franchises at NYU's Preston Robert Tisch Center for Hospitality, Tourism and Sports Management.

Brandon Jackson

Brandon Jackson is a corporate and intellectual property attorney at the Los Angeles-based law firm Greenberg Glusker, where he is part of the firm's Video Games, Streaming & Esports practice group. He represents clients in a wide variety of general corporate and transactional matters, including mergers and acquisitions, equity financings, and outside general counsel work.

Jackson's experience spans the media and tech industries, as he developed and launched the iOS app Howlyr and spent time in the GoPro and Toronto International Film Festival legal departments. He also worked in acquisitions, international sales and licensing for a Los Angeles-based film production and distribution company for several years prior to becoming an attorney. Jackson graduated summa cum laude from UCLA as a double major and received his J.D. from UC Berkeley School of Law.

"I look forward to my continued involvement with Rumble Gaming, a company that is emerging as a major player in esports and gaming," Jackson stated. "Rumble's team is uniquely qualified to provide more than a one-stop shop, offering a plethora of valuable services to players, teams, brands and venues."

Darnell Jones

Darnell Jones is a former professional athlete, serial entrepreneur and the current Founder & President of Co Strategic Capital, POWERHANDZ Inc., a global athletic training products company, and the POWER to Give Foundation, which supports young athletes by providing them with high quality athletic, education, and career development programming.

Jones is a former EY Entrepreneur of the Year candidate and has been a part of four exits totaling in excess of $150M. Considered the "The Connector" amongst his network, Jones' true passion is mentoring athletes, startup executives and at-risk youth on navigating the complex world of entrepreneurship.

Samuel Banks

Samuel Banks is a seasoned sports professional currently responsible for content production and ticket administration as part of the NBA's Global Content & Media Distribution team. Prior to his current role, he was part of the league's Basketball Operations group, where he assisted in creating materials related to collective bargaining, free agency, and player discipline.

Before joining the NBA, Banks worked in NBC Sports' promotions department, as well as with the broadcasting team at Major League Soccer. He holds a Master's in Sports Business from NYU, as well as a Master's in Negotiation & Conflict Resolution from Columbia University.

About Rumble Gaming

Rumble Gaming is a full-service esports and gaming company, offering talent management, legal and marketing services, as well as access to a fully integrated media platform and distribution network. As a talent agency, Rumble bridges the gap between brands and the esports/gaming ecosystem by facilitating partnership opportunities and creating authentic marketing activations. Through its media platform access, it has a content distribution network bolstered across the spheres of digital and linear media which, coupled with production studios in Toronto, New York and Los Angeles, uniquely positions Rumble Gaming to help create and disseminate content.

