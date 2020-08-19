19.08.2020 16:30:00

Global Enterprise ICT Investment Trends in Retail Banking 2020

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enterprise ICT Investment Trends in Retail Banking 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Most survey respondents from the Retail Banking sector confirmed that technology purchase decisions in their enterprises are jointly taken by all parties involved.

According to the survey, most respondents from the retail banking sector said that their enterprises would see a decrease in their intended ICT budget for 2020 after the COVID-19 outbreak compared to what it was in the pre-COVID period.

With regards to communications and collaboration investments, 'unified communication & collaboration (UCC)' will be the popular investment area in communications and collaboration software for most enterprises in the retail banking sector in the next two years. With regard to communications and collaboration service especially, most enterprises are considering investing in dedicated internet/leased line' over the next two years.

The survey also reveals that most enterprises in the retail banking sector have either already outsourced their key IT functions or are considering outsourcing them over the next two years

Scope

The survey report provides information and insights into ICT spending by enterprises in Retail Banking:

  • Insights of its ICT budget allocation by business function and key spending areas
  • Enterprise ICT Budget Outlook for 2020
  • Enterprise ICT Budget Allocations in 2020 vs. 2019, including the effect of COVID-19 on budget allocations
  • Segment wise ICT budget allocation comparison between 2019 and 2020

Reasons to Buy

  • Gain insights into Retail Banking enterprises ICT spending trends
  • Gain insights into Retail Banking enterprises ICT budget allocation for 2020
  • Gain insights into effect of COVID-19 on ICT budget of enterprises in Retail Banking sector
  • Gain insights into key technology priorities of the Retail Banking enterprises in allocating ICT budgets

Key Topics Covered

  • Executive Summary
  • Key Findings
  • Survey Demographics
  • Enterprise ICT Budget Allocations - 2019
  • Enterprise ICT Budget Outlook - 2020
  • Enterprise ICT Budget Allocations - 2019 vs. 2020
  • Segment ICT Budget Allocations - 2019 vs. 2020
  • Future Outlook - Enterprise Technology Priorities
  • Appendix

    • For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qksrq5

    Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

    Media Contact:

    Research and Markets
    Laura Wood, Senior Manager
    press@researchandmarkets.com

    For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
    For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
    For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

    U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
    Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

    Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-enterprise-ict-investment-trends-in-retail-banking-2020-301114812.html

    SOURCE Research and Markets

    Banner Raiffeisen

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Newssuche

    GO

    Aktien Top Flop

    Roche Hldg G 321.40
    		1.98 %
    Swisscom 521.20
    		1.88 %
    Nestle 110.74
    		1.61 %
    CS Group 10.25
    		1.49 %
    Novartis 78.37
    		1.40 %
    LafargeHolcim 43.71
    		0.41 %
    SGS 2’359.00
    		0.34 %
    CieFinRichemont 59.86
    		0.17 %
    Alcon 54.76
    		-0.44 %
    The Swatch Grp 198.30
    		-1.05 %
    mehr

    Inside (Anzeige)

    14:16
    		UBS: Bis zu 12.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
    14:14
    		Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
    08:25
    		SMI hängt weiter fest
    18.08.20
    		Julius Bär: Neue Strukturierte Produkte Julius Bär
    18.08.20
    		Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV
    17.08.20
    		Tracking the Economy in Real Time
    14.08.20
    		Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
    mehr

    Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

    14.08.20
    		Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
    11.08.20
    		Schroders: How private equity co-investments can accelerate investor returns following a crisis
    10.08.20
    		Schroders: Was sind die langfristigen Aussichten für Investments im Gesundheitswesen?
    mehr
    Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    Roche- und Regeneron-Aktien fester: Roche arbeitet mit Regeneron an REGN-COV2
    Deshalb schwächelt der US-Dollar zu Euro und Franken
    Achiko-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Achiko meldet provisorisches Patent für Corona-Testkit an
    Clariant-Aktien im Steigflug - Private Equity soll interessiert sein
    Bitcoin bei einjährigem Höchststand
    Zur Rose bleibt deutlich in den roten Zahlen - Zur Rose-Aktie gibt ab
    Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger tendiert schwächer
    Zur Rose-Aktie gewinnt: Zur Rose schliesst Übernahme der Versand- und Diabetes-Aktivitäten von Apotal ab
    Dufry will US-Tochter Hudson wieder integrieren und von Börse nehmen - Dufry-Aktie im Minus, Hudson-Aktie hebt ab
    Warren Buffetts Q2-Depot: Berkshire Hathaway flüchtet aus Airline-Aktien

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    Wall Street legt zu -- SMI in Gewinnzone -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen ohne einheitliche Tendenz
    Die US-Börsen finden am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die Schweizer Börse tendiert zur Wochenmitte mit Gewinnen, der DAX legt ebenfalls zu. Die asiatischen Märkte notierten am Mittwoch uneins.

    Finanzen.net News

    Nachrichten

    pagehit

    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB