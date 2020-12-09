SMI 10’421 0.3%  SPI 12’965 0.4%  Dow 30’036 -0.5%  DAX 13’340 0.5%  Euro 1.0749 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’529 0.1%  Gold 1’834 -1.9%  Bitcoin 16’222 -0.4%  Dollar 0.8908 0.2%  Öl 48.9 0.1% 

Die richtige ETF-Auswahl: Synthetisch vs. physisch und wie Investoren die US-Quellensteuer auf Dividenden vermeiden können Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
09.12.2020 19:45:00

Global Energy Harvesting System Market Report 2021: Market Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Energy Harvesting system Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The future of the energy harvesting system market looks promising with opportunities in the building & home automation, consumer electronics, industrial, transportation, and security industries.

The major growth drivers for this market are growing demand for safe, power-efficient, and durable systems that require minimum or no maintenance, extensive implementation of IoT devices in automation and energy harvesting technology, increasing trend for green energy, and favorable initiatives by the governments.

Some of the energy harvesting system companies profiled in this report include ABB, Advanced Linear Devices, Arveni, Bionic Power, ST microelectronics, Cymbet Corporation, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Enocean, Fujitsu, Microchip Technology and others.

Some of the features of Energy Harvesting System Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include:

  • Market size estimates: Energy harvesting system market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.
  • Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry.
  • Segmentation analysis: Market size by various segments such as by technology, component, end use industry, and region.
  • Regional analysis: Energy harvesting system market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World
  • Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for energy harvesting system in the energy harvesting system market.
  • Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for energy harvesting system in the energy harvesting system market.
  • Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

  • Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the energy harvesting system market?
  • Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?
  • Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?
  • Q.4 what are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the energy harvesting system market?
  • Q.5 what are the business risks and threats to the energy harvesting system market?
  • Q.6 What are emerging trends in this energy harvesting system market and the reasons behind them?
  • Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the energy harvesting system market?
  • Q.8 What are the new developments in the energy harvesting system market? Which companies are leading these developments?
  • Q.9 Who are the major players in this energy harvesting system market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?
  • Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this energy harvesting system area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?
  • Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this energy harvesting system market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2 Supply Chain
2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges

3 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2 Global Energy Harvesting System Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3 Global Energy Harvesting System Market by Technology Type
3.3.1 Light Energy Harvesting
3.3.2 Vibration Energy Harvesting
3.3.3 Thermal Energy Harvesting
3.3.4 RF Energy Harvesting
3.4 Global Energy Harvesting System Market by Component
3.4.1 Transducers
3.4.2 PMICs
3.4.3 Secondary Batteries
3.5 Global Energy Harvesting System Market by End Use Industry
3.5.1 Building & Home Automation
3.5.2 Consumer Electronics
3.5.3 Industrial
3.5.4 Transportation
3.5.5 Security

4 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1 Global Energy Harvesting System Market by Region
4.2 North American Energy Harvesting System Market
4.2.1 Market by End Use Industry: Building & Home Automation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Transportation, and Security
4.2.2 Market by Technology: Light Energy Harvesting, Vibration Energy Harvesting, Thermal Energy Harvesting, and RF Energy Harvesting
4.2.3 United States Energy Harvesting System Market
4.2.4 Canadian Energy Harvesting System Market
4.2.5 Mexican Energy Harvesting System Market
4.3 European Energy Harvesting System Market
4.4 APAC Energy Harvesting System Market
4.5 ROW Energy Harvesting System Market

5 Competitor Analysis
5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2 Market Share Analysis
5.3 Operational Integration
5.4 Geographical Reach
5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6 Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for Global Energy Harvesting System Market by Technology
6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for Global Energy Harvesting System Market by Component
6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for Global Energy Harvesting System Market by End Use Industry
6.1.4 Growth Opportunities for Global Energy Harvesting System Market by Region
6.2 Emerging Trends in Global Energy Harvesting System Market
6.3 Strategic Analysis
6.3.1 New Product Development
6.3.2 Capacity Expansion of Global Energy Harvesting System Market
6.3.3 Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market
6.3.4 Certification and Licensing

7 Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1 ABB
7.2 Advanced Linear Devices, Inc.
7.3 Arveni
7.4 Bionic Power
7.5 ST microelectronics
7.6 Cymbet Corporation
7.7 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation
7.8 Enocean
7.9 Fujitsu
7.10 Microchip Technology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p2hjl7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-energy-harvesting-system-market-report-2021-market-trends-2013-2018-and-forecasts-2019-2024-301188697.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 232.90
3.74 %
CieFinRichemont 75.78
1.75 %
Swisscom 478.70
1.14 %
Zurich Insur Gr 363.70
0.92 %
Nestle 100.02
0.63 %
Geberit 527.20
0.08 %
ABB 24.03
0.00 %
Givaudan 3’613.00
-0.80 %
LafargeHolcim 47.56
-0.94 %
Lonza Grp 545.00
-1.12 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:51
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
13:49
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
08:47
SMI tritt auf der Stelle
08.12.20
Gold-Silver Price Gap Narrows
08.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.60% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
08.12.20
Märkte in Wartestellung | BX Swiss TV
04.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse, Swiss Re, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:15
Schroders: Warum die Unternehmenskultur wichtig ist - und wie man sie bewertet
03.12.20
Schroders: Wie sich ein Produkt durch Nachhaltigkeit absetzen kann
25.11.20
Schroders: Geschäftsimmobilien - "Neue Normalität" oder zurück zur alten Welt?
mehr
Märkte in Wartestellung | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams-Aktien sacken wegen Spekulationen um Sensoren zweistellig ab
ARYZTA-Aktie gesucht: Neues Elliott-Angebot bestätigt und Geschäftsteil verkauft - Elliott bezieht Stellung
Schweiz unterzeichnet Vertrag für Impfstoff von Pfizer/BioNTech - Aktien fest
Gefahr für US-Wirtschaft: Experte befürchtet Double-Dip-Rezession und Dollar-Crash
Relief-Aktie deutlich fester: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen Rekrutierungsziel für Studie für Corona-Mittel
Swiss Re-Aktie schwächelt: Beteiligung an Versicherungs-Startup Getsafe
UBS-Analysten: 2021 wird "Jahr der Erneuerung"
Tesla-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Tesla will sich mit weiterer Kapitalerhöhung bis zu 5 Milliarden Dollar besorgen
Wasserstoff-Mobilität: Ineos und Hyundai kündigen Kooperation an
CureVac peilt Zulassung in der EU und in Lateinamerika an - CureVac-Aktie im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verlassen Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend freundlich
Am Mittwoch zogen der Schweizer sowie der deutsche Leitindex an. Die US-Indizes notieren zur Wochenmitte tiefer. Die Märkten in Fernost legten am Mittwoch mehrheitlich zu.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit