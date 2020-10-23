SMI 10’024 0.3%  SPI 12’508 0.2%  Dow 28’256 -0.4%  DAX 12’646 0.8%  Euro 1.0727 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’199 0.9%  Gold 1’903 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9046 -0.3%  Öl 41.5 -2.2% 
Global Environment Media (GEM) Announces the First-of-its-Kind Digital Media Network Dedicated to Positive Environmental Solutions

MONACO and WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2020 /CNW/ -- Nonprofit, civic and corporate leaders from around the world have come together to launch Global Environment Media (GEM), a content platform designed to educate, engage, and empower audiences to tell positive stories of progress about our planet. The announcement was made today by its distinguished co-founders surrounding the 75th anniversary of the United Nations. Press kit and Sizzle Video.

GEM-TV Logo (PRNewsfoto/Global Environment Media)

Seeing the need for positive solutions that address the current environmental crises, this founding team ofChristian Moore, Vincent Roger, Dennis Kucinich, Michael Clemente, Elizabeth Kucinich, Marc Scarpa and Doug Scott joined forces to build a media company with the support of the non-profit organization, GEMA, that together will lead current and future generations to a healthier, more sustainable planet. The founders share a vision to curate, produce and distribute inspiring environmental stories with positive solutions.

Moore, the Managing Partner of GEM and president of the foundation, Global Environment Movement Association (GEMA) said, "GEM embodies that mindset that people must fall in love with the natural world first in order to then be engaged and excited enough to save it. This was why we launched GEM as the first-of-its kind media network."

Added Roger, the Managing Partner GEM, and treasurer of GEMA, "We believe in positivity and wanted to create a destination where people can explore stories of innovators who are impacting the world. We know that governments can only go so far and together with GEM, individuals, businesses and NGOs, can take action and catalyze the change needed to heal our planet."

GEM-TV.com will be divided into four primary sections: 1) Live TV, 2)Topics - an expansive VOD library - "solution-oriented" videos covering nine environmental topics: Energy, Climate Change, People on Earth, Forests, The Ocean, Biodiversity, Food, Sustainable Living and Water 3) Research – an education section rich with infographics, academic papers, a portal to global environmental courses and 4) Kids - a special learning section for kids.

With its powerful mission, GEM has already partnered with 50 institutions, foundations, NGOs, and nearly 40 global advisory members. To read the full list go here.

GEM is proud to have the support of Hamid Guedroudj, social and environmental philanthropist.

For more information, please visit Gem-TV.com.

Follow on Social: @TheGEMPlatform

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1319153/GEM_TV_Logo.jpg

Media Contacts
Liz Stein, Communications Director
liz@lizsteinconsulting.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-environment-media-gem-announces-the-first-of-its-kind-digital-media-network-dedicated-to-positive-environmental-solutions-301158957.html

SOURCE Global Environment Media

