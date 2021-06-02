SMI 11’470 0.3%  SPI 14’797 0.3%  Dow 34’600 0.1%  DAX 15’603 0.2%  Euro 1.0967 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’089 0.4%  Gold 1’908 0.4%  Bitcoin 33’913 3.2%  Dollar 0.8978 0.1%  Öl 71.2 0.8% 
02.06.2021 23:23:00

Global Engineering Leader Selects Kneat's SaaS Platform

LIMERICK, Ireland, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ - kneat.com, inc. (TSXV: KSI) ("Kneat") is pleased to announce that it has signed a three-year Master Services Agreement with one of the world's leading engineering, consultancy and design firms to digitize Commissioning, Qualification and Validation services to both their food and life sciences clients. 

kneat.com, inc. (CNW Group/kneat.com, inc.)

This European-headquartered company employs over fifteen thousand people and delivers large capital engineering projects to multiple industry verticals, across more than ninety countries. After an extensive evaluation process, they selected Kneat as their corporate e-Validation platform.

The Master Services Agreement, which is effective immediately, allows the company to scale Kneat across all operations. The customer's initial focus on capital project delivery to food and life sciences verticals represents a substantial opportunity for expansion of Kneat's software over the coming years. Implementation will commence in mid-June 2021 with an expected go-live date in September 2021.

"We are pleased to be trusted as the solution of choice for this leading engineering firm", said Eddie Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Kneat. "This win adds to our growing list of top tier customers in the life sciences supply chain and further validates the significant benefits our platform provides to this market segment."

Kneat continues to expand its customer base and will report on further significant developments as they occur. 

About Kneat

Kneat, a Canadian company with operational headquarters in Limerick, Ireland, develops and markets the next generation Kneat Gx SaaS platform.  Multiple business work processes can be configured on the platform from equipment to computer system validation, through to quality document management.  Kneat's software allows users to author, review, approve, execute testing online, manage any exceptions and post approve final deliverables in a controlled FDA 21 CFR Part 11/ Eudralex Annex 11 compliant platform.  Macro and micro report dashboards enable powerful oversight into all systems, projects and processes globally.  Customer case studies are reporting productivity improvements in excess of 100% and a higher data integrity and compliance standard.  For more information visit www.kneat.com

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, certain information presented constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws.  Such forward-looking information, includes, but is not limited to, the relationship between Kneat and the customer, Kneat's business development activities, the use and implementation timelines of Kneat's software within the customer's validation processes, the ability and intent of the customer to scale the use of Kneat's software within the customer's organization and the compliance of Kneat's platform under regulatory audit and inspection.  While such forward-looking statements are expressed by Kneat, as stated in this release, in good faith and believed by Kneat to have a reasonable basis, they are subject to important risks and uncertainties.  As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.  These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, given that they involve risks and uncertainties.  Kneat does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any forward-looking statement, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.  Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement.  Continued reliance on forward-looking statements is at an investors' own risk.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE kneat.com, inc.

