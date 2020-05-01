Global Endoscopes Industry Outlook to 2027 by Product, Application, End-use and Region

DUBLIN, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Endoscopes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Rigid, Robot Assisted, Disposable, Flexible), by Application (Gastrointestinal, Urology), by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is driven by factors such as increasing geriatric population, growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries, and rise in incidences of cancer, gastrointestinal diseases, and other chronic diseases. The introduction of new technologies in gastrointestinal endoscopy that offers improved visualization and diagnosis, along with high awareness about advanced endoscopes used to perform advanced procedures such as Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), upper gastrointestinal endoscopy, and sigmoidoscopy among medical professionals, also acts as a driving factor for the overall market growth.



Gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopy emerged as the leading application segment in the global market. Growing geriatric population and rising burden of gastrointestinal diseases are among the key factors responsible for rising demand for GI endoscopy. According to a recent study published by the World Health Organization (WHO), the percentage of the global population aged over 60 years is expected to double from about 12% to 22% between 2000 and 2050. In addition, disposable endoscopes are increasingly used owing to technological advancements and launch of new products and the risk of infection associated with conventional reusable endoscopes.



Moreover, endoscopic surgeries require small incisions to diagnose and treat various conditions and are gaining wide acceptance globally. Surgeons prefer robotic surgeries and endoscopic surgeries over conventional open surgeries. Minimally invasive surgeries result in reduced risk of post-operative complications, shorter hospital stay and recovery time, and decreased blood loss during surgeries. These minimally invasive surgeries are an economically viable alternative to open surgeries. Preference for these surgeries has led to an increase in development of capsule endoscopes and robot-assisted endoscopes.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Flexible endoscopes emerged as the largest product segment in 2019 with a share of over 50% in the global market owing to benefits such as increased safety and efficiency

Amongst applications,GI endoscopy accounted for the largest share in 2019, however, urology endoscopy is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period

Hospitals emerged as the leading end-use segment in 2019 and is expected to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period owing to the high number of endoscopic surgeries performed in hospitals

North America dominated the global endoscopes market in 2019 due to rising geriatric population and increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries in the region

dominated the global endoscopes market in 2019 due to rising geriatric population and increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries in the region Key players operating in the market include Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Olympus Corporation LLC, Stryker Corporation, Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Richard Wolf GmbH, Karl Storz , and Boston Scientific Corporation

Companies Mentioned



Olympus Corporation

Ethicon US, LLC

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

Stryker

PENTAX Medical

CONMED Corporation

Richard Wolf Medical Instruments Corporation

Medtronic

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/25ndnv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-endoscopes-industry-outlook-to-2027-by-product-application-end-use-and-region-301050903.html

SOURCE Research and Markets